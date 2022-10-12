There’s an undeniable allure to watching how the shadow perfectly aligns with the pavement. Or how the tiles align in shockingly neat repetitive patterns. Or how the trees and leaves present themselves in ideal forms and harmony. It’s hard to explain why these everyday oddities look so dreamy, but tapping into these moments of magic seems to scratch an itch we didn't even know we had.

The increasingly chaotic everyday life has us striving toward order, beauty, and perfection. So if you crave some more of seemingly mundane things that trigger pleasant sensations, the 'Oddly Satisfying' subreddit is the place to be. With nearly 8 million members, the online community has set out to collect "those little things that are inexplicably satisfying", hypnotizing the internet one picture at a time.

Below, we wrapped up the newest batch of some of the most brain-tingling photos to give you a sense of instant satisfaction. So, sit back, relax, and prepare to see some of the most visually pleasing things imaginable. Be sure to upvote your favorite ones, and then let us know what you think about them in the comments!

