There’s an undeniable allure to watching how the shadow perfectly aligns with the pavement. Or how the tiles align in shockingly neat repetitive patterns. Or how the trees and leaves present themselves in ideal forms and harmony. It’s hard to explain why these everyday oddities look so dreamy, but tapping into these moments of magic seems to scratch an itch we didn't even know we had.

The increasingly chaotic everyday life has us striving toward order, beauty, and perfection. So if you crave some more of seemingly mundane things that trigger pleasant sensations, the 'Oddly Satisfying' subreddit is the place to be. With nearly 8 million members, the online community has set out to collect "those little things that are inexplicably satisfying", hypnotizing the internet one picture at a time.

Below, we wrapped up the newest batch of some of the most brain-tingling photos to give you a sense of instant satisfaction. So, sit back, relax, and prepare to see some of the most visually pleasing things imaginable. Be sure to upvote your favorite ones, and then let us know what you think about them in the comments!

Psst! If you're looking to continue your brain massage, more of the same goodness can be found in Bored Panda's earlier pieces here: Part 1 and Part 2.

#1

The Lighting Under This Bridge That Makes It Look Like A Crescent-Moon In The Water

The Lighting Under This Bridge That Makes It Look Like A Crescent-Moon In The Water

micheas08 Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago

I want to put this in my wallpaper

#2

This Seamless Circle Of Cats

This Seamless Circle Of Cats

tobago_88 Report

POST
love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

kitty yin yang<3

#3

Japanese Rice Field Art

Japanese Rice Field Art

therra123 Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

as someone from a very dry area i am totally in disbelief at how green

#4

It Looks Like A Leafy Spoonful Of Cottage Cheese

It Looks Like A Leafy Spoonful Of Cottage Cheese

Jessieface13 Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

album cover waiting to happen

#5

The Deformities In This Carrot Make It Look Like It's Walking

The Deformities In This Carrot Make It Look Like It's Walking

asilvertintedrose Report

Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Deformities? How very dare you!"

#6

Lithops Are South African Plants That Have Evolved To Look Like Stones

Lithops Are South African Plants That Have Evolved To Look Like Stones

StcStasi Report

Vicious Insect
Vicious Insect
Community Member
1 hour ago

Brainz

#7

These Two Zebras Lining Up Randomly, And Perfectly

These Two Zebras Lining Up Randomly, And Perfectly

scot816 Report

Cat Cassano
Cat Cassano
Community Member
1 hour ago

This one is definitely NOT for a perfectionist. Has me twitching slightly

#8

This Shadow Creating A Perfect Gradient

This Shadow Creating A Perfect Gradient

demitrybelmont Report

Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dulux grey

#9

Drew A Pattern On My Hand

Drew A Pattern On My Hand

FloatingRage Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Whoa! It looks like glove

#10

This Flawless Flan

This Flawless Flan

Foxerbit Report

Louise Clarke
Louise Clarke
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love it when a flan comes together

#11

This Rectangular Iceberg

This Rectangular Iceberg

HarjiFangki Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

We're all in someone's Minecraft world, that's all.

#12

Lime Cross-Section

Lime Cross-Section

iboughtarock Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

looks like a cool stained glass window

#13

After Ordering Some Shrimp, Customer Returned The Plate Like This

After Ordering Some Shrimp, Customer Returned The Plate Like This

toriaces Report

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

Im not sure, but i think the client might have OCD...

#14

Washed And Dried Sheep

Washed And Dried Sheep

sailorjupiter28titan Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

f l u f f

#15

This Nice Leaf Art (By @lito_leafart)

This Nice Leaf Art (By @lito_leafart)

asilvertintedrose Report

Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
1 hour ago

Imagine the time spent training that caterpillar !

#16

Hinding In The Trenches

Hinding In The Trenches

Dvorozhetskii Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

anyone think of the snake game?? With the apple?

#17

French Pastry Perfection

French Pastry Perfection

-GuyDudeman- Report

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ok, i see a pig noze with brown snot dripping, and i can't be the only one seeing this.

#18

The Sunset Lighting Makes It Look Like Firebreath

The Sunset Lighting Makes It Look Like Firebreath

asilvertintedrose Report

Blazej Kowalczyk
Blazej Kowalczyk
Community Member
1 hour ago

Catzilla

#19

This Bicolor Tree

This Bicolor Tree

j3ffr33d0m Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Autumn loading 50% complete

#20

Broom Setup In Our Local Garden Store

Broom Setup In Our Local Garden Store

Jeerus Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pick-a-stick. Remove one without moving any other.

#21

This Beetle's Shell Is So Reflective Its Like A Mirror

This Beetle's Shell Is So Reflective Its Like A Mirror

asilvertintedrose Report

Annie Bird
Annie Bird
Community Member
1 hour ago

Chrysina limbata. Rare and beautiful.

#22

An Entire Alphabet Is Carved Into A Pencil

An Entire Alphabet Is Carved Into A Pencil

jocoiscool Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago

How-

#23

Seedless Watermelon That Is Very Seedless

Seedless Watermelon That Is Very Seedless

TuxedoFloorca Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

and none of those disgusting soggy spots

#24

Stealing The Moon

Stealing The Moon

UncleSquach Report

Cecilie Hammershøy
Cecilie Hammershøy
Community Member
1 hour ago

If the British Museum went to the moon first

#25

This Bread, With Legs

This Bread, With Legs

asilvertintedrose Report

Annie Bird
Annie Bird
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is the best thing since sliced bread!

#26

Blending With The Surroundings

Blending With The Surroundings

ThndrBoltBuddhA Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

TALENT

#27

This Rock I Found Today

This Rock I Found Today

Palana Report

Blazej Kowalczyk
Blazej Kowalczyk
Community Member
1 hour ago

Everything is a dildo if you are brave enough

#28

This Plant Growing Up A Palm Tree

This Plant Growing Up A Palm Tree

Lost_Elephant Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

🎶Itsy bitsy spider went up the water spout 🎶

#29

The Way This Horse’s Fur Flattens When I Pet Her

The Way This Horse’s Fur Flattens When I Pet Her

bruxbuddies Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

i do this to my cats

#30

The Underside Of A Lily Pad

The Underside Of A Lily Pad

Swerwin Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nature really has some amazing ways

#31

Optical Illusion By These Clothes Make Them Look Pixelated In 2D

Optical Illusion By These Clothes Make Them Look Pixelated In 2D

asilvertintedrose Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Matches the Minecraft world

#32

A Chinese Artist Creates Stunning 500m Ladder In The Sky With Fireworks In Tribute To His Grandmother

A Chinese Artist Creates Stunning 500m Ladder In The Sky With Fireworks In Tribute To His Grandmother

Future_Line_4253 Report

#33

This Cat & Dog Look Exactly Alike

This Cat & Dog Look Exactly Alike

asilvertintedrose Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Brotha from another mother

#34

Adding The Backstitches To My Cross-Stitch Embroidery

Adding The Backstitches To My Cross-Stitch Embroidery

lavenderfart Report

I'm Kid A
I'm Kid A
Community Member
1 hour ago

Both quite pretty. One just looks like it's missing the outline.

#35

These Braids I Just Did

These Braids I Just Did

And_I_Said_Biiiiitch Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

my scalp hurts just looking at this

#36

The Way This Fox Is Curled Up Into A Perfect Circle

The Way This Fox Is Curled Up Into A Perfect Circle

sirblocksnall Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Boy knows how to logo

#37

These Onigiri (Rice Balls) Perfectly Shaped Like Cats

These Onigiri (Rice Balls) Perfectly Shaped Like Cats

asilvertintedrose Report

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

I would never be able to eat those.... If you want me to eat them, you have to shape them of something else, not cats never cats, i love them way to much.

#38

The Head Of A White Sturgeon When Viewed From Above Is Somewhat Beguiling As It Appears To Be The Head Of A Giraffe Or Mythical Dragon. This Species Of Sturgeon Is North America's Largest Freshwater Fish

The Head Of A White Sturgeon When Viewed From Above Is Somewhat Beguiling As It Appears To Be The Head Of A Giraffe Or Mythical Dragon. This Species Of Sturgeon Is North America's Largest Freshwater Fish

Sayara2022 Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought deer...?

#39

Found This In R/Blursedimages, I Found It Very Satisfying To Look At. It Looks S Q U E E S H Y

Found This In R/Blursedimages, I Found It Very Satisfying To Look At. It Looks S Q U E E S H Y

Disney_Plus_Axolotls Report

Follo00
Follo00
Community Member
1 hour ago

What is it?

#40

The Calm Before The Storm

The Calm Before The Storm

Palifaith Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

How Ukranian of the weather

#41

This Wall Art I Saw On A Library

This Wall Art I Saw On A Library

tim_drozd Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

I expect relentless to come streaming out.

#42

Fall Trees With The Beautiful Colors

Fall Trees With The Beautiful Colors

nikan69 Report

#43

Heart-Shaped Tomato

Heart-Shaped Tomato

micheas08 Report

Lesbian Sloth
Lesbian Sloth
Community Member
1 hour ago

❤️

#44

This Non-Edited Photo Of Salt Mountains In Iran Still Look Beautiful

This Non-Edited Photo Of Salt Mountains In Iran Still Look Beautiful

asilvertintedrose Report

Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow. Someone hung all the sheets out to dry.

#45

Sawdust That Piled Up Under My Workbench

Sawdust That Piled Up Under My Workbench

HosWoodWorks Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago

am i the only one that thinks this looks like cake?

#46

It's Hard To Believe The Dizzying Patterns Covering This Abandoned Salt Mine Are Completely Natural

It's Hard To Believe The Dizzying Patterns Covering This Abandoned Salt Mine Are Completely Natural

nikan69 Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Jupiter?

#47

Bad vs. Good Cable Management In A Server Room

Bad vs. Good Cable Management In A Server Room

AutomaticAd5811 Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

1st pic giving me anxiety

#48

My Avocado Today Was 11/10

My Avocado Today Was 11/10

180secondideas Report

Annie Bird
Annie Bird
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's some sexy avocado!

#49

The Architecture Of Copenhagen, Denmark

The Architecture Of Copenhagen, Denmark

SinjiOnO Report

Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago

The round bushes are super-cute, but I can't get over all the wasted space.

#50

The Way These Hex Ice Cubes Sit Neatly In This Cup

The Way These Hex Ice Cubes Sit Neatly In This Cup

DVS_Nature Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cool

#51

This Cutting Board I Made For A Friend's Housewarming Gift

This Cutting Board I Made For A Friend's Housewarming Gift

Guitrum Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Very pretty

#52

Tulip Fields Just Outside North-Holland, Netherlands

Tulip Fields Just Outside North-Holland, Netherlands

therra123 Report

Bananawolf74
Bananawolf74
Community Member
1 hour ago

And then the tops are cut off and binned as the underground bulbs are more important.

#53

Ten Carved Crayons

Ten Carved Crayons

dittidot Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

#3 and #5 (left to right) look like screaming faces.

#54

This Pattern Made By The Snow On A Parking Lot

This Pattern Made By The Snow On A Parking Lot

iGotFlowersInMyHead Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

snowballs ready to pick for the outdoor fight

#55

Amazing Hairstyle

Amazing Hairstyle

j3ffr33d0m Report

Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Awesome!

#56

Fall Got In The Way Of Our New Parking Lanes

Fall Got In The Way Of Our New Parking Lanes

thedawntreader85 Report

Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
37 minutes ago

💕

#57

The Foehn Effect Covering Just One Side Of This Mountain

The Foehn Effect Covering Just One Side Of This Mountain

asilvertintedrose Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Winter loading in progress

#58

This Page Of People I Saw At The Local Market

This Page Of People I Saw At The Local Market

the_sneaky_artist Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mercado San Miguel?

#59

My Friend’s Sleeping Cat

My Friend’s Sleeping Cat

gayqwertykeyboard Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cat, final configuration: bliss

#60

Bored Man Walks In Circles On The Snow

Bored Man Walks In Circles On The Snow

UnreadyIce Report

Laura Ketteridge
Laura Ketteridge
Community Member
1 hour ago

To exit, but maintain the pattern, he'd need to spiral outwats, walking between the existing footprints.

#61

Pig With Two Faces And One Of Them Is Yoda

Pig With Two Faces And One Of Them Is Yoda

HRHChonkyChonkerson Report

K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
1 hour ago

No sorry....that is nightmare material...

#62

The Interior Of This Mini Watermelon

The Interior Of This Mini Watermelon

JAlbert653 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

How does that happen, I'm curious

#63

This Pruning Practice Is Called 'Pleaching'

This Pruning Practice Is Called 'Pleaching'

Eloquentdyslexic Report

love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

further proof we are in minecraft

#64

This View From The Sleeper-McCann House In Beuport

This View From The Sleeper-McCann House In Beuport

Swerwin Report

Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

It must be seen to be appreciated: https://tinyurl.com/m7m2ry64

#65

The "Blue Dragon River" In Algarve, Portugal

The "Blue Dragon River" In Algarve, Portugal

faretu Report

Livingroom Panda
Livingroom Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

raya and the last dragon anyone?

#66

The Reflection Of Buildings On The Water Paddled

The Reflection Of Buildings On The Water Paddled

SAM041287 Report

Chloe Hagoort
Chloe Hagoort
Community Member
1 hour ago

This hurts my brain

#67

This Nice Wooden Wolf Sculpture Made Of Shapes

This Nice Wooden Wolf Sculpture Made Of Shapes

asilvertintedrose Report

#68

Art Sculpture By South Korean Artist Jae-Hyo Lee Made From Discarded Tree Trunks And Branches

Art Sculpture By South Korean Artist Jae-Hyo Lee Made From Discarded Tree Trunks And Branches