96 Oddly Satisfying Things For Your Inner Perfectionist (New Pics)
There’s an undeniable allure to watching how the shadow perfectly aligns with the pavement. Or how the tiles align in shockingly neat repetitive patterns. Or how the trees and leaves present themselves in ideal forms and harmony. It’s hard to explain why these everyday oddities look so dreamy, but tapping into these moments of magic seems to scratch an itch we didn't even know we had.
The increasingly chaotic everyday life has us striving toward order, beauty, and perfection. So if you crave some more of seemingly mundane things that trigger pleasant sensations, the 'Oddly Satisfying' subreddit is the place to be. With nearly 8 million members, the online community has set out to collect "those little things that are inexplicably satisfying", hypnotizing the internet one picture at a time.
Below, we wrapped up the newest batch of some of the most brain-tingling photos to give you a sense of instant satisfaction. So, sit back, relax, and prepare to see some of the most visually pleasing things imaginable. Be sure to upvote your favorite ones, and then let us know what you think about them in the comments!
The Lighting Under This Bridge That Makes It Look Like A Crescent-Moon In The Water
This Seamless Circle Of Cats
Japanese Rice Field Art
It Looks Like A Leafy Spoonful Of Cottage Cheese
The Deformities In This Carrot Make It Look Like It's Walking
Lithops Are South African Plants That Have Evolved To Look Like Stones
These Two Zebras Lining Up Randomly, And Perfectly
This Shadow Creating A Perfect Gradient
Drew A Pattern On My Hand
This Flawless Flan
This Rectangular Iceberg
Lime Cross-Section
After Ordering Some Shrimp, Customer Returned The Plate Like This
Washed And Dried Sheep
This Nice Leaf Art (By @lito_leafart)
Hinding In The Trenches
French Pastry Perfection
The Sunset Lighting Makes It Look Like Firebreath
This Bicolor Tree
Broom Setup In Our Local Garden Store
This Beetle's Shell Is So Reflective Its Like A Mirror
An Entire Alphabet Is Carved Into A Pencil
Seedless Watermelon That Is Very Seedless
Stealing The Moon
This Bread, With Legs
Blending With The Surroundings
This Rock I Found Today
This Plant Growing Up A Palm Tree
The Way This Horse’s Fur Flattens When I Pet Her
The Underside Of A Lily Pad
Optical Illusion By These Clothes Make Them Look Pixelated In 2D
A Chinese Artist Creates Stunning 500m Ladder In The Sky With Fireworks In Tribute To His Grandmother
This Cat & Dog Look Exactly Alike
Adding The Backstitches To My Cross-Stitch Embroidery
These Braids I Just Did
The Way This Fox Is Curled Up Into A Perfect Circle
These Onigiri (Rice Balls) Perfectly Shaped Like Cats
The Head Of A White Sturgeon When Viewed From Above Is Somewhat Beguiling As It Appears To Be The Head Of A Giraffe Or Mythical Dragon. This Species Of Sturgeon Is North America's Largest Freshwater Fish
Found This In R/Blursedimages, I Found It Very Satisfying To Look At. It Looks S Q U E E S H Y
The Calm Before The Storm
This Wall Art I Saw On A Library
Fall Trees With The Beautiful Colors
Heart-Shaped Tomato
This Non-Edited Photo Of Salt Mountains In Iran Still Look Beautiful
Sawdust That Piled Up Under My Workbench
It's Hard To Believe The Dizzying Patterns Covering This Abandoned Salt Mine Are Completely Natural
Bad vs. Good Cable Management In A Server Room
My Avocado Today Was 11/10
The Architecture Of Copenhagen, Denmark
The Way These Hex Ice Cubes Sit Neatly In This Cup
This Cutting Board I Made For A Friend's Housewarming Gift
Tulip Fields Just Outside North-Holland, Netherlands
Ten Carved Crayons
This Pattern Made By The Snow On A Parking Lot
Amazing Hairstyle
Fall Got In The Way Of Our New Parking Lanes
The Foehn Effect Covering Just One Side Of This Mountain
This Page Of People I Saw At The Local Market
My Friend’s Sleeping Cat
Bored Man Walks In Circles On The Snow
