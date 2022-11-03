If you live in the US, you have surely watched the Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader game at least once. If you are not familiar with the concept of the show though, it is based on adult participants answering questions from different 5th grade textbooks. While this may seem simple enough, you would be surprised to see how many 5th grade questions had grown-up professionals scratching their heads in confusion. 

The game aired from 2007 to 2011, then was shortly revived in 2015, and then again in 2019, with this latest edition still running. The new Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader host is none other than professional wrestler and actor John Cena. The success of the show resulted in many countries launching their own versions.   

The entire premise of the game is to show how little adults usually remember of the stuff they learned in elementary school. Even though most of these people are well educated, they often have no answers to the 5th grade trivia questions.   

We in no way assume that trivia questions for 5th graders can define your level of intelligence. Things a fifth grader has to learn at school sometimes have very little connection with practical, useful knowledge, and as we don’t use these things a lot, we tend to simply forget most of them. But if you feel like having some fun and playing a quiz game with your friends, we have collected a bunch of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader questions you can try to answer. Don’t forget to let us know in the comments how many questions you actually scored! 

#1

What country is sushi from?

en.wikipedia.org Report

10points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Japan.

2
2points
reply
#2

Do you know the name of the planet where one year equals to 88 days on Earth?

exploratorium.edu Report

10points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Mercury.

2
2points
reply
#3

In which country was the first fireworks invented?

en.wikipedia.org Report

10points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: China.

2
2points
reply
#4

How many countries are in Africa?

worldometers.info Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 54.

1
1point
reply
#5

What do you call a scientist who studies rocks?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Geologist.

2
2points
reply
#6

What is the area of a right triangle with a height of 4 and a width of 4?

Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 8.

1
1point
reply
#7

Do you know the month named after the Roman God of Wars?

britishmuseum.org Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: March.

1
1point
reply
#8

Name the animal to visit space?

rmg.co.uk Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Dog.

1
1point
reply
#9

What is the group of bees usually referred to?

cals.arizona.edu Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: A swarm of bees.

1
1point
reply
#10

Name the fastest human sense?

sciencefocus.com Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Hearing.

1
1point
reply
#11

Name the fastest flying insect?

si.edu Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Dragonfly.

1
1point
reply
#12

Who walked on the moon along with Neil Armstrong?

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Buzz Aldrin.

1
1point
reply
#13

Before hearing thunder, why do you often see lightning first?

hko.gov.hk Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Because light travels faster than sound.

1
1point
reply
#14

To which country does Elton John belong?

britannica.com Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: United Kingdom.

1
1point
reply
#15

What is the general term used to explain all kinds of harmful programs in a computer?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Malware.

1
1point
reply
#16

The first atomic bomb attack was on which city?

britannica.com Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Hiroshima.

1
1point
reply
#17

How many nouns are in the following sentence: "The rabbit ran to the cafeteria and ate a big salad"?

Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Three. The nouns are rabbit, cafeteria, and salad.

1
1point
reply
#18

Which one of these is a mammal: a seahorse, a sea lion, or a sea urchin?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Sea lion.

1
1point
reply
#19

What revolutionary leader wrote the influential "Common Sense" in 1776?

mtsu.edu Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Thomas Paine.

0
0points
reply
#20

What type of animal can live on both water and land?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Amphibians.

1
1point
reply
#21

Who discovered America in 1492?

rmg.co.uk Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Christopher Columbus.

0
0points
reply
#22

Name the galaxy where Earth is located?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: The Milky Way galaxy.

1
1point
reply
#23

Name the country where Napoleon Bonaparte was born?

ngv.vic.gov.au Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: The Mediterranean island of Corsica.

1
1point
reply
#24

Name a famous emperor of the Roman Empire?

britannica.com Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Julius Caesar.

0
0points
reply
#25

What unit of measurement is abbreviated "oz"?

dictionary.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Ounces.

0
0points
reply
#26

In the initials of the federal agency known as NASA, what does the first "A" stand for?

nasa.gov Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Aeronautics.

1
1point
reply
#27

Which continent is the least populated?

statisticstimes.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Antarctica.

1
1point
reply
#28

What force pulls objects toward Earth's core and keeps humans from floating in the sky?

spaceplace.nasa.gov Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Gravity.

1
1point
reply
#29

In the sentence, "Sally is a very good person," what part of speech is the word "very"?

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Adverb.

1
1point
reply
#30

How many syllables are in the word "creation"?

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Three.

1
1point
reply
#31

Which of the following fractions is equivalent to 1/3: 9/27, 10/40, or 3/1?

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 9/27.

1
1point
reply
#32

What are the three types of rock?

education.nationalgeographic.org Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Sedimentary, Metamorphic, and Igneous.

1
1point
reply
#33

How many compound words are in the following sentence? "Someone from the classroom was playing baseball in the cafeteria."

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Three.

1
1point
reply
#34

The Great Sphinx in Egypt has the head of a man and the body of which species of animal?

history.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Lion.

1
1point
reply
#35

The flag of the European Union features a circle of how many stars?

european-union.europa.eu Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 12.

1
1point
reply
#36

The bassoon is a member of what musical family?

orsymphony.org Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Woodwind.

1
1point
reply
#37

How many faces are there on a cube?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Six.

1
1point
reply
#38

What color in the visible light spectrum does chlorophyll absorb the least?

mpsd.mpg.de Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Green.

1
1point
reply
#39

What was the original name of the city that was renamed Constantinople in the fourth century AD by Constantine the Great?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Byzantium.

1
1point
reply
#40

If a shopping cart contains one apple, two bananas, three oranges, and four hot dogs, what percentage of the cart's total contents is fruit?

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 60%.

1
1point
reply
#41

Solve the following equation: 3 + 2/1 =

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 5.

1
1point
reply
#42

You have 20 pairs of shoes, but there is only room in your closet for eight shoes. How many pairs of shoes do you have to get rid of?

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 16.

1
1point
reply
#43

A farmer notices that every day for the past 10 days, the number of pigeons in his field has doubled. There are 1,024 pigeons in the field today, and there were two pigeons there the first day. How many pigeons were there yesterday?

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 512.

1
1point
reply
#44

If Barbara is facing north and turns 90 degrees to her left, what direction is she facing now?

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: West.

1
1point
reply
#45

In which country the War of the Roses took place?

history.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: England.

1
1point
reply
#46

Which clouds are also referred as 'Fair weather' clouds?

weather.gov Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Cumulus.

1
1point
reply
#47

Which is the homophone for the word 'one'?

homophone.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Won.

1
1point
reply
#48

Where is Valley Forge located?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Pennsylvania.

0
0points
reply
#49

Name the capital of Egypt?

earth.esa.int Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Cairo.

1
1point
reply
#50

What is the comparative of many?

englishclub.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: More.

1
1point
reply
#51

What is a group of puppies known as?

vocabulary.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Litter.

1
1point
reply
#52

What sentence ends with a question mark?

englishclub.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Interrogative sentence.

1
1point
reply
#53

Who wrote the play "Othello"?

bl.uk Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: William Shakespeare.

1
1point
reply
#54

Which African country has Addis Ababa as the capital city?

britannica.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Ethiopia.

1
1point
reply
#55

Name the capital of Cuba?

britannica.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Havana.

1
1point
reply
#56

Name the country with four letters and last one in n

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Iran.

1
1point
reply
#57

What is the other name of Hwang Ho River?

britannica.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Yellow river.

1
1point
reply
#58

Where are the beautiful islands of Seychelles located?

nationsonline.org Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Indian Ocean.

1
1point
reply
#59

What is the color of the spot in the middle of a Japanese flag?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago (edited)

Answer: Red.

1
1point
reply
#60

Name the sea that separates Europe and Africa?

britannica.com Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Mediterranean Sea.

1
1point
reply
#61

How many sides does a rhombus have?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 4.

1
1point
reply
#62

What was the name of the first satellite pulled into orbit by the United States?

nasonline.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Explorer.

0
0points
reply
#63

What was the most widely grown crop in the Middle Colonies?

acaedu.net Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Wheat.

0
0points
reply
#64

What was the name of the last Queen of France?

britannica.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Marie Antoinette.

0
0points
reply
#65

Who was the 16th president of the United States?

whitehouse.gov Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Abraham Lincoln.

0
0points
reply
#66

If Pablo divides 111,111 by 11, what number does he get?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 10,101.

0
0points
reply
#67

Which huge waterfalls separate the United States and Canada?

earth.esa.int Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Niagara Falls.

0
0points
reply
#68

What is the capital of Utah?

britannica.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Salt Lake City.

0
0points
reply
#69

Can you say the name of the lead singer of Smash Mouth?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Steven Harwell.

0
0points
reply
#70

Who is the lyricist of the song ‘They gave me the key to the sky?

genius.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Mac Miller.

0
0points
reply
#71

Name the two major inland seas of the world?

worldatlas.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Baltic Sea and Hudson Bay.

0
0points
reply
#72

Through which country does the prime meridian pass?

education.nationalgeographic.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Greenwich, England.

1
1point
reply
#73

On which sea is the city of Venice located?

earth.esa.int Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Adriatic Sea.

1
1point
reply
#74

Which is the longest natural beach on Earth?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: C*x Bazar beach in Bangladesh.

0
0points
reply
#75

What is the number above the vinculum in a fraction known as?

cuemath.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Numerator.

0
0points
reply
#76

Who is the inventor of the World Wide Web?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Tim Berners-Lee.

1
1point
reply
#77

Which state in the USA is also known as the cheese state?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Wisconsin.

0
0points
reply
#78

What will be the value of 340*75?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 25500.

0
0points
reply
#79

Which is the 19th letter of the English Alphabet?

worldometers.info Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: The letter S.

0
0points
reply
#80

A decade equals how many years?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 10 years.

0
0points
reply
#81

How many bones does a human body have?

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 206 bones.

0
0points
reply
#82

Which is the longest bone in our body?

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Femur.

0
0points
reply
#83

Street artist Banksy is originally associated with which British city?

britannica.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Bristol.

0
0points
reply
#84

How many human players are there on each side in a polo match?

britannica.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Four.

0
0points
reply
#85

What is the other name for the ancient Egyptian writing system?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Hieroglyphics.

0
0points
reply
#86

If 1/10 is 10%, then what is the value of 1/4?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 25%.

0
0points
reply
#87

Can you name the fastest swimming bird?

guinnessworldrecords.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Gentoo Penguin.

0
0points
reply
#88

Can you tell me about the four great inventions made in ancient China?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Papermaking, printing, compass, and gunpowder.

0
0points
reply
#89

What is the next number in the sequence 7, 14, 21, 28…….?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 35.

0
0points
reply
#90

How many minutes make 7 hours?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 420 minutes.

0
0points
reply
#91

What is an angle more than 90 degrees known as?

georgebrown.ca Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Obtuse angle.

0
0points
reply
#92

If I bought 7 dozen mangoes, how many mangoes would I have?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 84 mangoes.

0
0points
reply
#93

Name the sense organ that helps in maintaining body balance?

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Ears.

0
0points
reply
#94

What is the scientific study of birds known as?

britannica.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Ornithology.

0
0points
reply
#95

What is the function of lungs?

eea.europa.eu Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: breathing and exchange of gases.

0
0points
reply
#96

What is the chemical symbol of gold?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Au.

0
0points
reply
#97

Can you tell me the number of pairs of chromosomes that human beings have?

mountsinai.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: 23.

0
0points
reply
#98

What gives the blood its red color?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Hemoglobin.

0
0points
reply
#99

Name the hardest known material on Earth?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Diamond.

0
0points
reply
#100

Name the city that was built on seven hills?

britannica.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Rome.

0
0points
reply
#101

What was published after Anne Frank’s death?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Diary.

0
0points
reply
#102

What is the original name of the civil rights activist popularly known as Malcolm X?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Malcolm Little.

0
0points
reply
#103

What is the nickname of Edward Teach?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Blackbeard.

0
0points
reply
#104

Which community of people had invented the world’s first writing system?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: The ancient Sumerians.

0
0points
reply
#105

What is the name of the coldest sea on Earth?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: The Arctic.

0
0points
reply
#106

Mt. Fuji is the highest point located in which Asian country?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer: Japan.

0
0points
reply
#107

What‌ ‌are‌ ‌oxymorons?‌ ‌

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer:‌ ‌Antonyms‌ ‌used‌ ‌together‌ ‌to form a sentence or description.

0
0points
reply
#108

What‌ ‌are‌ sets of words‌ ‌that are opposite in meaning called?‌

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer:‌ ‌Antonyms‌.

0
0points
reply
#109

What‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌"…" punctuation‌ ‌called?‌

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago

Answer:‌ ‌Ellipsis.

0
0points
reply
#110

Who‌ ‌wrote‌ ‌the‌ ‌play‌ ‌’Romeo‌ ‌And‌ ‌Juliet’?‌ ‌

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer:‌ ‌William‌ ‌Shakespeare.

0
0points
reply
#111

What‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌tense‌ ‌of‌ ‌cut?‌

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer:‌ ‌Cut‌, it is the same.

0
0points
reply
#112

What‌ ‌are‌ ‌similar‌ sounding words‌ ‌called?‌ ‌

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer:‌ ‌Homonyms.

0
0points
reply
#113

How many bytes are in 1 Kilobyte?

gbmb.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: 1000 Bytes.

0
0points
reply
#114

What is the full form of GUI?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Graphic User Interface.

0
0points
reply
#115

What is the full form of USB?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Universal Serial Bus.

0
0points
reply
#116

Name an input device?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Keyboard.

0
0points
reply
#117

Who wrote the poem ‘If’?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Rudyard Kipling.

0
0points
reply
#118

Who wrote ‘Pride and Prejudice’?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Jane Austin.

0
0points
reply
#119

Name the author of the classic book characters ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘Huckleberry Finn’?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Mark Twain.

0
0points
reply
#120

In which language was ‘The Girl with the Dragoon Tattoo’ originally published?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Swedish.

0
0points
reply
#121

If a football field is 100 yards long, how many feet long is the football field?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: 300 feet.

0
0points
reply
#122

What continent are the Pyramids of Giza located in?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Africa.

0
0points
reply
#123

What is the longest river in the world?

history.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Amazon river.

0
0points
reply
#124

Ron saves $32 every day. How much will he save in a year of 365 days?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: $11,680.

0
0points
reply
#125

If a car is traveling at 40 mph, how long will it take to go 190 miles?

researchmaniacs.com Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: 4 hours, 45 minutes.

0
0points
reply
#126

True or false? The human shoulder is a ball-and-socket joint.

arthritis.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: True.

0
0points
reply
#127

Since the late 1930s, what calendar date has been designated for the inauguration of a United States president?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: January 20.

0
0points
reply
#128

What ancient civilization built the Machu Picchu complex in Peru?

history.com Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Incas.

0
0points
reply
#129

If you need 1/2 cup of flour and you only have a 1/4 measuring cup, how many times do you need to use it to get the right amount of flour?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Two times.

0
0points
reply
#130

The interior angles of a triangle always sum to what degree?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: 180 degrees.

0
0points
reply
#131

Who is the author of the 1960 novel about social and racial inequality, To Kill a Mockingbird?

britannica.com Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Harper Lee.

0
0points
reply
#132

What's the capital of Connecticut?

ctstatelibrary.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Hartford.

0
0points
reply
#133

The Statue of Liberty was a gift to the US from where?

nps.gov Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: France.

0
0points
reply
#134

What is a hyperbole?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: An exaggeration to show emphasis.

0
0points
reply
#135

What's the largest and deepest ocean in the world?

oceanservice.noaa.gov Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Pacific Ocean.

0
0points
reply
#136

How many amendments are in the Bill of Rights?

uscis.gov Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: 10.

0
0points
reply
#137

True or False: The platypus is a mammal.

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: True.

0
0points
reply
#138

One inch is equal to how many centimeters?

howmany.wiki Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: 2.54.

0
0points
reply
#139

What river forms the border between Indiana and Kentucky?

indianapublicmedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: Ohio River.

0
0points
reply
#140

Which blood type is known as the universal recipient?

redcrossblood.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: AB.

0
0points
reply
#141

The Hundred Years War of the 14th and 15th centuries was primarily a conflict between England and what other country?

history.com Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 hours ago

Answer: France.

0
0points