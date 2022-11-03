We in no way assume that trivia questions for 5th graders can define your level of intelligence. Things a fifth grader has to learn at school sometimes have very little connection with practical, useful knowledge, and as we don’t use these things a lot, we tend to simply forget most of them. But if you feel like having some fun and playing a quiz game with your friends, we have collected a bunch of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader questions you can try to answer. Don’t forget to let us know in the comments how many questions you actually scored!

The entire premise of the game is to show how little adults usually remember of the stuff they learned in elementary school. Even though most of these people are well educated, they often have no answers to the 5th grade trivia questions.

The game aired from 2007 to 2011, then was shortly revived in 2015, and then again in 2019, with this latest edition still running. The new Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader host is none other than professional wrestler and actor John Cena. The success of the show resulted in many countries launching their own versions.

If you live in the US, you have surely watched the Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader game at least once. If you are not familiar with the concept of the show though, it is based on adult participants answering questions from different 5th grade textbooks. While this may seem simple enough, you would be surprised to see how many 5th grade questions had grown-up professionals scratching their heads in confusion.

#1 What country is sushi from?

#2 Do you know the name of the planet where one year equals to 88 days on Earth?

#3 In which country was the first fireworks invented?

#4 How many countries are in Africa?

#5 What do you call a scientist who studies rocks?

#6 What is the area of a right triangle with a height of 4 and a width of 4?

#7 Do you know the month named after the Roman God of Wars?

#8 Name the animal to visit space?

#9 What is the group of bees usually referred to?

#10 Name the fastest human sense?

#11 Name the fastest flying insect?

#12 Who walked on the moon along with Neil Armstrong?

#13 Before hearing thunder, why do you often see lightning first?

#14 To which country does Elton John belong?

#15 What is the general term used to explain all kinds of harmful programs in a computer?

#16 The first atomic bomb attack was on which city?

#17 How many nouns are in the following sentence: "The rabbit ran to the cafeteria and ate a big salad"?

#18 Which one of these is a mammal: a seahorse, a sea lion, or a sea urchin?

#19 What revolutionary leader wrote the influential "Common Sense" in 1776?

#20 What type of animal can live on both water and land?

#21 Who discovered America in 1492?

#22 Name the galaxy where Earth is located?

#23 Name the country where Napoleon Bonaparte was born?

#24 Name a famous emperor of the Roman Empire?

#25 What unit of measurement is abbreviated "oz"?

#26 In the initials of the federal agency known as NASA, what does the first "A" stand for?

#27 Which continent is the least populated?

#28 What force pulls objects toward Earth’s core and keeps humans from floating in the sky?

#29 In the sentence, “Sally is a very good person,” what part of speech is the word “very”?

#30 How many syllables are in the word “creation”?

#31 Which of the following fractions is equivalent to 1/3: 9/27, 10/40, or 3/1?

#32 What are the three types of rock?

#33 How many compound words are in the following sentence? "Someone from the classroom was playing baseball in the cafeteria."

#34 The Great Sphinx in Egypt has the head of a man and the body of which species of animal?

#35 The flag of the European Union features a circle of how many stars?

#36 The bassoon is a member of what musical family?

#37 How many faces are there on a cube?

#38 What color in the visible light spectrum does chlorophyll absorb the least?

#39 What was the original name of the city that was renamed Constantinople in the fourth century AD by Constantine the Great?

#40 If a shopping cart contains one apple, two bananas, three oranges, and four hot dogs, what percentage of the cart's total contents is fruit?

#41 Solve the following equation: 3 + 2/1 =

#42 You have 20 pairs of shoes, but there is only room in your closet for eight shoes. How many pairs of shoes do you have to get rid of?

#43 A farmer notices that every day for the past 10 days, the number of pigeons in his field has doubled. There are 1,024 pigeons in the field today, and there were two pigeons there the first day. How many pigeons were there yesterday?

#44 If Barbara is facing north and turns 90 degrees to her left, what direction is she facing now?

#45 In which country the War of the Roses took place?

#46 Which clouds are also referred as ‘Fair weather’ clouds?

#47 Which is the homophone for the word ‘one’?

#48 Where is Valley Forge located?

#49 Name the capital of Egypt?

#50 What is the comparative of many?

#51 What is a group of puppies known as?

#52 What sentence ends with a question mark?

#53 Who wrote the play "Othello"?

#54 Which African country has Addis Ababa as the capital city?

#55 Name the capital of Cuba?

#56 Name the country with four letters and last one in n?

#57 What is the other name of Hwang Ho River?

#58 Where are the beautiful islands of Seychelles located?

#59 What is the color of the spot in the middle of a Japanese flag?

#60 Name the sea that separates Europe and Africa?

#61 How many sides does a rhombus have?

#62 What was the name of the first satellite pulled into orbit by the United States?

#63 What was the most widely grown crop in the Middle Colonies?

#64 What was the name of the last Queen of France?

#65 Who was the 16th president of the United States?

#66 If Pablo divides 111,111 by 11, what number does he get?

#67 Which huge waterfalls separate the United States and Canada?

#68 What is the capital of Utah?

#69 Can you say the name of the lead singer of Smash Mouth?

#70 Who is the lyricist of the song ‘They gave me the key to the sky?

#71 Name the two major inland seas of the world?

#72 Through which country does the prime meridian pass?

#73 On which sea is the city of Venice located?

#74 Which is the longest natural beach on Earth?

#75 What is the number above the vinculum in a fraction known as?

#76 Who is the inventor of the World Wide Web?

#77 Which state in the USA is also known as the cheese state?

#78 What will be the value of 340*75?

#79 Which is the 19th letter of the English Alphabet?

#80 A decade equals how many years?

#81 How many bones does a human body have?

#82 Which is the longest bone in our body?

#83 Street artist Banksy is originally associated with which British city?

#84 How many human players are there on each side in a polo match?

#85 What is the other name for the ancient Egyptian writing system?

#86 If 1/10 is 10%, then what is the value of 1/4?

#87 Can you name the fastest swimming bird?

#88 Can you tell me about the four great inventions made in ancient China?

#89 What is the next number in the sequence 7, 14, 21, 28…….?

#90 How many minutes make 7 hours?

#91 What is an angle more than 90 degrees known as?

#92 If I bought 7 dozen mangoes, how many mangoes would I have?

#93 Name the sense organ that helps in maintaining body balance?

#94 What is the scientific study of birds known as?

#95 What is the function of lungs?

#96 What is the chemical symbol of gold?

#97 Can you tell me the number of pairs of chromosomes that human beings have?

#98 What gives the blood its red color?

#99 Name the hardest known material on Earth?

#100 Name the city that was built on seven hills?

#101 What was published after Anne Frank’s death?

#102 What is the original name of the civil rights activist popularly known as Malcolm X?

#103 What is the nickname of Edward Teach?

#104 Which community of people had invented the world’s first writing system?

#105 What is the name of the coldest sea on Earth?

#106 Mt. Fuji is the highest point located in which Asian country?

#107 What‌ ‌are‌ ‌oxymorons?‌ ‌

#108 What‌ ‌are‌ sets of words‌ ‌that are opposite in meaning called?‌

#109 What‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌"…" punctuation‌ ‌called?‌

#110 Who‌ ‌wrote‌ ‌the‌ ‌play‌ ‌’Romeo‌ ‌And‌ ‌Juliet’?‌ ‌

#111 What‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌tense‌ ‌of‌ ‌cut?‌

#112 What‌ ‌are‌ ‌similar‌ sounding words‌ ‌called?‌ ‌

#113 How many bytes are in 1 Kilobyte?

#114 What is the full form of GUI?

#115 What is the full form of USB?

#116 Name an input device?

#117 Who wrote the poem ‘If’?

#118 Who wrote ‘Pride and Prejudice’?

#119 Name the author of the classic book characters ‘Tom Sawyer’ and ‘Huckleberry Finn’?

#120 In which language was ‘The Girl with the Dragoon Tattoo’ originally published?

#121 If a football field is 100 yards long, how many feet long is the football field?

#122 What continent are the Pyramids of Giza located in?

#123 What is the longest river in the world?

#124 Ron saves $32 every day. How much will he save in a year of 365 days?

#125 If a car is traveling at 40 mph, how long will it take to go 190 miles?

#126 True or false? The human shoulder is a ball-and-socket joint.

#127 Since the late 1930s, what calendar date has been designated for the inauguration of a United States president?

#128 What ancient civilization built the Machu Picchu complex in Peru?

#129 If you need 1/2 cup of flour and you only have a 1/4 measuring cup, how many times do you need to use it to get the right amount of flour?

#130 The interior angles of a triangle always sum to what degree?

#131 Who is the author of the 1960 novel about social and racial inequality, To Kill a Mockingbird?

#132 What's the capital of Connecticut?

#133 The Statue of Liberty was a gift to the US from where?

#134 What is a hyperbole?

#135 What's the largest and deepest ocean in the world?

#136 How many amendments are in the Bill of Rights?

#137 True or False: The platypus is a mammal.

#138 One inch is equal to how many centimeters?

#139 What river forms the border between Indiana and Kentucky?

#140 Which blood type is known as the universal recipient?