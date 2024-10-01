Antonio Brown Attacks Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift In Racist Post: "Trying To Gain Attention"

ADVERTISEMENT

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown sparked controversy after making offensive comments about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on social media, attacking both in what’s been dubbed a “racially charged and misogynistic” post.

“Travis Kelce needs some black p—y. That bro washed,” Brown wrote on X, criticizing both Kelce’s relationship with the singer and his seasonal football performance, which has been dubbed as “slow” and “unfocused” by analysts.

Highlights Antonio Brown sparked controversy with offensive, racially charged and misogynistic comments about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Brown's comments were widely criticized, with netizens pointing out his past career pitfalls and recent financial issues.

Brown, who has faced accusations of abusive behavior towards women, also has multiple arrests and outstanding child support payments.

Travis Kelce's season started slowly but showed improvement in a recent game against the Chargers, recording seven receptions for 89 yards.

The 36-year-old’s comments were coldly received by netizens, who were quick to point out Brown’s own career pitfalls and current financial situation, which led him to file for bankruptcy midway through 2024 despite earning millions of dollars in his career.

“Antonio Brown made 80 million from the NFL over 12 years. In May of this year, he filed bankruptcy, saying he only had $50K in assets,” one reader wrote. “He mentions Swift & Kelce to try to gain attention.”

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown gets blasted online after attacking Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on social media, saying the former “needs black p—y”

Image credits: Mark Brown / Getty

Brown, who has faced multiple accusations of abusive behavior towards women, went after Kelce just after the Chiefs’ victory, which only made his comments seem even pettier.

“He is a waste of talent. He doesn’t pay child support; he has six kids, and he has multiple arrests. He had the world delivered to him and ruined it,” one fan noted, referencing how, in October 2023, Brown was arrested in Florida on a warrant for outstanding child support payments.

Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his eldest daughter, said to TMZ that the player owed her over $30,000 in child support.

Image credits: Gotham / Getty

The comment also mentions the arrest warrant issued against Brown in December 2022 for an alleged incident of domestic violence. The Tampa Police Department explained that the wide receiver was arguing with a woman at his residence when the disagreement escalated and became violent.

The charges were dropped later that month after his ex-fiancée, Chelsie Marie Kyriss, requested the issue to be handled privately.

Travis Kelce seems to be on the rise after a disappointing season start, with his performance noticeably improving in his latest game against the Chargers

Image credits: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Although Kelce’s season has been off to a slow start—recording only eight catches for 69 yards in the first three games—he showed resilience on the field at his last showing versus the Los Angeles Chargers, winning 17-10 and recording seven receptions for 89 yards.

His coach, Andy Reid, was quick to defend him in the week leading up to the match, saying that Kelce still commands respect from opposing defenses and works as hard as ever. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed similar sentiments, praising Kelce’s dedication.

“Antonio Brown has always been low rent- the only thing he’s famous for are his mental breakdowns,” wrote one reader. “Ignore this thirsty drama queen and his need to use Taylor and Travis’ names to get attention.”

Image credits: AB

Travis addressed his critics on last week’s episode of the New Heights podcast, which his brother Jason Kelce hosts.

“I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards and all of that. I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way. I mean, who doesn’t?” he said.

“It has everything to do with execution and just making sure we’re doing everything we can to win these football games. That’s always going to be the goal.”