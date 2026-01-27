79 Times People Were Rushing To Take A Pic Of Animals Making Silly Faces (New Pics)
When humans see another human deep in thought, with a frown on their face, we tend to imagine that they are thinking about something complicated, like math or if they left the oven on. When we see a dog with the same expression, it’s funny because they might be trying to remember, say, where they buried a tennis ball.
So we’ve gathered some of the best pictures from people who managed to immortalize the hilarious, goofy and adorable faces animals were making. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway
No Matter How Bad Your Day Was I Can Assure You That Peanut’s Was Worse
Sorry, Did I Take Your Spot?
He Did A Bunch Of Catnip, Saw Himself In The Mirror And Had A Self-Realization That He Indeed, Is A Cat
The Look My Dog Gave Me When He Was Introduced To The New Family Puppy
Understandable when you notice the look on the face of the new family puppy.
Void Is Pleased
My Wife And I Met A Mini Horse In Iceland That Found Me Hilarious
A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House, Each Night They Have To Go Break Them Up
The other night they found their dog had joined in.
My Majestic Floof
My Drink Is Watching Me
A Friends Majestic Huskies
My Boy When Asking For A Treats. How Could I Resist That Adorable Smile?
My Twin Cats Meeting Their New Baby Brother!
What In The Pet Cemetery Is Going On Here?
I'm Pretty Sure My Girlfriend's Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer
Forward Facing King Cobra
NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO!!!!!!!! The only good snake is a daed snake!
My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca (Left)
My Dog's Favourite Toy. Watching The Faces Of People Who Are Walking Past When My Dog Is Staring Out The Window With Them In His Mouth Is Brilliant
We Put A Flower Headband Thingy On Our Husky. He Looked Like He Was Tripping Hard At Edc
Dog Did This. The Cuteness
My Cat & I Took The Perfect Selfie
The Faces I Was Greeted With This Morning When I Made It Out To The Goat’s Shelter. “Did You Bring Us The Treats?”
Sodak's Hairy Face
A New Face On The Farm Today
Often My Cat Has A "Did I Leave The Stove On?" Look On Her Face
Monster Under The Couch, What Do I Do?
This Looks Like An Art Installation
The Beauty That Is Athena
Big Yawn
Not Sure Who This Guy/Gal Is, Flew Into My Car Earlier
My Husky Fell Asleep Like This Tonight. Don't Worry, We Checked, And She Is Still Breathing
My Friend Made Holes In His Gate So Gus The Labrador Can See And Sniff
Looked Over And Saw My New Puppy Sitting Like This... Just... Watching Me
This Raccoon Sleeping On My Balcony
Made A Pillow Cover Of My Cat And Her Reaction Is Priceless
WOW. That pillow looks like a real cat and the surprised expression the real cat has.
My African Sideneck Turtle's Face When She Moved Into Her New 55 Gallon Tank. I Think She Likes It
Meet Phoenix
“You Got Bucked Off Because You Were On Another Horse, And Not Me”. The Face Of Judgment
I Took A Photo Of Porridge While He Was Doing Business And I Can’t Stop Laughing At His Face
She’s Beauty And Grace, She Screams In Your Face
When I Didn't Give Her The Last Bite Of My Burger
Anime Face When Getting His Shots. Frosty Alittle Curious On What’s Going On
My Dog’s Face When I Tried To Take Back A Steak Bone She Stole Off A Table
Good Lord that has a humongous steak! Sorry pupper you no can hazard real bones cause they can hurt you.