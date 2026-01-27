ADVERTISEMENT

When humans see another human deep in thought, with a frown on their face, we tend to imagine that they are thinking about something complicated, like math or if they left the oven on. When we see a dog with the same expression, it’s funny because they might be trying to remember, say, where they buried a tennis ball.

So we’ve gathered some of the best pictures from people who managed to immortalize the hilarious, goofy and adorable faces animals were making. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway

Black dog and black cat sitting close together, both making funny faces in soft indoor lighting.

livefast_dieawesome Report

23points
POST
ruthbarr avatar
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where have you been young lady/man?!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    No Matter How Bad Your Day Was I Can Assure You That Peanut’s Was Worse

    Small fluffy dog making a silly face indoors on a colorful rug, one eye closed, captured for animals making silly faces.

    sarcasticfatwhiteguy Report

    22points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He reminds me of Nick Nolte's mugshot.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Sorry, Did I Take Your Spot?

    Husky lying in bed under a blanket making a silly face, one of the animals making silly faces caught on camera.

    pandatasticlu Report

    22points
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well 2 bad suuuucckkkeeerrrrrrr, it's my spot now!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    He Did A Bunch Of Catnip, Saw Himself In The Mirror And Had A Self-Realization That He Indeed, Is A Cat

    Cat making a silly face in front of a mirror, captured in a funny animal photo people were rushing to take.

    hansbrix Report

    21points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Look My Dog Gave Me When He Was Introduced To The New Family Puppy

    Two dogs making silly faces while lying on a couch, capturing animals making silly faces for photos.

    Kanyee Report

    20points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Understandable when you notice the look on the face of the new family puppy.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Void Is Pleased

    Black cat making a silly face sitting behind a plate of rice and grilled meat, a funny animal moment captured in a photo.

    ad4d Report

    20points
    POST
    #7

    My Wife And I Met A Mini Horse In Iceland That Found Me Hilarious

    Horse making silly faces in close-up photos with other horses blurred in the background, capturing animals making silly faces.

    ClawTackler Report

    20points
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude, if a mini horse finds you funny, you need to seriously check yourself! And I lived there for four years, so I know what I'm talking about.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House, Each Night They Have To Go Break Them Up

    A dog blending in with chickens, making a silly face among a crowded group of animals captured in a funny moment.

    The other night they found their dog had joined in.

    Elatedonion Report

    19points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Day 645: I have become a valued member of the flock.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Majestic Floof

    Fluffy gray cat making a silly face while sitting near a colorful vase, capturing animals making silly faces moment.

    TearsOfTheOrphan Report

    19points
    POST
    chewbonkies avatar
    Chewie
    Chewie
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that vase!!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    My Drink Is Watching Me

    Parrot making a silly face distorted by a water bottle, capturing a funny animal moment for a quick photo.

    ThePaus Report

    19points
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is that? Colorless Birb soda?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    A Friends Majestic Huskies

    Two playful huskies making silly faces and posing in a grassy field, capturing animals making silly faces in action.

    HellBetty42 Report

    19points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    My Boy When Asking For A Treats. How Could I Resist That Adorable Smile?

    Fluffy orange cat making a silly face while resting paws on a desk, capturing a funny animal moment.

    Ok-Rule9619 Report

    19points
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pweeeeeaaaaaassssssseeeeeeeee!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Say Hello To The Baby

    Close-up of an iguana making a silly face while being gently petted, showcasing animals making silly faces.

    Apprehensive-Big6161 Report

    18points
    POST
    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whooosa good iguana?

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My Twin Cats Meeting Their New Baby Brother!

    Two black cats making silly faces while standing near a baby resting in a cozy baby swing indoors.

    Grodeur Report

    18points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't exactly seem pleased.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    What In The Pet Cemetery Is Going On Here?

    Cat making a silly face with raised paw, capturing a funny moment among animals making silly faces in new pics.

    reddit.com Report

    17points
    POST
    #16

    This Is Loki, He's A Million Rescue

    White dog making a silly face with crooked teeth indoors, one ear flopped and a black collar visible on its neck.

    Responsible-Durian21 Report

    17points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I'm Pretty Sure My Girlfriend's Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer

    Dog making silly face while using computer with photo of the same dog making silly face on the screen.

    Joey333 Report

    17points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    My Beautiful Husky Looking Out The Window

    Dog making a silly face peeking through window blinds, capturing animals making silly faces in a funny moment.

    BostonJRod Report

    16points
    POST
    #19

    Forward Facing King Cobra

    Close-up of a snake making a silly face, one of the animals captured in playful animal photos.

    brockusbih Report

    16points
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO!!!!!!!! The only good snake is a daed snake!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca (Left)

    Woman laughing next to an alpaca making a silly face in a farm setting, captured in animals making silly faces photos.

    MisterFixit_69 Report

    15points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks for clearing up who is who.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    My Dog's Favourite Toy. Watching The Faces Of People Who Are Walking Past When My Dog Is Staring Out The Window With Them In His Mouth Is Brilliant

    Dog wearing fake teeth toy making a silly face indoors, one of the animals making silly faces captured in a rushed pic.

    Hanfaz94 Report

    15points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should have a motion sensor camera pointed toward the sidewalk to turn on whenever the dog is in position.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    We Put A Flower Headband Thingy On Our Husky. He Looked Like He Was Tripping Hard At Edc

    Husky dog making a silly face while sitting on a chair in a kitchen, captured in a funny animal photo.

    xgrave01 Report

    15points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like he's about to ask what other humiliations you're planning to heap on him?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    Dog Did This. The Cuteness

    Small dog making silly faces while sitting on a couch wearing a colorful knit sweater, capturing animals making silly faces.

    killedbylife77 Report

    15points
    POST
    #24

    My Cat & I Took The Perfect Selfie

    Young woman holding a fluffy gray cat making silly faces, capturing a fun moment with animals making silly faces.

    AJackson8826 Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    The Faces I Was Greeted With This Morning When I Made It Out To The Goat’s Shelter. “Did You Bring Us The Treats?”

    Two goats making silly faces inside a wooden enclosure, capturing animals making silly faces for a photo.

    Dogs_Without_Horses_ Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Sodak's Hairy Face

    Horse making a silly face with tongue out inside a barn, captured in a funny animal photo people rush to take.

    horsefun Report

    15points
    POST
    #27

    A New Face On The Farm Today

    Goat making a silly face in a farm setting, one of the animals making silly faces people rush to take pics of.

    Substantially1 Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    #28

    Often My Cat Has A "Did I Leave The Stove On?" Look On Her Face

    Siamese cat making a silly face with wide eyes, captured in a close-up photo of animals making silly faces.

    reddit.com Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Monster Under The Couch, What Do I Do?

    Ferret making a silly face while lying on a patterned carpet under a gray couch in a playful pose.

    EmptyWalrus Report

    15points
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait 10 seconds. It will fall asleep. Those slinkies are narcoleptic.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    This Looks So Stupid

    A cat making silly faces distorted through a glass of water, highlighting animals making silly faces in funny photos.

    jesper1007 Report

    14points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But in a fun way.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    This Looks Like An Art Installation

    Two cats making silly faces and stretching in a room with wooden floors while a dog stands nearby indoors

    FinnFarrow Report

    14points
    POST
    #32

    The Beauty That Is Athena

    Boxer dog making a silly face while sitting on a couch, one ear flopped over and showing crooked teeth.

    MannerGlobal2970 Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Big Yawn

    Rabbit making a silly face with mouth open, surrounded by autumn leaves, captured in a photo of animals making silly faces.

    Gluhworm Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Not Sure Who This Guy/Gal Is, Flew Into My Car Earlier

    Owl making a silly face while being gently held in gloved hands, capturing a funny animal moment for a quick pic.

    AlpacaLps Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #35

    My Husky Fell Asleep Like This Tonight. Don't Worry, We Checked, And She Is Still Breathing

    Close-up of a dog making a silly face with mouth wide open, showing teeth and tongue in a candid animal photo.

    INTRUD3R_4L3RT Report

    13points
    POST
    #36

    My Friend Made Holes In His Gate So Gus The Labrador Can See And Sniff

    Dog making silly face peeking through holes in a fence, captured in a funny animal photo showing silly faces.

    Guygan Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Looked Over And Saw My New Puppy Sitting Like This... Just... Watching Me

    Playful puppy making silly faces inside a clear plastic container, capturing a funny moment of animals making silly faces.

    Rosieroseroserose Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    This Raccoon Sleeping On My Balcony

    Raccoon making a silly face lying on the ground under a table with a water jug and a fake dollar bill nearby.

    CT-96 Report

    13points
    POST
    #39

    Made A Pillow Cover Of My Cat And Her Reaction Is Priceless

    Fluffy cat making a silly face while lying on a blanket with a large photo of a cat making a silly face.

    Mako-13 Report

    13points
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WOW. That pillow looks like a real cat and the surprised expression the real cat has.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    My African Sideneck Turtle's Face When She Moved Into Her New 55 Gallon Tank. I Think She Likes It

    A turtle making a silly face while resting on a plastic platform in an aquarium, capturing animals making silly faces.

    saltisatthebottom Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Meet Phoenix

    Young goat making a silly face in a pen filled with wood shavings, captured in a rush for animal photos.

    Legitimate_Agency773 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    “You Got Bucked Off Because You Were On Another Horse, And Not Me”. The Face Of Judgment

    Close-up of a horse making a silly face, one of many animals captured in funny pictures by rushing people.

    deltadelta199 Report

    13points
    POST
    #43

    I Took A Photo Of Porridge While He Was Doing Business And I Can’t Stop Laughing At His Face

    Close-up of a rabbit making a silly face, captured by a person rushing to take a pic of animals making silly faces.

    deltadelta199 Report

    13points
    POST
    #44

    She’s Beauty And Grace, She Screams In Your Face

    Green parrot making a silly face with beak open, captured in a playful moment of animals making silly faces.

    UrbanGeographer Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    When I Didn't Give Her The Last Bite Of My Burger

    Husky dog making a silly face indoors, capturing a funny moment among animals making silly faces.

    waxiestapple Report

    12points
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But...but...but...it was supposed to be mine...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Got Recommended To Post This Here

    Small dog making a silly face while sitting on carpet near two pet beds, captured in a funny animal photo moment.

    Ordinary-Example-336 Report

    12points
    POST
    #47

    Anime Face When Getting His Shots. Frosty Alittle Curious On What’s Going On

    Goat making a silly face with tongue out while being held, one of the animals making silly faces caught in a photo.

    Nnikki- Report

    12points
    POST
    cinbaby avatar
    Cin
    Cin
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    None of that title makes sense

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    My Dog’s Face When I Tried To Take Back A Steak Bone She Stole Off A Table

    Black dog making silly face while holding large bone outdoors, capturing animals making silly faces in a candid moment.

    warm_warmer_disco Report

    12points
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good Lord that has a humongous steak! Sorry pupper you no can hazard real bones cause they can hurt you.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    This Corgi Got Some Good Stuff From The Vet

    Corgi with tongue out making a silly face while sitting in a car, perfect example of animals making silly faces.

    therealviiru Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Our Groomer Made A Toupee Out Of Our Corgi’s Hair. Derp Mode Activated

    Corgi with silly face and groomed fur on head, captured in a fun moment of animals making silly faces indoors.

    CorgiRawr Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Ferrets Are The Best Pets And I Want One (Not Mine)

    Close-up of an animal making a silly face by sticking out its tongue, one of many animals caught in funny expressions.

    Ramtoast Report

    11points
    POST
    #52

    Tried Doing A Nice Fall Photoshoot

    Two dogs making silly faces while playing with falling autumn leaves outdoors in a playful moment with animals.

    b00segumps Report

    11points
    POST
    #53

    I'm Batman

    Black dog making silly faces with bat wings decal on blue truck, a funny animal pic capturing a playful moment outdoors.

    Valuable-Bug-3447 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    I Meant To Take A Video And This Happened

    Curly dog making silly face with fur blown back while sticking head out car window on a windy day.

    yalldunno Report

    11points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, there goes the perm.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Oops

    Tabby cat making a silly face while lying in a box among anime body pillows, capturing animals making silly faces moment.

    RobertThorn2022 Report

    11points
    POST
    #56

    He Thought Bath Time Was A 1 Time Thing

    A person holding a wet kitten making a silly face near a bathroom sink, capturing animals making silly faces.

    Animals in Random Places Report

    11points
    POST
    #57

    He Missed His Morning Walk Because I Woke Up With A Migraine. By His Expression, This Apparently Means He’ll Never Go On A Walk Again

    Dog making a silly face while laying on a dark couch, captured in a moment perfect for animal pic lovers.

    Slow_Sherbert_5181 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Perfectly Timed Shot Of My Dogs

    Three playful dogs making silly faces indoors, capturing fun moments of animals making silly faces in an energetic scene.

    MothersMiIk Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    My Cat Finnegan Loves This Blanket

    Tabby cat making a silly face with fangs showing, lying on a colorful plaid blanket, capturing animals making silly faces.

    c4nyon Report

    11points
    POST
    #60

    The Perfect Best Man

    Cat wearing a bow tie sitting inside a stroller decorated with flowers, capturing animals making silly faces moments.

    Infamous_Bit_4360 Report

    11points
    POST
    #61

    Does Anyone Else’s Bunny Get So Excited With Apple?

    Close-up of a rabbit making a silly face while people rush to take a pic of animals making silly faces.

    fartystarchie Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    He's Mad About His Diet. I Love His Goofy Face

    Close-up of a fish making a silly face underwater, one of the animals captured in a pic rush moment.

    TheFishyCheese Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    My Husky Made The Perfect Face When I Ask Him To Come Inside

    Siberian husky making a silly face while rolling in the snow, capturing animals making silly faces in candid moments

    dcap87 Report

    10points
    POST
    #64

    This Looks Like A Kid Trying To Smile For Picture Day

    Black cat making a silly face with fangs showing while sitting on a table in sunlight, animal photo moment captured.

    psychso86 Report

    10points
    POST
    #65

    My Doggo Using The Sofa Strangely

    Dog making a silly face while resting between brown leather couch cushions, showcasing animals making silly faces.

    SpecificSinger9487 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    A Possessive Geriatric Scrunge That Doesn’t Let Me Get Dressed For Work

    Orange and white cat making a silly face while lying curled up on a sweater on a bed with pillows and blankets.

    lyingtaco Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    When You Find Some Delicious Alfalfa Left On The Truck

    Horse making a silly face while people rush to take a pic of animals capturing funny expressions outdoors.

    artwithapulse Report

    10points
    POST
    #68

    This Is His "Never Stop" Face

    White dog making a silly face while lying on grass with a hand touching its chest, animals making silly faces photo.

    whitelowtis Report

    10points
    POST
    #69

    My Parents’ Dog Escaped From Her Travel Carrier And Then Made This Face

    Dog making a silly face with tongue out inside car, capturing animals making silly faces for photos.

    VisibleAnteater1359 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    The Face You Make When Your Human Stops Feeding You

    Bright red fish making a silly face underwater, attracting people rushing to take a pic of animals making silly faces.

    Loud_Rob Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    How My Velcro Dog Naps

    Dalmatian dog making a silly face while resting on a person's shoulder in a cozy indoor setting.

    khosrove Report

    9points
    POST
    #72

    There Are Dogs And Then There Are Bull Terriers

    Several dogs indoors with one dog making a silly face sitting unusually, capturing animals making silly faces.

    DaHitcha Report

    9points
    POST
    #73

    Top Flight Security’s #1 Employee

    Black cat sitting behind a window near a warning sign about an attack cat, one of the animals making silly faces.

    AnyGrapefruit7806 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    The Look On My Face When My Front Camera Is On

    Goat making a silly face, one eye half-closed and lips curled, captured as part of animals making silly faces pics.

    babycino89 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Her Happy Face

    Playful dog making silly faces while people rush to take a pic of animals in a cozy indoor setting.

    ThatVita_struggle Report

    9points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she shot past happy, and kept rollng to manic.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #76

    I Got Locked Out And Our Cat Just Gave Me This Stupid Look

    Black and brown cat making a silly face with its tongue out, one of the animals making silly faces people rush to photograph.

    ryansworld10 Report

    8points
    POST
    #77

    My Friend's Dog Sleeps Like This

    Funny dog making silly face inside a crate, one paw covering its eyes, showcasing animals making silly faces photo moment.

    emilycopeland Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    It Took 3 Years, 6 Months And 18 Days But This Afternoon I Finally Taught My Dog How To Smile On Command. I'm So Proud

    Dalmatian dog making a silly face indoors, showcasing funny animal expressions captured in a candid moment.

    _thecatspajamas_ Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Hedgehog

    Hedgehog making a silly face while being held, capturing a funny moment of animals making silly faces outdoors.

    Ratacalva00001 Report

    8points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!