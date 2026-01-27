So we’ve gathered some of the best pictures from people who managed to immortalize the hilarious, goofy and adorable faces animals were making. Settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

When humans see another human deep in thought, with a frown on their face, we tend to imagine that they are thinking about something complicated, like math or if they left the oven on. When we see a dog with the same expression, it’s funny because they might be trying to remember, say, where they buried a tennis ball.

#1 Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway

#2 No Matter How Bad Your Day Was I Can Assure You That Peanut’s Was Worse

#3 Sorry, Did I Take Your Spot?

#4 He Did A Bunch Of Catnip, Saw Himself In The Mirror And Had A Self-Realization That He Indeed, Is A Cat

#5 The Look My Dog Gave Me When He Was Introduced To The New Family Puppy

#6 Void Is Pleased

#7 My Wife And I Met A Mini Horse In Iceland That Found Me Hilarious

#8 A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House, Each Night They Have To Go Break Them Up The other night they found their dog had joined in.



#9 My Majestic Floof

#10 My Drink Is Watching Me

#11 A Friends Majestic Huskies

#12 My Boy When Asking For A Treats. How Could I Resist That Adorable Smile?

#13 Say Hello To The Baby

#14 My Twin Cats Meeting Their New Baby Brother!

#15 What In The Pet Cemetery Is Going On Here?

#16 This Is Loki, He's A Million Rescue

#17 I'm Pretty Sure My Girlfriend's Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer

#18 My Beautiful Husky Looking Out The Window

#19 Forward Facing King Cobra

#20 My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca (Left)

#21 My Dog's Favourite Toy. Watching The Faces Of People Who Are Walking Past When My Dog Is Staring Out The Window With Them In His Mouth Is Brilliant

#22 We Put A Flower Headband Thingy On Our Husky. He Looked Like He Was Tripping Hard At Edc

#23 Dog Did This. The Cuteness

#24 My Cat & I Took The Perfect Selfie

#25 The Faces I Was Greeted With This Morning When I Made It Out To The Goat’s Shelter. “Did You Bring Us The Treats?”

#26 Sodak's Hairy Face

#27 A New Face On The Farm Today

#28 Often My Cat Has A "Did I Leave The Stove On?" Look On Her Face

#29 Monster Under The Couch, What Do I Do?

#30 This Looks So Stupid

#31 This Looks Like An Art Installation

#32 The Beauty That Is Athena

#33 Big Yawn

#34 Not Sure Who This Guy/Gal Is, Flew Into My Car Earlier

#35 My Husky Fell Asleep Like This Tonight. Don't Worry, We Checked, And She Is Still Breathing

#36 My Friend Made Holes In His Gate So Gus The Labrador Can See And Sniff

#37 Looked Over And Saw My New Puppy Sitting Like This... Just... Watching Me

#38 This Raccoon Sleeping On My Balcony

#39 Made A Pillow Cover Of My Cat And Her Reaction Is Priceless

#40 My African Sideneck Turtle's Face When She Moved Into Her New 55 Gallon Tank. I Think She Likes It

#41 Meet Phoenix

#42 “You Got Bucked Off Because You Were On Another Horse, And Not Me”. The Face Of Judgment

#43 I Took A Photo Of Porridge While He Was Doing Business And I Can’t Stop Laughing At His Face

#44 She’s Beauty And Grace, She Screams In Your Face

#45 When I Didn't Give Her The Last Bite Of My Burger

#46 Got Recommended To Post This Here

#47 Anime Face When Getting His Shots. Frosty Alittle Curious On What’s Going On

#48 My Dog’s Face When I Tried To Take Back A Steak Bone She Stole Off A Table

#49 This Corgi Got Some Good Stuff From The Vet

#50 Our Groomer Made A Toupee Out Of Our Corgi’s Hair. Derp Mode Activated

#51 Ferrets Are The Best Pets And I Want One (Not Mine)

#52 Tried Doing A Nice Fall Photoshoot

#53 I'm Batman

#54 I Meant To Take A Video And This Happened

#55 Oops

#56 He Thought Bath Time Was A 1 Time Thing

#57 He Missed His Morning Walk Because I Woke Up With A Migraine. By His Expression, This Apparently Means He’ll Never Go On A Walk Again

#58 Perfectly Timed Shot Of My Dogs

#59 My Cat Finnegan Loves This Blanket

#60 The Perfect Best Man

#61 Does Anyone Else’s Bunny Get So Excited With Apple?

#62 He's Mad About His Diet. I Love His Goofy Face

#63 My Husky Made The Perfect Face When I Ask Him To Come Inside

#64 This Looks Like A Kid Trying To Smile For Picture Day

#65 My Doggo Using The Sofa Strangely

#66 A Possessive Geriatric Scrunge That Doesn’t Let Me Get Dressed For Work

#67 When You Find Some Delicious Alfalfa Left On The Truck

#68 This Is His "Never Stop" Face

#69 My Parents’ Dog Escaped From Her Travel Carrier And Then Made This Face

#70 The Face You Make When Your Human Stops Feeding You

#71 How My Velcro Dog Naps

#72 There Are Dogs And Then There Are Bull Terriers

#73 Top Flight Security’s #1 Employee

#74 The Look On My Face When My Front Camera Is On

#75 Her Happy Face

#76 I Got Locked Out And Our Cat Just Gave Me This Stupid Look

#77 My Friend's Dog Sleeps Like This

#78 It Took 3 Years, 6 Months And 18 Days But This Afternoon I Finally Taught My Dog How To Smile On Command. I'm So Proud

