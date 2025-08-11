ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that cats can make nearly 300 unique facial expressions? Or that facially expressive monkeys make better leaders? In the animal kingdom, facial expressions are very important, as they act as a means of communication, similar to the human world. However, animals, just like us, can’t always control their facial expressions, which results in a plethora of goofy moments caught on camera.Many of them you’ll find below, carefully curated by our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to enjoy them, and don’t forget to upvote the kings and queens of derpy faces!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Dog Really Loves Bubbles

Unphotogenic dog with wide eyes lying on a couch surrounded by colorful bubbles in a playful setting.

MarvelousFizz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    There Are Two Types Of Horses

    Two horses in stable stalls, one with eyes closed and the other making a comical unphotogenic face behind bars.

    CapSteveRogers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Took A Shot Of This Guy Yesterday, Guess He Wasn't Too Happy About It

    Fluffy unphotogenic bird perched on a woven surface with a green blurred background, capturing hilarious animal moments.

    2383galjeb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Previously, we chatted with some animal and pet photographers about funny animal expressions that they capture on a daily basis. During such an interesting conversation, we were first curious to know how they ended up following such a career path. 

    “In my first year of business, I won a photography contest with a funny photo of a dog drinking from a water fountain. It made me realize that my pet photos were more creative than my traditional portrait photography,” shared pet photographer Karen Hoglund. “I felt I could capture animals' personalities better than humans, and their spontaneity intrigued me.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pet photographer Allison Shamrell told us that what pushed her to pursue this kind of photography was her love for dogs. “Photography is a medium that doesn't use words, and neither do dogs. Capturing their joy is such a great way to connect with these souls who are never with us for long enough... not to mention it's a LOT of fun!"
    #4

    I Took My Puppy To Work Last Week. He Loved It

    Unphotogenic lizard with mouth open being held by a person in an office setting, funny unphotogenic animal pics.

    He definitely distracted people more than expected - but I think he was also a great for morale. Fortunately our HR dept is awesome and approved the visit on the condition that they got to meet him.

    apocalypse910 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tegu. Apparently very intelligent and trainable. He looks fun.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    In Front Of Me In Line To Sign In At A Vet Office

    Unphotogenic dog making a funny face while being held by a person in a casual indoor setting with other people nearby.

    vtsforza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My Cat Is Very Photogenic

    Fluffy white cat making a funny face while chewing grass outdoors, one of the unphotogenic animal pics for laughs.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Meanwhile, vet tech and equine photographer Christina Lathrop combined her profession and love of photography to start an animal photography business. 

    “I worked as a licensed vet tech for eight years, and photography has always been a passion of mine. When I took a break from the field to welcome my fourth child, I got a camera set as a Christmas gift. I started experimenting with pet photography while also running my retail store in Seattle. 

    Unfortunately, the pandemic hit my business hard, and we had to close last year. A friend suggested I turn my photography hobby into a professional pursuit, so I took her advice, enrolled in some photography classes, and dove right in. My background as a vet tech and animal behaviorist really helps me connect with animals and capture great shots.”
    #7

    Horse With The Spirit Of Eddie Murphy's Donkey In Shrek

    Goofy unphotogenic animal with a funny face showing teeth behind a fence in outdoor sandy enclosure.

    fightmilk22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Somebody Was Friendly Enough To Smile For The Camera

    Unphotogenic turtle with a funny expression on a gravel path near grass in a natural outdoor setting.

    She didn't SOUND very friendly, but look at that smile!

    RuneFell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Learning To Floss

    Black cat with a funny unphotogenic expression playing with a colorful feather toy on a worn leather chair.

    NBD2016 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Getting back to funny animals’ facial expressions, all photographers enthusiastically shared their favorite ones they were able to capture on camera. For Hoglund, it was the award-winning photo of doggy Vizsla drinking water (click here to see it).

    “I knew that dog had been trained to drink out of fountains because his owner didn't want to carry water on their walks,” she explained.

    “So, I started with the dog's normal behavior and made it funnier by making it look like he was doing it all by himself. Behind the scenes, I had my husband hold the water button; he was lying on the ground so that you couldn't see him. We also had the dog walk around the park first, so he'd be thirsty. His enthusiasm for getting a drink is what makes it funny!”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Some Owls Sleep Face Down Because Their Heads Are Too Heavy

    Small unphotogenic owl lying flat on green artificial grass, showing a sleepy and awkward expression in hilariously unphotogenic animal pics.

    Medicina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Honeybun’s Derp Face After The Dog Park

    Unphotogenic dog resting its head between car seats with a funny, squished facial expression in a vehicle interior.

    This was after her first ever dog park visit. Before I adopted her, she had never run in her life. She was confined to a cage her entire life of 1 year and 2 months as a “breeding investment”.

    Gunsndope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    What Otter Mommy Does When Their Babies Refuse To Go School

    Two otters playfully splashing water, capturing a hilariously unphotogenic animal moment in natural habitat.

    Corrected: that wasn't mommy. It was another member of the family.

    c.k.teo Photojournal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shamrell’s favorite is head tilts, as she finds that the inquisitive, trying-to-understand-you expression priceless. Meanwhile, Lathrop fondly remembers a photo she took of a young gypsy colt that was an adorable ball of energy. 

    “I am a hobby horse trainer and enthusiast, so I of course LOVE my equine shoots. So I just snapped away and got this super cute photo of him; his owner ended up loving it too,” she fondly shared.
    #13

    Lilith Is On Cage Rest For A Little While And Peach Isn't Taking It Very Well

    Two unphotogenic ferrets interacting, one outside a purple cage and the other inside, on a wooden floor.

    Lilith had her hormone implant the other day so this is just a precautionary measure to make sure she doesn't do too much to disturb the wound while it heals! Won't be long before she's out causing chaos again.

    ParrotLad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Smile Pretty For The Camera

    Unphotogenic dog making a funny face while standing in tall grass with corn plants in the background.

    AhMoonBeam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    When You Take That First Bite Of Your Great Aunt's Fruit Cake

    Unphotogenic fox and dog lying on a bed, both with their tongues sticking out in a funny and cute moment.

    juniperfoxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Having captured so many animals and pets in her career, Lathrop has noticed that some of them have signature expressions that they tend to repeat often. 

    “For instance, shepherds tend to give that classical head tilt when any sort of unknown noise arises, goldens are just a ball of love and will typically hold anything we ask in their mouths, and Bostons will give me an enthusiastic eye-popping expression. Horses are all unique, and the personalities really vary within individuals, but geldings (neutered males) tend to give more playful expressions.”
    #16

    King Of The Side Eye

    Unphotogenic dachshund dog with a skeptical expression lying on a bed, one eye half-closed humorously.

    douglas_thedinkydaxy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Always One Cheeky One

    Three hilariously unphotogenic animals including two donkeys and a goat making funny faces behind a wooden fence on a farm.

    quirkyherd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Minerva Doing Her Best Spooky Face

    Black cat with wide eyes peeking out of a torn paper bag next to a large pumpkin, a funny unphotogenic animal moment.

    Her full name is Minerva the Relentless, and her older sister is Atwater the Destroyer.

    DavidRandom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Whereas Hoglund finds that the facial expressions animals make depend more on their personalities than on their species or breeds.

    "People assume golden retrievers or other breeds with dopey smiles would be the funniest, but all animals do something that makes them unique. Guinea pigs have wonderful deadpan expressions! Cats are often hilarious when they're being mischievous. It's not so much about the breed but about each animal's individual personality.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    We Dug Her A Little Hole, And Now It’s Her Hole She Hides In To Pounce At Us From And This Is Her Face While She Does It

    Black cat with wide eyes lying in a dirt hole, one of the hilariously unphotogenic animal pics to brighten the day.

    Literally does the same thing on flat ground thinking we can’t see her haha.

    larnni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Her First Summer And Warm Weather Ride With The Windows Down

    Black dog making a funny unphotogenic face while sticking its head out of a car window on a green background

    BDayCakes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Awwww Yyyaassss Errppllleesss

    Deer making a funny face while trying to eat an apple, one of the hilariously unphotogenic animal pics outdoors.

    pootsytoots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To get the playful and derpy sides of animals to come out and play during photoshoots, Lathrop tries her best to just let the pets be themselves. 

    “I just stand back and let them interact with their owners while I look through the lens. I always take a bag of what I refer to as "ear getters" to get their attention or their eyes to look at me when I want that. But it's really a lot like working with human toddlers, I just gotta go in with a lot of patience and the ability to change my plan for posing on a whim because animals don't always do what we want them to.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    His Derpy Smile This Morning

    Unphotogenic dog wearing a black sweater standing under a bush with vibrant red flowers in a garden setting.

    His name is Summit.

    Peircen20 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    "The Same Thing We Do Every Night Pinky"

    A close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic leopard gecko held gently in a person's hand showing its unique pose and expression.

    robswampthing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    This Photo Of Sophie Fits Here Perfectly

    Small dog with wide eyes and funny expression lying on a bed, one of the unphotogenic animal pics.

    Sometimes I look at her and wonder if she's real tbh.

    Jackied96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Hoglund’s secret to derpy yet adorable photos is to ask the owners what tricks or funny things their pets do.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That gives me a general plan of what might happen, but I stay open to what the animal actually does. An example is a photo I took of two golden retrievers in a convertible. Typically, people want their dogs to look at the camera. We got that shot, but then the pups saw other dogs walking in front of the car and looked forward. That was the humorous shot because it looked like they were driving!”
    #25

    My Ferret's Mugshot

    Hilariously unphotogenic ferret making a funny face in a mock mugshot with height chart in the background.

    interiorcrocodemon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Omg

    Unphotogenic ferret with an open mouth stretching on an arm inside a wire cage, a funny animal picture.

    dankw33b Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    She Is My Beautiful Derp

    Black cat making a hilariously unphotogenic face while sitting on a rug near black boots indoors.

    dphnlsrs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    My Friend's Dog Ate Edible Brownie Yesterday

    Small dog wearing a pink plaid jacket making a funny face at the vet in a hilarious unphotogenic animal pic.

    JustHavinAGoodTime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Super Happy Flying Turtle

    Close-up of a small turtle being held, showcasing a hilariously unphotogenic animal moment in bright outdoor setting.

    gur4red Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Rexie: I Don't Always Make Presents For My Hooman, But When I Do They're Smelly

    Unphotogenic cat with funny smirk and squinting eyes captured in a hilarious animal pic to make your day better.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Rescued As A Sickly Fish In May 2020 vs. Present. Still A Huge Derp. Her Name Is Harriet

    Close-up of two unphotogenic fish faces underwater, highlighting funny and unusual animal expressions.

    In the first picture she had pretty bad ammonia burns. And she was 4 months old but now, she almost 2 years old.

    Vegetable_Schedule_2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    My Little Cow-Cat, Oliver, Blepping

    Unphotogenic black and white cat making a funny face with its tongue out, resting on a beige couch.

    kelpri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    The Face He Makes When He's About To Bark

    Unphotogenic dog resting on a black couch with a comical expression, one of the unphotogenic animal pics.

    LukiBlu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    This Is My Boy Bilbo Not Knowing What’s Going On Ever

    Woman holding an unphotogenic dog with a funny expression, showcasing hilariously unphotogenic animal moments.

    He’s Lamancha/Nigerian mix!

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Derpy Bunny

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic rabbit making a funny face outdoors in natural light for unphotogenic animal pics.

    vinkulelu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Say Cheese Pancho

    Unphotogenic fluffy animal lying on the ground with tongue out in a forest setting, making a funny face.

    Imfunsize_mhm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Post Vet, Pre-Snack Face

    Unphotogenic dog with squinting eyes and close-up nose posing beside a smiling man inside a vehicle.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Sid Had His Teeth Cleaned Today

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic dog with a gray collar sitting on a blue blanket, making a funny face.

    Skinnypetedood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    This Funny Hay Eating Horse

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic horse eating hay with a funny facial expression outdoors in winter.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Annie Presses Her Face Against The Door When I Come Home

    Unphotogenic dog making a funny face behind glass, capturing a hilariously awkward animal moment indoors.

    Absolutely nothing but clown music in her head but she’s sweet.

    sassenachlawyer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Oh Lawd She Smilin

    Unphotogenic dog with a quirky smile lying on a couch, one ear flopped, showcasing humorous animal expression.

    realjayrage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Oreo Speedwagon Heard Me Open A Cheese Wrapper While He Was Outside

    Unphotogenic dog with wide eyes and paws pressed against glass creating a hilariously unphotogenic animal moment.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Taken From My Parents’ Kitchen Window. They Don’t Have Any Cats

    Two cats by a tree with one in a comical unphotogenic pose, highlighting hilariously unphotogenic animal moments.

    This wouldn’t be the first time that cats have adopted them.

    AllHanceOnDeck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Hank Is So Excited To Be Snuggling With His Favorite Sheep

    A hilariously unphotogenic pig wrapped in a green blanket yawning next to a plush toy on a couch.

    elee0228 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    My Gecko Is More Photogenic Than Me

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic gecko with a wide mouth, sitting on a colorful fabric background.

    lowunn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Face Of Pure Pleasure

    Unphotogenic parrot making a funny face while being petted, captured in a close-up indoor photo.

    julie1335 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Boo Loves You

    Small fluffy dog with a funny expression lying on a white pillow on a couch in hilariously unphotogenic animal pics.

    apoohneicie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    He Eats Kinda Funny

    A hilariously unphotogenic snake with a distorted face in a terrarium surrounded by wood shavings and green leaves.

    He was eating a rat and this pic was taken 3 years ago, he’s a pretty good weight atm and much longer now, big boy.

    ceecbug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Funny Goat Face

    Unphotogenic goat making a funny face behind a metal fence in a natural outdoor setting.

    We think that they are Nigerian Pygmy. The family that we got them from wasn't exactly sure but that's what we are going with.

    Ok_Avocado2210 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Asked My Mom To Take A Picture Of My Cat. Was Not Disappointed

    Unphotogenic cat making a funny face while peeking out of a gray carpeted cat house in a cluttered room.

    jokermoonbow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Such A Cutie

    Happy unphotogenic dog in a red shopping cart at Target, showing joyful and funny expressions in the store aisle.

    virgoprincxss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Upside Down Picture Of Dog Lying Upside Down

    Unphotogenic dog lying upside down on the floor with a funny expression showing its teeth.

    Antoshi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    I'm Not Sure What I Did, But I'm Sorry

    Tabby cat with a serious expression caught in an unphotogenic animal moment on a stairway in dim lighting.

    Gussaroo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    The Majestic Beauty Of Bianca The Alpaca

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic alpaca with a funny facial expression standing on hay.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Firefox Has Encountered A Problem With Windows

    Fox making a funny face with tongue out behind glass in a collection of unphotogenic animal pics.

    caseorganic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Tigers With Pumpkins Is Always A Good Time

    Young tiger making a funny face while playing with a smashed pumpkin in unphotogenic animal pics outdoors.

    Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Today, I Met A Ridiculiously Not-Photogenic Goat

    Unphotogenic goat making a funny face behind a wire fence in a sunny outdoor animal enclosure.

    redslime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    My Friend's Husky Is Special

    Husky laying by glass door with funny unphotogenic expression, one of many unphotogenic animal pics to brighten your day.

    aalicedee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Doggo Looks Like Sid From Ice Age

    Unphotogenic dog sleeping with its head awkwardly resting on a couch arm, showcasing a hilariously unflattering pose.

    icant-chooseone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Dog Scout's Rude Response To Getting Her Picture Taken

    A close-up of a dog sticking its tongue out among autumn leaves in a hilariously unphotogenic animal pic.

    She is named after scout from to "K**l a Mockingbird". It's my mom's favorite book.

    clemskin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Everyone Meet Dolly, The Derpiest Of Llamas

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic llama grinning with crooked teeth in a dimly lit barn setting.

    kelley5454 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    I’ve Been Using Pics Of My Fave Dog At My Job As Reaction Images For A Whole Year... The Amount Of Emotion His Face Can Convey Is Endless

    Four hilariously unphotogenic animal pics featuring a white dog making funny and awkward facial expressions.

    I don’t work on the days he comes in anymore and I go weeks without seeing him… I miss him so much and have videos of my reunions with him. Next time I see him I will absolutely give him extra love!!!

    zoebennetthanes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    One Of The Orangutans At My Zoo Recently Had A Baby. Here He Is In All His Glory

    Unphotogenic orangutan pressing face against glass, showing funny expression in an unphotogenic animal moment.

    DuffManSzALotAThings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Photogenic Cheetah Cubs At The Toronto Zoo Reminds Me Of Reese, Malcolm And Dewey

    Three unphotogenic cheetah cubs sitting together in a container, one with eyes closed and another mid-yawn.

    Their expressions say it all.

    SunCloud-777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Every Day Is Better With A Little Alpaca In It

    Unphotogenic baby llama being held by a person in green clothes on a dirt and hay ground.

    Mr Burns alien version.

    Boojibs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Wombats Are Cute, Derpy Wombats Are Even Cuter

    A unphotogenic baby wombat being held, showing a funny and awkward facial expression in an animal pics collection.

    Beezo514 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Baby Otter Blep

    Unphotogenic otter wrapped in a blue towel with a funny expression in a hilariously unphotogenic animal pics collection.

    Wildlife Center of Texas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Nadine’s Face While Getting Some Tail Scratches

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic cow making a funny face in a green grassy field.

    Modern-Moo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    The Look Of Joy On His Face

    Green lizard holding a brown gecko on a white ledge in a funny unphotogenic animal moment outdoors.

    hobslan1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    I Don't Know Why She Does This Lip Thing

    Unphotogenic dog with a comical expression resting on a gray couch in a cozy indoor setting.

    CloudTheFluffy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    She Is Beauty, She Is Grace

    Playful black and white cat making a funny face and pose outdoors, capturing unphotogenic animal moments in sunlight.

    This is my cat and she's a lunatic :) I took about 50 pictures this afternoon and somehow I don't think I'm ever going to top this one.

    888temeraire888 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    I Promise They're Actually Best Friends

    Two unphotogenic dogs on a green couch, one with a funny face and the other yawning with teeth showing.

    Raveler_gav Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    She Is Beauty, She Is Grace

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic giraffe with its tongue sticking out behind wooden fence outdoors.

    MalsPrettyBonnet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Someone Was Screaming Outside Our Apartment, Ben Was Very Concerned

    Tabby and white cat standing on a couch with a surprised expression in a living room unphotogenic animal pic.

    elliepetunia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Willow Looking Silly

    Unphotogenic brown and white cow making a funny face in a grassy field among green trees.

    She was scratching her shoulder. Their tongues are very rough, so they use them for getting at itches all the time.

    Modern-Moo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    When It Comes To His Lips, My Friend’s Guinea Pig Seriously Won The Genetic Lottery

    Close-up of an unphotogenic guinea pig resting in a hammock inside a cage, showcasing a funny animal moment.

    He was born this fabulous!

    ibuprofencompactor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    My Guinea Pig Cleaning Her Window

    Unphotogenic guinea pig with tongue out in a cozy pet enclosure, one of the funniest unphotogenic animal pics.

    Buffaloida Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    A Few Of Our Rats Being Derpfaces

    Two hilariously unphotogenic rats posing against a soft pink floral background in cute and funny animal pics.

    TheKizzy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    It’s Just Her Face. She’s The Sweetest Dog Ever. But She Constantly Looks Disappointed In Us

    Close-up of a humorous unphotogenic dog wearing a pink collar sitting on a brick patio with grass in the background.

    Husky mix of mysteries. Husband adopted her from a shelter 9 years ago. She’s atypical for a husky. She’s more like a cat.... obviously.

    GingerWife2017 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    It’s Called Fashion Look It Up

    Small brown dog with funny unphotogenic expression wrapped in a green blanket on a gray couch.

    thebaconator Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Rawr

    Close-up of a black cat's face with blue eyes and visible fangs, captured in a hilariously unphotogenic animal pic.

    PiercedViking Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    This Is Chicken Parm. She Refuses To Let Me Take Photos Of The Other Chickens

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic chicken with a curious expression in a fenced outdoor area.

    She’ll make sure you can’t look at any other!

    petcommissions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Just A Little Hamster Enjoying Some Snacks In Their Tiny Clay Cup

    A white hamster sitting inside a small brown pot, holding a piece of leafy green, unphotogenic animal pic.

    unnaturalorder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    “Do You Got Games On Your Phone?”

    Close-up images of hilariously unphotogenic animals, featuring a cow with its tongue out and another with a curious nose view.

    Modern-Moo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    I Heard This Belonged Here! My Mare During A Professional Photo Shoot

    Unphotogenic horse making a funny face with eyes closed and teeth showing in a close-up animal pic outdoors.

    Although horses aren't as easy to pose as humans, she was way more interested in the grass everywhere!

    queenangmar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    My Ridiculously Photogenic Fat Tail Gecko

    Close-up of a small lizard with unphotogenic features resting on a person's hand in soft lighting.

    Know there’s probably some people that aren’t “reptile lovers” but I always thought my little gecko looks like a muppet.

    Special_Profession69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Local Animal Shelter Posted This Photo And I Immediately Applied To Adopt Her. I’ve Had Her For Two Months

    Unphotogenic dog showing crooked teeth and funny expression behind glass, one of hilariously unphotogenic animal pics.

    She still does this on windows.

    PuzzleheadedOccasion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    I Tried To Get A Nice Photo Of Him In The Sunlight. He Made This Face

    Unphotogenic orange tabby cat with wide eyes looking upward, captured in a candid and humorous moment indoors.

    missjett97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    This Is Lenny’s “I Smell Urine Face” Which He Only Makes When He Smells One Of The Other Animals’ Pee

    Sheep making a funny face inside a barn, part of hilarious unphotogenic animal pics to brighten your day.

    I swear he goes right for it then looks up at me like this.

    vestegaard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Adopted Either A Kitten Or A Gremlin With Ringworm So She Has To Have Lots Of Baths

    Wet cat with droopy ears and a grumpy expression in a bath, one of the hilariously unphotogenic animal pics.

    Most animals will lose patches of fur, but Hazel (the kitten here) didn’t have any symptoms. She is an a symptomatic carrier apparently...which led to lots of cuddles and holding her until everyone started sprouting patches of the fungus and that’s when we took her to the vet. They did cultures and it came back positive.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Looking For The Weekend Like

    Unphotogenic cat with a funny facial expression sitting on a bed in a cozy indoor setting.

    loki_kitteh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    My Dog Is So Photogenic It's A Wonder She Hasn't Been Asked To Do An Iams Commercial Yet

    Unphotogenic dog with funny facial expression sitting on an orange couch in a living room setting.

    This is our second Weim and they are the best! Although both of ours have had pretty bad anxiety problems. But they love to be outdoors and are super loyal and very smart. Plus you can't beat these faces! This is Addy, and we adopted her about 5 months ago.

    DignityHouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Made A New Friend Today... It's Cute How Angry He Is

    Baby bird making a funny face perched on a golf club in an unphotogenic animal pic outdoors.

    Tiopy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Apparently Tard Is Retiring, I Present Angry Turtle

    Tiny unphotogenic turtle with patterned shell resting on a person's open palm, showcasing unphotogenic animal charm.

    fappingforfreedom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Derpus Werewolfus

    Unphotogenic dog with funny facial expression lying on a dark textured blanket in a cozy setting.

    120 Lbs Of Silly German Shepherd. His Couch Is Behind My Desk And He Will Just Lay There Like This Watching Me Work For An Hour Or More At A Time. Love This Gentle Giant.

    Virtual_Abies_6552 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Went To The Zoo. Saw A Camel

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic camel making a funny face outdoors with wooden fences and greenery in the background.

    I was far enough away that he wouldn't spit me.

    wrobins1992 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    This Expressive Zebra

    Close-up of a funny unphotogenic zebra showing its teeth outdoors in a bright sunny setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Nothing Better Than To Have This Stupid Face Greet You First Thing In The Morning

    Goat making a funny face in grassy field, one of the hilariously unphotogenic animal pics to brighten your day.

    Caught Wayne mid yarn and the man looks possessed. He is off to go shake the lower branches of the apple trees and get some morning grub.

    pr_capone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Snapping Turtle

    A close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic snapping turtle being held outdoors with a funny facial expression.

    I live on the water and every year we have Snapping, Painted & Map turtles coming up to lay their eggs in our gardens. It’s my favourite time of year!

    RiverLover27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Mid Sneeze

    Unphotogenic dog with a quirky expression in a cozy living room with a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

    Local-Lynx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    My Cow, Cava

    Unphotogenic animal sticking out tongue in snowy field, capturing a hilariously awkward moment for funny animal pics.

    She’s very friendly and loves strokes (especially under the chin).

    Tuna_Stubbs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Sleepy Ferret Blep

    Unphotogenic ferret sticking out tongue while resting in a hammock, one of the hilariously unphotogenic animal pics.

    Bottled_star Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #103

    Rat Blep

    White and gray rat making a funny face inside a white container in a hilariously unphotogenic animal pic.

    Starlightriddlex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    This Is The Face Ghost Makes When He Wants To Be Petted

    Close-up of a white cat making a funny face, one of the unphotogenic animal pics to brighten your day.

    zzabe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    How To Look Like A Wet Rat: Step 1 - Be Alfi. Step 2 - Done

    Wet dog with funny expression standing on rocky surface, one of the unphotogenic animal pics to make your day better.

    He is a chihuahua, mini pinscher and pekingese mix.

    zaff03 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Smiling Alpaca

    Close-up of an unphotogenic alpaca with a funny expression among other animals in a sunny outdoor setting.

    Her name is Simona.

    EvolutionVII Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #107

    Having A BBQ This Is Our View

    Husky dog with funny unphotogenic expression pressed against a glass door in a candid animal moment.

    Misfortun3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Naughty Turtle

    Close-up of a hilariously unphotogenic tortoise with its tongue out and green food around its mouth.

    lucky_carol8888 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    "So I Pretended To Throw A Ball And Caught The Exact Moment My Dog Realised I Had Betrayed Him"

    Close-up collage of a Siberian Husky with different unphotogenic facial expressions outdoors on grass.

    rockxroyalty , JasmineMilton_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    Brand New Girl Takes Issue With Front Lawn

    Gray puppy making a funny face while lying in the grass in a collection of hilariously unphotogenic animal pics.

    chicken_karmajohn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #111

    My Wife (Right ) Had A Moment With A Derpy Alpaca (Left)

    A person laughing and covering their face next to a fluffy alpaca in an outdoor setting, hilariously unphotogenic animal pic.

    MisterFixit_69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    All I Wanted Was A Nice Photo Of My Cat

    Unphotogenic cat making a funny face with tongue out, wearing a pink collar by a window.

    RunnyTerry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Derpy Donkey Hugs

    Person in a yellow jacket hugging a donkey making a funny face, one of the unphotogenic animal pics to brighten your day.

    sour8grapes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #114

    Little Man Got A New Toy

    Ferret with open mouth lying on black bedding next to a green spiky ball in hilariously unphotogenic animal pics.

    He was preoccupied with squeaking this thing when my partner called his name in a playful voice. We have no idea why he made this face but it made for a great laugh! We also can’t figure out what “breed” he is, if anyone can offer any insight just by looking at him. He’s massive for his age, almost 3.5 pounds! We love him.

    sethfern11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #115

    Ov***ose At The Vet

    Ferret lying on carpet with tongue out in a hilariously unphotogenic animal pic to make your day better.

    PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE It may sound silly, but when taking your ferret to the vet, ask the tech if they're sure their dose calculations are correct. I took my boy in for a nail trim and distemper booster yesterday. They administered Benadryl 15 minutes before the booster. After the Benadryl, they brought him back to wait with me for the 15 minutes. 3 minutes later, the tech ran out to take him back to the Dr. He was supposed to receive 0.5ml of children's Benadryl orally. He was injected with 1.5ml. I had to rush and drive him an hour away to the only emergency hospital that had room. He was crashing. They kept him overnight and I'm still waiting for an update. Please just ask them to confirm the dose. It can't hurt anyone to ask. Please send good vibes to my little man, Buzz, that he pulls through.

    Awzwyn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    Not A Single Thought

    Unphotogenic dog with tongue out holding a blue textured chew toy indoors, a fun unphotogenic animal moment.

    BlackViperMWG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #117

    Say Cheese

    Black dog making a funny face with mouth wide open lying on a bed in unphotogenic animal pics style

    Exotic_Magazine5375 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #118

    Funny Guy

    Goat making a funny face outdoors among dry leaves in a hilariously unphotogenic animal pic to brighten your day.

    He kept trying to get in my lap and would do it until he laid down but he never lays down for more than a few minutes before he’s off doing the next thing.

    cloluvsgoats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!