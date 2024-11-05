On the topic of art block, she explained the paradox she experiences and the unique method that helps her push through. She shared, "For me, I think the big paradox with art block is that in order to draw anything, we have to give ourselves permission to experiment and try things out—but I think every creative loves making great work, so it's easy for us to get disappointed with ourselves when we make work that we think is less than great. For me, the method that's probably helped me get out of this paradox the most is to intentionally make bad art. Like draw stick figures, blob dogs, ridiculous doodles that don't make any sense—any of it! I just keep telling myself, 'I gotta make something bad—I can do that. I can make a bad drawing.' And if I let myself make bad art and come in with this explicit expectation that it's not meant to be good, then it's so much easier for me to be kind with myself. And when I'm kind to myself, I have more fun with drawing and draw more!"

ADVERTISEMENT