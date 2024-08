Historical artifacts serve as tangible connections to the past, helping us understand and preserve the memory of civilizations. These objects can tell us stories about how people lived, what they valued, and how societies evolved. And the Facebook group ' Ancient Marvels Of Mankind ' is dedicated to sharing pictures of the best ones.

#1 The Roman Ship Named De Meern 1 Was Discovered In Veldhuizen, The Netherlands, In 1997 Share icon

#2 15th Century Ceremonial Fan Of Abuna Abraham Debre Tsion Church, Tigray Region, Ethiopia Share icon

#3 A Tiny Bone Monkey, Discovered In A Child's Grave. 2.2 Cm Tall. China, Erlitou Culture, Around 1600 Bc Share icon

#4 A Pair Of Victorian Reverse Painted Crystal Intaglio Earrings, 1870 Share icon

#5 Behold This Exquisite Half Of A “Salting Carpet” From The Safavid Period, Circa 1600. Meticulously Crafted With Wool, Silk, And Metal Thread Share icon

#6 One Of The Most Fascinating Aspects Of Timgad Is The Visible Tracks Left By Roman Chariots. These Grooves, Worn Into The Stone Streets Over Centuries Of Use, Provide Tangible Evidence Of The City’s Vibrant Past Share icon

#7 Collection Of Mycenaean Weaponry. Swords, 16th - 12th C. Bce Share icon

#8 The Medieval Architectural Complex Of Dargavs In The Republic Of North Ossetia Definitely Deserves To Be Better Known Share icon

#9 This Miniature Book With The Poem "Wanderstab" - "Travel Staff" - Was Given By Queen Elizabeth Of Romania To Princess Maria Of Edinburgh Share icon

#10 This Tiny Boxwood Peapod (10 Cm) Was Carved In C. 1500 By A North German Artist. It Opens To Reveal Little Peas, And Then Those Peas Open To Reveal Ten Little Carved Scenes From Genesis Share icon

#11 Remains Of The Ancient Roman City Under The Modern Road In Verona, Close To Porta Leoni, Italy Share icon

#12 The Gold Fish Vessel, Dating Back To The 5th-4th Century Bce, Is A Remarkable Artifact From The Achaemenid Period Share icon

#13 Minoan Clay "Bag" With Labrys Symbols From Psira, Eastern Crete. Post Palatial Period, 1450-1200 B.c Share icon

#14 The Peruvian Archaeologist Discovered More Than 300 Mysterious Skulls Believed To Be At Least 3000 Years Old Antiquity. The Volume Of These Skulls Is About 25% Bigger Than Of The Average Human Skull And They May Weigh Up To 60% More Share icon

#15 The Neanderthal Flute, Discovered In Slovenia, Is The Oldest Known Musical Instrument, Dating Back Approximately 50,000 Years. Crafted From The Bone Of A Cave Bear Share icon

#16 The Paracas Candelabra Is A Well-Known Prehistoric Geoglyph Found On The Northern Face Of The Paracas Peninsula In Pisco Bay In Peru Share icon

#17 Grafarkirkja - The Oldest Turf Church In Iceland Share icon

#18 Maya Cities Were Often At War With Each Other. The Maya Did Not Use Metal Weapons. They Had Stone Weapons And Weapons Made Of Wood And Shells. They Used Bows And Arrows Share icon

#19 The Xerxes Cuneiform Van, Also Known As The Xerxes Inscription, Is A Significant Artifact From The Reign Of Xerxes I, Who Ruled The Achaemenid Empire From 486 To 465 Bce Share icon

#20 A Large T-Shaped Pendant Was Discovered At The Maya Archaeological Site Of Nim Li Punit In Southern Belize. What Makes The Jade Pendant Remarkable Is The Fact That It Is Inscribed With A Historical Text Consisting Of 30 Hieroglyphs Share icon

#21 Gold Necklace Pendants With Images Of A Siren And Daemonic Bees. 2nd Half Of The 7th C. Bc. (Nationalmuseet, Copenhagen) Share icon

#22 World’s Oldest Recorded Kiss Might Have Happened 4,500 Years Ago In Middle East, Study Finds Share icon

#23 Jewelry Of A Scythian Queen, Found In The Chertomlyk Barrow, Near Nikopol, Katerynoslavsk Governorate (At Present Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine) Share icon

#24 A Copy Of The Lotus Sutra In A Lavishly Decorated Scroll From Japan, C.1636. Courtesy British Library Board Share icon

#25 Intricate Floor Mosaic In The Cathedral Of Santa Maria Del Fiore In Florence, Italy Share icon

#26 The Oldest Known Mirror In The World Was Found In Anatolia, Turkey. Made Of Obsidian, (Volcanic Glass) It Has A Convex Surface And A Remarkably Good Optical Quality Share icon

#27 Built Between 1712 And 1732, The Long Room At Trinity College's Old Library Holds The Collection's 200,000 Oldest Books Share icon

#28 Archaeologists In Ukraine Have Unearthed A 1,000-Year-Old Cemetery And A Number Of Skeletons Buried With Rings Around Their Necks And Buckets At Their Feet Share icon

#29 Persepolis Iran, Was Founded By Darius I Circa 518 Bc As The Cerymonial Capital Share icon

#30 Faience Beadnet Dress. Egyptian, Old Kingdom, Dynasty 4, Reign Of Khufu. 2551–2528 B.c Share icon

#31 The Munich Residenz, The Former Royal Palace Of The Bavarian Monarchs, Houses The Magnificent Hall Of Antiquities (Antiquarium), Built In 1568 Share icon

#32 This Remarkable Gold Buckle, Adorned With Turquoise Inlays, Offers A Captivating Glimpse Into The Rich Cultural Fusion Of Ancient Bactria Share icon

#33 The Appian Way Is Perhaps The Most Famous And Well-Known Roman Road. It Was Wide Enough For Two Chariots To Cross In Opposite Directions Or For 5 Soldiers To Advance Side By Side Share icon

#34 A Breakfast Prepared 3500 Years Ago Consisting Of Bread, Meat From The Leg Of A Bull, And For Dessert, A Plate Containing Figs And Dates Share icon

#35 A 1st Century Ad, Roman Mosaic With Parrots And Dove Drinking From A Fountain And A Lurking Cat, Found In Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy Share icon

#36 Golden Cicada On A Jade Leaf, Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). This Sculpture Was Discovered In A Tomb In 1954. It Is The Top Of A Hairpin, Belonging To A Woman Of High Rank Share icon

#37 This Wooden Foldable Bed Was Found In Tutankhamun's Tomb In The Valley Of The Kings, In Luxor. It Is Believed To Be The First Of Its Kind Share icon

#38 Neolithic Pig-Shaped Pot, C. 6.000 Years Old. Collection: Jiangsu Provincial Museum, Nanjing, Pottery And Porcelain Gallery Share icon

#39 Nestled In The Heart Of Cambodia, The Ko Paen Bamboo Bridgeis A Testament To Human Ingenuity And The Remarkable Properties Of Bamboo Share icon

#40 The Chateau Frontenac Is Not A Traditional Castle, But Rather A Grand Hotel Located In Quebec, Canada Share icon

#41 The Village Of Kandovan, An Ancient Troglodyte Site Occupied For At Least 700 Years Share icon

#42 The Ancient Port Of Carthage Was A Masterpiece Of Both Naval And Land Force Coordination Making It The Central Base Of Operations Of Carthage's Control Over Its Vast Empire Share icon

#43 The Bacino Di San Marco, Which Is Decorated In Piazza San Marco With The Cathedral And The Ducal Palace Share icon

#44 The Heliopolis Project Unearthed The Partial Head And Torso From A Colossal Quartzite Statue Of The 26th-Dynasty’s King Psamtek I (Ca. 664–610 B.c.). It Was The Largest Late Period Statue Ever Discovered Share icon

#45 Group Of Dolls Arranged In A Ceremonial Scene, From A Dry Tomb. Peru, Chancay Culture, C. 900-1400 Ad Share icon

#46 Pottery Askos With Painted And Three-Dimensional Decoration. Painted On A Pink Ground Are Two Winged Marine Horses Flying Over A Brown Sea Share icon

#47 The Mysterious Horned Helmet Of Henry Viii Share icon

#48 5,000-Year-Old Rock Crystal Dagger From Spain Share icon

#49 The Stone Bridge Of Manolis Over Agrafiotis River In Greece. The Bridge Is Almost All Year Underwater And Only Part Of Its Arch May Be Visible, Except The Summer Months When The Water Level Drop Share icon

#50 Mummified Hand Of Yuya, Grandfather Of Akhenaten And Great-Grandfather Of Tutankhamun. This Is An Outstanding Example Of The Skills Of The Embalmer In Ancient Egypt, The Mummy Belonging To The 18th Dynasty Has Been Brilliantly Preserved Share icon

#51 Circa 2500 Bc, A Fire-Flame Cooking Vessel (Ka'en Doki) From Ancient Japan Share icon

#52 Roman Mosaic At The House Of The Tetrastyle In Pula Archaeological Park In Nora, Sardinia, Italy. 2nd C. Ad Share icon

#53 The Remarkable 14th-Century Statue Of King Adityavarman, Embodying The Grandeur Of A Revered Ruler And Offering Insights Into The Illustrious History Of The Malayapura Kingdom, Is Currently Housed Within The National Museum Of Indonesia Share icon

#54 The Pergamon Theater Was Built On A Steep Slope Of 30 Degrees. The Ancient Theater Is One Of The Most Beautiful Architectural Works Of The Hellenistic Period Share icon

#55 Roman Cameo Of Caesar Augustus Carved In Chalcedony Stone. It Used To Be Decorated With A Golden Laurel Wreath. About (5cm) Early 1st Century Ad Share icon

#56 Libation Vase (Rhyton), 1500-1450 Bc, Zakros On Crete, Greece 🇬🇷 Made Of Rock Crystal With Gilded Ivory Discs On The Neck Ring Share icon

#57 Glass Mosaic Face Beads, 1st Century B.c.–1st Century A.d. Culture: Roman, Eastern Mediterranean. On View At The Met Fifth Avenue In Gallery 171 Share icon

#58 Miniature Ancient Egyptian Duck Cosmetic Vessel. New Kingdom, 18th Dynasty, Amarna Period, 1353-1327 Bc Share icon

#59 This Is A 5,000-Year-Old Tablet From Mesopotamia That Is Signed By An Accountant Share icon

#60 An Ancient Mesolithic Amber Bear, From About 10,000 Years Ago, Washed Up On The Coast Of Fano In Denmark Share icon

#61 More Than 3500 Year Old Minoan Road, The Oldest Road In Europe Share icon

#62 Detail From The Votive Crown Of Recceswinth (Reigned 649-672), Found In The Treasure Of Guarrazar, Toledo, Spain Share icon

#63 Detailed Image Of The Hairstyle Of A Soldier From The Famous Terracotta Statue Army Of The First Emperor Of China Share icon

#64 Late Bronze Age Baby Bottles From Austria, Dated To Around 1200-800 Bc Share icon

#65 Silver Goddess Figurine With Gold Highlights. Alacahöyük, Çorum Province, Türkiye, 2500-2300 Bce Share icon

#66 Finger Sleeves Of Psusennes I, The 3rd King Of The 21st Dynasty. From Tanis, Egypt Share icon

#67 This Exquisite Miniature Chariot, Crafted From Gold With Remarkable Intricacy, Is A Testament To The Artistry Of The Achaemenid Persian Empire Share icon

#68 Ciumesti Helmet Is An Iron Age Celtic Helmet Adorned With A Raven Totem Share icon

#69 Gold Tweezers And Stiletto, Found From Queen Pu-Abi's Tomb. Ca. 2500 Bc Share icon

#70 An Amber Perfume Pot, Decorated With Cupids Making Wine, And The Wine Cup And The Panthers Of The God Dionysus-Bacchus Share icon

#71 Blue Glass Head-Shaped Flask 3rd-4th Century A.d Share icon

#72 A Roman Brick From Cherchell, Algeria With A 2000-Year-Old Imprint Of A Human Hand Share icon

#73 Terracotta Female Figure In Three-Legged Chair Share icon

#74 A Very Rare Sculptural Portrait Of A Roman Gladiator With His Hidden Behind The Helmet Of A Secutor. 1st Century Ad Share icon

#75 A Mummified Child's Hand Gripping A Roman Coin, Now Housed At The Denon Museum In Chalon-Sur-Saône, France Share icon

#76 An 8,000 Year-Old Clay Statuette Has Been Discovered At The Neolithic Site Of Ulucak Mound In Izmir, Western Türkiye Share icon

#77 12-Year-Old Rowan Brannan Was Walking His Dog When He Found A Rare Roman Gold Cuff Bracelet Share icon

#78 Ancient Glazed Tiles From The The Processional Way Of The Isthar Gate Leading To The City Of Babylon, Built By King Nebuchadnezzar In 575 Bc. The Roadway Had 60 Lions On Both Of Its Sides, Each Lion Made Of Forty-Six Molded Bricks In Eleven Rows Share icon