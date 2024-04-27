ADVERTISEMENT

Each place in the world is unlike any other location out there, hence the differences in everything from language to eating habits, and even traffic-related matters. And while some things are not that drastically different, others can seem difficult to comprehend to those unfamiliar with them.

Today, we wanted to shed light on some of such differences; we have gathered instances highlighting certain things that are arguably not that commonplace in the US, as shared by netizens online. Bearing in mind the size of the place, it’s clear that there might be significant differences between life on one of its ends versus the other, but here’s what people online consider to be things locals in the US might not be familiar with.

Below you will find not only the images but Bored Panda’s interview with Social Psychology Area Head and Associate Professor at the Department of Psychology at Arizona State University, Michael E. W. Varnum, PhD, who was kind enough to answer some of our questions regarding cultural differences.

#1

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

brianmlucey Report

happyhirts avatar
Mad Dragon
Mad Dragon
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Due to a law enacted in the 1930's that says food items may not contain non-food items, these cannot be sold in the US. They came up with a version that has the chocolate and prize separated that is allowed.

#2

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

NjPier Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not quite that bad but it's pretty bad. I've worked at a place for almost two years and I started accruing one week (40hrs) of PTO at the end of year one. So yeah I have taken three days off in the last year. At least this place does rollover. Some places are use it or lose it.

#3

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

Freiminazgul Report

While cultural differences can cause all sorts of situations, from confusion to resistance, even, and beyond, they can also show just how diverse and beautiful our world is. It’s no secret that getting acquainted with different cultures is one of the main reasons people travel to places previously unexplored or read books and watch movies seeking to learn more about them.

“Given the fact that we tend to live in more diverse and globally interconnected settings, it strikes me that it's very useful to know about how cultural groups vary in their ways of thinking and patterns of behavior,” Dr. Michael E. W. Varnum told Bored Panda.
#4

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

thatguyfunky Report

momoskarsgard avatar
Salty.Hag
Salty.Hag
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No because Canada have views like (better) that but it's most def not in America.

#5

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

re00ser Report

According to Dr. Varnum, people’s open-mindedness in regards to different cultures depends on numerous factors, one of which is the extent to which they are used to certain things or actions done in a certain way.

“If we are thinking about the personality trait of openness to experience, then this might likely play a role,” he told Bored Panda. “Some people prefer the familiar and hew closely to tradition. Others seek out and relish trying new and different things. To the extent one is more open, one might expect greater curiosity, tolerance, and acceptance of people who may have different cultures than oneself. And indeed, a recent meta-analysis finds evidence for this relationship.”
#6

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

becoming_fish Report

#7

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

rjamesfinn Report

#8

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

bwboi1 Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We can't comprehend people walking on a plaza designed for pedestrians?

“There are numerous theories about where cultural differences come from,” Dr. Varnum pointed out, discussing the main factors leading to said differences. “Some emphasize the role of institutions, like the Catholic or Protestant Churches, others focus on how mode of subsistence—the way people make a living or what types of crops they grow—may shape cultural norms and values. Yet other accounts posit that such variation is basically the product of historical accidents.”
#9

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

sarahlovesthat Report

adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the US, eggs are washed and lose a protective layer so need to be refrigerated.

#10

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

zopster Report

#11

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

GoldenStaking Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been to the Vatican and it is pretty impressive. On the other hand, how the Catholic church got its money over the years and some of the other things it has done are not so impressive.

“My work with my colleagues like Oliver Sng and Alexandra Wormley, as well as research by many other scientists, suggests that at a deeper level much of the variation in psychological tendencies, norms, and behaviors that we see around the world may have to do with adaptive responses to ecological conditions,” Assoc. Prof. Varnum continued.

“These basic features of the environment like climate, levels of infectious disease, and population density have important implications for our evolutionary fitness in terms of survival and reproduction. And it turns out they explain a sizable amount of the variation in culture that we observe around the world. Interestingly, research also suggests that we often see some parallels in terms of links between these features of the environment and patterns of behavior among non-human animals as well.”
#12

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

sonoflyn Report

pmherzig5142050 avatar
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bike paths...what is this magic?!? There is no way America has literally thousands of miles of bike paths. /s

#13

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

Reagans_ratings Report

#14

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

Smthingedgy Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um, yes we can. Every grocery store I've ever shopped at has a fresh bread section.

The expert pointed out that nowadays, human groups vary in many important ways. “How likely are people to copy others' behavior? How much personal space do we prefer? What values do we think are important? The list of ways in which cultures vary is quite long indeed,” he suggested.

“We live in a world that is increasingly interconnected and in societies that are increasingly diverse. Knowing not only what makes us similar but also how we are different is key to fostering understanding and cooperation.”
#15

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

spoons_666 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL I learned how to drive stick when I was 10yo. Granted it was on a tractor. There isn't a gearbox invented I can't handle.

#16

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

atc6955 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it wasn't a component level item was it? RS finally went out of business in the USA because they stopped selling anything anyone actually needed that they couldn't get at a bunch of competitors like Best Buy, Walmart, others. I used to work in one. But I stopped shopping in them long before they closed.

#17

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

weatherdai Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is so strange about this? Half this list is nonsensical. Can we have some context?

While some things on this list might not be something people in the US are familiar with, they seem to put effort into getting to know other cultures, when traveling, at least. A survey of over 2000 Americans found that more than half of them believed that it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with new cultures and gain perspective on new ways of life when traveling.

The survey also revealed that after visiting a foreign country and meeting the locals, four-in-ten viewed them differently than before; roughly half of the respondents said they felt a great affection for locals, and close to 40% believed they shared many social values with them.

#18

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

victortrac Report

ivonash avatar
Ivona
Ivona
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pinxos are bite-size sandwiches, definitely not a meal.

#19

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

mrclbschff Report

#20

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

pogos_kpn Report

If you’d like to browse more differences netizens have noticed by comparing other corners of the world, continue to this list of everyday things that differ in Japan and other countries, as portrayed by a comic artist, or check out what differences these women saw between the US and Italy or the former and Spain.
#21

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

Woke_Tankie Report

momoskarsgard avatar
Salty.Hag
Salty.Hag
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whaaat? Ok sure, we most def do not have those in America.

#22

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

humphriezz Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An old American like me sure can. People smoked everywhere back in the 80s.

#23

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

HSTemile Report

#24

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

ZXMADARA05 Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm convinced these people know absolutely nothing about America

#25

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

LetMeLeave__ Report

#26

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

The_Swole_Nerd Report

adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're kidding, right? Most of the posts are stupid or ignorant or both.

#27

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

Blankslate_GG Report

#28

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

brianmlucey Report

#29

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

sucessfuladdict Report

#30

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

HistoriaDoodles Report

#31

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

fiat_money Report

#32

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

History_Mak3r Report

#33

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

GenZ_Catholic Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, sure. I can't comprehend 700 years. Is that before the dinosaurs? Isn't 700 years about how long it took the British to realize they don't need to force their culture on every other country of the world? /s

#34

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

Kiefer_Wool Report

#35

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

rchardkovacs Report

pmherzig5142050 avatar
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
ninjaTrashPandaBoom
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having cap stuck to lid so it pokes you in the face while trying to drink, you guys can keep this one.

#36

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

CarlosPero Report

#37

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend

bbyfaceRAMBO Report

#38

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

RaceSheetsDFS Report

#39

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

carioceco Report

#40

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

Titoalper Report

#41

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

MrJamesStapes Report

#42

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

timerBELLER Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just getting silly. I could go downtown and get any of that.

#43

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

rimirimilei Report

#44

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

brianmlucey Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The one I've owned for years doesn't have the level window. I have to look in the top like an old fashioned British tea kettle. As soon as we get electricity here in the USA I'm going to try plugging it in and see what it does.

#45

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

keyframechopper Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, you got me. I have a drier but I do hand dry a lot of my clothes. All shirts and socks and some other stuff. What I can't comprehend in this photo is a load of laundry being only three shirts and two small towels.

#46

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

wisepissmage Report

#47

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

MimiGreves Report

#48

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

notlyingtea Report

metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because no American has ever had Swiss cheese or used a cheese slicer. /S

#49

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

majorart_eth Report

#50

American-Mind-Cant-Comprehend-This

testaccountoki Report

