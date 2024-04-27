“American Mind Can’t Comprehend This”:50 Hilarious Pics To Confuse Americans
Each place in the world is unlike any other location out there, hence the differences in everything from language to eating habits, and even traffic-related matters. And while some things are not that drastically different, others can seem difficult to comprehend to those unfamiliar with them.
Today, we wanted to shed light on some of such differences; we have gathered instances highlighting certain things that are arguably not that commonplace in the US, as shared by netizens online. Bearing in mind the size of the place, it’s clear that there might be significant differences between life on one of its ends versus the other, but here’s what people online consider to be things locals in the US might not be familiar with.
Below you will find not only the images but Bored Panda’s interview with Social Psychology Area Head and Associate Professor at the Department of Psychology at Arizona State University, Michael E. W. Varnum, PhD, who was kind enough to answer some of our questions regarding cultural differences.
Due to a law enacted in the 1930’s that says food items may not contain non-food items, these cannot be sold in the US. They came up with a version that has the chocolate and prize separated that is allowed.
It's not quite that bad but it's pretty bad. I've worked at a place for almost two years and I started accruing one week (40hrs) of PTO at the end of year one. So yeah I have taken three days off in the last year. At least this place does rollover. Some places are use it or lose it.
While cultural differences can cause all sorts of situations, from confusion to resistance, even, and beyond, they can also show just how diverse and beautiful our world is. It’s no secret that getting acquainted with different cultures is one of the main reasons people travel to places previously unexplored or read books and watch movies seeking to learn more about them.
“Given the fact that we tend to live in more diverse and globally interconnected settings, it strikes me that it's very useful to know about how cultural groups vary in their ways of thinking and patterns of behavior,” Dr. Michael E. W. Varnum told Bored Panda.
According to Dr. Varnum, people’s open-mindedness in regards to different cultures depends on numerous factors, one of which is the extent to which they are used to certain things or actions done in a certain way.
“If we are thinking about the personality trait of openness to experience, then this might likely play a role,” he told Bored Panda. “Some people prefer the familiar and hew closely to tradition. Others seek out and relish trying new and different things. To the extent one is more open, one might expect greater curiosity, tolerance, and acceptance of people who may have different cultures than oneself. And indeed, a recent meta-analysis finds evidence for this relationship.”
We can't comprehend people walking on a plaza designed for pedestrians?
“There are numerous theories about where cultural differences come from,” Dr. Varnum pointed out, discussing the main factors leading to said differences. “Some emphasize the role of institutions, like the Catholic or Protestant Churches, others focus on how mode of subsistence—the way people make a living or what types of crops they grow—may shape cultural norms and values. Yet other accounts posit that such variation is basically the product of historical accidents.”
To be fair I cannot comprehend Eurovision either.
“My work with my colleagues like Oliver Sng and Alexandra Wormley, as well as research by many other scientists, suggests that at a deeper level much of the variation in psychological tendencies, norms, and behaviors that we see around the world may have to do with adaptive responses to ecological conditions,” Assoc. Prof. Varnum continued.
“These basic features of the environment like climate, levels of infectious disease, and population density have important implications for our evolutionary fitness in terms of survival and reproduction. And it turns out they explain a sizable amount of the variation in culture that we observe around the world. Interestingly, research also suggests that we often see some parallels in terms of links between these features of the environment and patterns of behavior among non-human animals as well.”
Bike paths...what is this magic?!? There is no way America has literally thousands of miles of bike paths. /s
Um, yes we can. Every grocery store I've ever shopped at has a fresh bread section.
The expert pointed out that nowadays, human groups vary in many important ways. “How likely are people to copy others' behavior? How much personal space do we prefer? What values do we think are important? The list of ways in which cultures vary is quite long indeed,” he suggested.
“We live in a world that is increasingly interconnected and in societies that are increasingly diverse. Knowing not only what makes us similar but also how we are different is key to fostering understanding and cooperation.”
LOL I learned how to drive stick when I was 10yo. Granted it was on a tractor. There isn't a gearbox invented I can't handle.
But it wasn't a component level item was it? RS finally went out of business in the USA because they stopped selling anything anyone actually needed that they couldn't get at a bunch of competitors like Best Buy, Walmart, others. I used to work in one. But I stopped shopping in them long before they closed.
What is so strange about this? Half this list is nonsensical. Can we have some context?
While some things on this list might not be something people in the US are familiar with, they seem to put effort into getting to know other cultures, when traveling, at least. A survey of over 2000 Americans found that more than half of them believed that it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with new cultures and gain perspective on new ways of life when traveling.
The survey also revealed that after visiting a foreign country and meeting the locals, four-in-ten viewed them differently than before; roughly half of the respondents said they felt a great affection for locals, and close to 40% believed they shared many social values with them.
An old American like me sure can. People smoked everywhere back in the 80s.
I'm convinced these people know absolutely nothing about America
Having cap stuck to lid so it pokes you in the face while trying to drink, you guys can keep this one.
Because no American has ever had Swiss cheese or used a cheese slicer. /S
Apparently Europeans can’t comprehend that Americans have bread, food, trains, and other stuff. You did get us on the metric system, though. Well played.
