Malachi also shared how the journeys inspire the settings, characters, or stories within his comics.

“It's funny, now that I'm a dad and my wife has an actual real job, we do a lot less traveling than we used to. So in the past year or so many of my travel comics center around more generic themes, rather than being about specific countries or places. I just don't have as many direct experiences to pull on as I used to. I also think, to be totally honest, that travel itself has changed. The cost of travel has dropped so dramatically in the last decade. This is a good thing because it democratizes travel for more people around the world, that's great. But it also means that almost every single place on the planet has a tourism industry. Everywhere has a tour office and a hotel and a cappuccino machine. We're globalizing more and more and getting closer and closer - again, this is a good thing overall in my opinion. But it means more comfort and less adventure, and that's less exciting for me. Or maybe it's not travel that has changed, but it's me that has changed. Same end result, I think. I travel less than I used to. All that said, I am getting itchy feet again. My son is getting old enough to join us on a real adventure... maybe I should talk to my wife... hmm... *looks at map and dreams*”, wrote Malachi.