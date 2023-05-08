It is no secret that culture shock is real, and it can impact one's perspective. Especially if your home country is drastically different from the one you are visiting.

Evacomics shared in her previous Bored Panda post that she studied in Japan, "Tokyo from 2010 to 2014, and noticed a lot of cultural differences". To navigate through them, she decided to portray her experience in the comic series. All of the comics can be found spread out over her two books: "Eva, Kopi and Matcha" and "Eva, Kopi and Matcha 2.0" which are available on Amazon and other eBook platforms (Kindle, iBooks, Google Books, and Kobo).

So today, we invite you to explore the differences and let us know in the comments if you have faced something similar as well.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com