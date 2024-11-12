ADVERTISEMENT

Trung Dong is a photographer based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, who captures the beauty of everyday life in his country. His "Fruit Ladies" series highlights the hardworking merchants who transport fruits, vegetables, and flowers to market. Through aerial images, he showcases their unique postures and vibrant goods, offering a glimpse into their daily routines.

Many of the merchants wear conical sun hats that hide their faces, adding an air of mystery to their identities. Dong's work helps us see the beauty in everyday life in Vietnam, highlighting the people who make it unique.

More info: Instagram