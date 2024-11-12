ADVERTISEMENT

Trung Dong is a photographer based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, who captures the beauty of everyday life in his country. His "Fruit Ladies" series highlights the hardworking merchants who transport fruits, vegetables, and flowers to market. Through aerial images, he showcases their unique postures and vibrant goods, offering a glimpse into their daily routines.

Many of the merchants wear conical sun hats that hide their faces, adding an air of mystery to their identities. Dong's work helps us see the beauty in everyday life in Vietnam, highlighting the people who make it unique.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Trung Dong's Portraits Of Hanoi's Fruit Merchants (9 Pics)-Interview

dongqtrung Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Trung Dong's Portraits Of Hanoi's Fruit Merchants (9 Pics)-Interview

dongqtrung Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Trung Dong's Portraits Of Hanoi's Fruit Merchants (9 Pics)-Interview

dongqtrung Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Trung Dong's Portraits Of Hanoi's Fruit Merchants (9 Pics)-Interview

dongqtrung Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Trung Dong's Portraits Of Hanoi's Fruit Merchants (9 Pics)-Interview

dongqtrung Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Trung Dong's Portraits Of Hanoi's Fruit Merchants (9 Pics)-Interview

dongqtrung Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Trung Dong's Portraits Of Hanoi's Fruit Merchants (9 Pics)-Interview

dongqtrung Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Trung Dong's Portraits Of Hanoi's Fruit Merchants (9 Pics)-Interview

dongqtrung Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#9

Trung Dong's Portraits Of Hanoi's Fruit Merchants (9 Pics)-Interview

dongqtrung Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!