On January 20, 2025 (the evening of Trump’s inauguration), the current president signed more than two dozen executive orders, including laying off federal diversity, equity, and inclusion staff (DEI), pulling out America from the Paris Climate Agreement, and the National Health Organization.

On top of this, Trump issued orders under which illegal immigrants are starting to be deported more intensely than before and the government acknowledges only two sexes.

To the progressive folks, all of these actions seem like violations of citizen’s freedoms and rights. Not to mention that it's a big step back for America and the world.