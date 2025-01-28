“A 1000 Red Flags”: American Asks Foreigners For Advice On Current Affairs, Goes Viral
Within the first day of stepping his foot back into office, Donald Trump has signed more executive orders than any other president in history. The 45th and 47th head of state is wasting no time on rooting out diversity, equity, and inclusion and spreading fear and discrimination among US citizens. Without a plan on how to protect their rights and freedoms, many Americans are worried about the potential crisis that the actions of the current US president may bring. Therefore, TikToker Rachel Gaede posted a brief video asking non-Americans for advice on what they would do in their place right now. In 4 days, the post received 900k views and 9k comments, with many foreigners offering their heartfelt support and suggestions. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to leave a comment below, telling us what you think about the current situation in the US. CAN ANYONE HEAR US OUT THERE???
CAN ANYONE HEAR US OUT THERE???
And not just with what paltry education they give you in most public schools, which is, by far, better than almost all American home schooling.
I’d be more concerned about Europe.
On January 20, 2025 (the evening of Trump’s inauguration), the current president signed more than two dozen executive orders, including laying off federal diversity, equity, and inclusion staff (DEI), pulling out America from the Paris Climate Agreement, and the National Health Organization.
On top of this, Trump issued orders under which illegal immigrants are starting to be deported more intensely than before and the government acknowledges only two sexes.
To the progressive folks, all of these actions seem like violations of citizen’s freedoms and rights. Not to mention that it's a big step back for America and the world.
You also have the BBC, CBC, Reuters, Associated Press just to name a few.
The immigration issue in particular has a lot of people scared, as under Trump’s order, undocumented settlers are being deported in bigger numbers than in previous residencies. This is happening because Trump brought back more than a century-old law, the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which “eliminates the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime" to the U.S.
According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), over 1,000 people were sent back to their country on the fourth day of Trump’s administration. Even though deportation isn’t new in America, Trump is taking stricter measures than before. Now immigrants are no longer allowed to have asylum hearings and appointments with US border patrol since the CBP One smartphone app was discarded.
THIS! Put your money where your mouth is and MAKE THEM financially hurt.
Trump has also vowed to end birthright citizenship, taking away the automatic American citizenship rights granted to anyone born in the country. The good news is that this will pose quite a few hurdles along the way and many states are already challenging and suing such a decision.
Another threat to human rights is the discarding of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and their staff, which promoted people in workplaces with more varied backgrounds. Without such a department, discrimination against certain groups, including racial minorities, is very likely to grow.
Meanwhile, the order to recognize only two sexes no longer allows to update passports with an X as a gender marker on them. Transgender people will have to have new passports that reflect their 'real’ biological gender. With this, health care for gender transitions will no longer be funded by taxpayers as well.
Trump's pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement and the National Health Organization can also have undesirable consequences. The former means that the U.S. is no longer obligated to cut pollution and stop global warming, while the former can isolate the US health system and prevent people from getting the healthcare solutions they might need.
I'd put up a person or two. The last town I was in took in almost 100 Ukrainians several years back, and that town only had 1000 people to start with.
It is bizarre to think that books I read as a child are now becoming reality.
53% of people disapproved of Trump's actions and presidency as he returned to the White House this week, saying that politicians are failing them. If all of these people took action against the orders that threatened their freedoms and rights, it’s possible that chaos and fear could be prevented from consuming the country.
Unfortunately a lot of American's are financially unable to afford the requirements it takes to move out of this hell hole and/or disabled. It's truly heartbreaking!
To be able to resist, former United States Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich, suggests Americans find like-minded people and communities and support each other. This is very important, as an alienated, fearful, and separated nation is easier to manipulate and influence. Secondly, he recommends staying informed and educated by seeking out reliable sources. If anyone tries to spread misinformation or propaganda about the government, contradict them with true facts.
Lastly, he encourages people to not give up on America and to remain hopeful. “We cannot let Trump and his darkness take over. Just as it’s important not to give up the fight, it’s critically important to take care of ourselves. If we obsess about Trump and fall down the rabbit hole of outrage, worry and anxiety, we won’t be able to keep fighting,” he said.
If I lived in Florida or Texas I would be worried about people coming to my house to take away my books. Don't tell me it hasn't already been discussed.
The US used to be famous for their protests in the 60s and 70s. Quit hating on the boomers and start learning from them what they did to make the huge changes they made. P.S. And if you aren't aware of the huge changes they made, then you are part of the problem.
I live in Michigan very close to Windsor Ontario Canada. All I can say is Thank God for CBC.
After I moved abroad, Canada's then rightwingnut government created a law denying the right to vote to any Canadian living overseas for over a year. I was denied the right to vote for several federal elections. People who live overseas tend to be more educated, more aware of what other people think, and of their own country's flaws. I wouldn't put it past that orange fascist to deny voting rights the same way, thus reducing the number of enlightened and progressive voters. Ignorant people and rich people vote for fascists.
I lived in the US when Trump was first elected. We then made plans for me to retire early and emigrate to France. Covid hit in the middle of this, but we persevered and made it to France while masks were still mandated. We were welcomed warmly by our local community and embraced. We felt more at home here within a week than we had ever felt in the US (we moved a lot due to my job). My husband doesn't speak French but the locals have embraced him and call him "le chef" (the boss) when he comes into town every day and supports the local café culture. I feel so loved and so much a part of the community that I can't begin to tell you and I get a little emotional about it. If you have the opportunity and the means to do it, I'd highly recommend moving abroad. P.S. We didn't know a soul in France before we moved. You talk about a place that welcomes you into the community.
