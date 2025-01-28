ADVERTISEMENT

Within the first day of stepping his foot back into office, Donald Trump has signed more executive orders than any other president in history. The 45th and 47th head of state is wasting no time on rooting out diversity, equity, and inclusion and spreading fear and discrimination among US citizens. Without a plan on how to protect their rights and freedoms, many Americans are worried about the potential crisis that the actions of the current US president may bring. Therefore, TikToker Rachel Gaede posted a brief video asking non-Americans for advice on what they would do in their place right now. In 4 days, the post received 900k views and 9k comments, with many foreigners offering their heartfelt support and suggestions. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to leave a comment below, telling us what you think about the current situation in the US.

@gachelraede

CAN ANYONE HEAR US OUT THERE???

♬ original sound - culkinish

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Social media comment suggesting reading banned books to understand censorship, highlighting current affairs discussions."

gachelraede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
lance2337 avatar
Daniel
Daniel
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Books should be age appropriate in schools, but never ever ban them.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    Social media comment urging education in history, politics, and current affairs.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And not just with what paltry education they give you in most public schools, which is, by far, better than almost all American home schooling.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Comment from Anne-Sophie warning Americans their freedom is in jeopardy, receives 7,457 likes.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lance2337 avatar
    Daniel
    Daniel
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I’d be more concerned about Europe.

    View more commentsArrow down menu

    On January 20, 2025 (the evening of Trump’s inauguration), the current president signed more than two dozen executive orders, including laying off federal diversity, equity, and inclusion staff (DEI), pulling out America from the Paris Climate Agreement, and the National Health Organization.

    On top of this, Trump issued orders under which illegal immigrants are starting to be deported more intensely than before and the government acknowledges only two sexes. 

    To the progressive folks, all of these actions seem like violations of citizen’s freedoms and rights. Not to mention that it's a big step back for America and the world. 
    #4

    Social media comment advising Americans to use foreign news for perspectives; mentions AlJazeera, SkyNews, and the Guardian.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaelpadilla338 avatar
    Michael P.
    Michael P.
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You also have the BBC, CBC, Reuters, Associated Press just to name a few.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Comment on TikTok about foreign reactions, highlighting feelings of gaslighting and confusion in current affairs.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comment advising community involvement and grassroots education, with 17K likes, relating to American current affairs.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The immigration issue in particular has a lot of people scared, as under Trump’s order, undocumented settlers are being deported in bigger numbers than in previous residencies. This is happening because Trump brought back more than a century-old law, the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which “eliminates the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime" to the U.S.
    #7

    Social media comment saying to journal current affairs, expressing sympathy, with 12.1K likes.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comment on advice for current affairs, emphasizing action and caution with digital media.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comment on US news impact, with user sharing worldwide concerns about mental health and American current affairs.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), over 1,000 people were sent back to their country on the fourth day of Trump’s administration. Even though deportation isn’t new in America, Trump is taking stricter measures than before. Now immigrants are no longer allowed to have asylum hearings and appointments with US border patrol since the CBP One smartphone app was discarded.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comment advising Americans to access foreign news for current affairs, suggesting VPNs and connecting with international friends.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lance2337 avatar
    Daniel
    Daniel
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this comment for Russia, China, or North Korea? Most of the Middle East?

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Text from user expressing concern about impeachment, mentioning “1000 red flags,” with 292 likes and 4-day timestamp.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comment discussing organizing protests for leverage in France's current affairs.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    grittytacoma avatar
    Blah Blah Blah
    Blah Blah Blah
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THIS! Put your money where your mouth is and MAKE THEM financially hurt.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Trump has also vowed to end birthright citizenship, taking away the automatic American citizenship rights granted to anyone born in the country. The good news is that this will pose quite a few hurdles along the way and many states are already challenging and suing such a decision. 

    Another threat to human rights is the discarding of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and their staff, which promoted people in workplaces with more varied backgrounds. Without such a department, discrimination against certain groups, including racial minorities, is very likely to grow.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comment referencing "The Handmaid's Tale" and advising to read it, with a high number of likes.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Instagram comment advising Americans to organize and build strong communities, stressing unity against elite influence.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comment on current affairs: "Don't be fooled by left or right wing, they're part of the same vulture."

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Meanwhile, the order to recognize only two sexes no longer allows to update passports with an X as a gender marker on them. Transgender people will have to have new passports that reflect their 'real’ biological gender. With this, health care for gender transitions will no longer be funded by taxpayers as well. 
    #16

    Foreigners comment on American current affairs, discuss Trump, expressing support and encouragement.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comment advising Americans to protest and be cautious with news, highlighting critical thinking on current affairs.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comment on foreign advice about American current affairs with 9 likes and 2 dislikes.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Trump's pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement and the National Health Organization can also have undesirable consequences. The former means that the U.S. is no longer obligated to cut pollution and stop global warming, while the former can isolate the US health system and prevent people from getting the healthcare solutions they might need.

    #19

    Comment from a European perspective giving advice on current affairs, highlighting empathy and support.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd put up a person or two. The last town I was in took in almost 100 Ukrainians several years back, and that town only had 1000 people to start with.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Comment advising on important books like "Animal Farm" and "1984" in context of current American affairs discussion.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is bizarre to think that books I read as a child are now becoming reality.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Comment by user urging peaceful protest, supporting international women's voices in current affairs; received 384 likes.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    53% of people disapproved of Trump's actions and presidency as he returned to the White House this week, saying that politicians are failing them. If all of these people took action against the orders that threatened their freedoms and rights, it’s possible that chaos and fear could be prevented from consuming the country.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Comment suggests moving to Europe amid American current affairs, gaining 1,169 likes and a heart emoji reaction.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    grittytacoma avatar
    Blah Blah Blah
    Blah Blah Blah
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately a lot of American's are financially unable to afford the requirements it takes to move out of this hell hole and/or disabled. It's truly heartbreaking!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Comment suggesting economic power to affect big organizations like Amazon, McDonald's, L'Oreal.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comment advising Americans to make international friends and learn a second language for current affairs advice.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To be able to resist, former United States Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich, suggests Americans find like-minded people and communities and support each other. This is very important, as an alienated, fearful, and separated nation is easier to manipulate and influence. Secondly, he recommends staying informed and educated by seeking out reliable sources. If anyone tries to spread misinformation or propaganda about the government, contradict them with true facts.

    #25

    Comment on current affairs advice, user "Ketchuponyourfries" discusses Poland's situation.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Comment on taking care of your bubble and addressing injustice in current affairs.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Foreigner's advice on current affairs: reset TikTok preferences, avoid news, focus on well-being, travel instead.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, he encourages people to not give up on America and to remain hopeful. “We cannot let Trump and his darkness take over. Just as it’s important not to give up the fight, it’s critically important to take care of ourselves. If we obsess about Trump and fall down the rabbit hole of outrage, worry and anxiety, we won’t be able to keep fighting,” he said. 
    #28

    Comment advising Americans on spending less and securing access to banned books.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I lived in Florida or Texas I would be worried about people coming to my house to take away my books. Don't tell me it hasn't already been discussed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    Comment about American current affairs advice, suggesting protest and self-education, with emoji symbols for emphasis.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Comment advising on saving money and planning to move, with 208 likes, relates to Americans seeking foreign advice on current affairs.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Comment on foreign advice about current affairs: reading history, reducing social media, buying second-hand.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Comment on current affairs about unity in governance, with 213 likes.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The US used to be famous for their protests in the 60s and 70s. Quit hating on the boomers and start learning from them what they did to make the huge changes they made. P.S. And if you aren't aware of the huge changes they made, then you are part of the problem.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Comment from a UK user advising Americans on current affairs, suggesting using a VPN and making global friends.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    "Comment reads, 'Revolt, the people are the only ones who can make the change,' highlighting current affairs discussion."

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Social media comment advising to create communities, with likes and reply option visible.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Comment about American passport ownership, raising questions on preparedness, with a heart icon showing 120 likes.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Comment from Norway offering support and advice to Americans on current affairs, suggesting education and staying strong.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Comment from Scotland giving hopeful advice on current affairs, emphasizing resilience and support, with 12.9K likes.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Comment advising dual citizenship and community as solutions to American current affairs issues, with 294 likes.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Comment on advice in current affairs discussion, with 26 likes and 4 days old.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Comment from a user advising Americans on current affairs, highlighting media, community, and boundaries advice.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Comment advising on content creation and education for logical and empathetic children; relates to American current affairs.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Social media comment advising travel to experience new cultures amid American current affairs discussion.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Comment about history and power dynamics from a Netherlands-based user on American current affairs, highlighting concerns.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Screenshot of a comment suggesting relocating to South America for better food and travel experiences.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    User comment highlighting WWII resistance actions, encouraging courage despite consequences.

    gachelraede Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!