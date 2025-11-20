15 Times Celebrities Revealed More Than They Should’ve In 2025 And Sparked A Frenzy
Turns out, in 2025, the biggest trend among celebrities was accidental overexposure.
From nip-slips to tighty-whities stealing the spotlight, from stars ripping their shorts off to others accidentally flashing their G-strings on the red carpet, this year delivered back-to-back moments of celebrities showing too much skin.
One male star even sparked a wild theory about stuffing “moisturized bread” in his underwear for an ad campaign.
Here are the celebrity whoopsie moments of 2025.
This post may include affiliate links.
Robert Irwin
Even while posing for an underwear ad, Robert Irwin treated snakes, a spider, and a giant lizard like they were part of the wardrobe. But aside from wild creatures, his sizzling photos sparked conversations about the “bread” bulge theory.
The 21-year-old Australian conservationist sent fans into a meltdown after posing for the Australian clothing brand Bonds in April.
“Hey Bonds. Thank you for your service!” a fan commented online after the photos dropped.
The pictures caused quite the stir, with even TV personalities Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson talking about it on KIIS FM's 3pm Pick-Up.
Jackie claimed it was possible Robert had put something down under to “pad it out.”
“They put moisturised bread down there. They soften and mould it, like Play-Doh,” she said, leaving a stunned Kyle asking, “Why would they bother doing that?”
“[Without this] It always looks too small, doesn't look padded out!” she replied.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber, lounging in a wooden chair in icy Aspen, accidentally turned into a thirst trap for fans.
Back in January this year, the Baby singer posted vacation photos from his trip with his wife Hailey Bieber.
“I love today,” one of his fans said after the Grammy winner was seen settling into a wooden chair after an ice-cold plunge.
“That water must have been freezing!” one quipped, while another wrote, “Calvin Klein does not appear to be hiding much!”
Lourdes Leon
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes may have flashed more than a smile for the camera during her mother’s 67th birthday this year.
The Queen of Pop was surrounded by her six children and her boyfriend Akeem Morris for a birthday getaway in Tuscany in August this year.
“It’s still August so it’s still my Birthday. !! Thank you for coming!” the singer captioned a series of pictures from the celebration.
One of the photos captured the Vogue singer with her arm on her eldest daughter Lourdes’ shoulder.
In the moment, Lourdes’ dress seemed to have been accidentally pulled down, exposing a potential nip slip.
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn stepped onto the 2025 ESPY Awards red carpet looking like pure Olympic royalty.
But a gust of wind was enough to ruin her entire posing plan.
The Olympic medal-winning ski racer wore a strapless eggplant-colored Elisabetta Franchi gown that featured a daringly high slit.
Not only were Lindsey’s toned legs on display, but her black G-string was also caught on camera when the wind blew her slit wide open.
Luckily, her sister Karin Kildow was close by and rushed to minimize the damage.
Bad Bunny
Fans praised Bad Bunny for giving a “Raunchy Rabbit” moment for his viral Calvin Klein campaign shoot.
Jaws dropped on the floor as the Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, posed in the Icon Cotton Stretch underwear for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2025 collection.
“Who’s looking at underwear at this point!?” one fan asked.
Another wrote, “Not even a little bit embarrassed by how many times I’ve watched this.”
Jason Kelce
Only Jason Kelce could add something raunchy to a charity event.
The former Philadelphia Eagles star attended the family-friendly event in New Jersey in July to help raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
The football star showed up wearing a white muscle tank and patriotic shorts, but he didn’t seem to want to keep the shorts on.
After making his entrance, Jason ripped off his shorts in front of the crowd and stood in just his underwear.
“We have no words... @eaglesautism | #FlyEaglesFly,” the Philadelphia Eagles’ X account said in a tweet.
“One pair of Kelce thighs certainly seems to be enough,” said one fan.
But critics weren’t too kind, with one calling the moment “inappropriate.”
“Buddy retired and became an absolute joke. Needs rehab,” one said.
“Dude just craves attention,” wrote another.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears kept dancing even as the camera caught more than what’s safe for Instagram.
The singer, 43, shared a video of herself in a gold micro-minidress, giving plenty of hair flips and twerks on a marble floor.
At several points, her gold dress slipped into adults-only territory, exposing more than what is safe for the internet.
But the Gimme More singer deployed some flower emojis to save her mission.
“Nothing to see here, just Britney doing Britney things,” one commented on her video, while another wrote, “She needs help.”
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez spent her birthday nearly standing in her birthday suit in front of her screaming fans.
During a show in Poland on July 25, the audience sang Happy Birthday in honor of her turning 56 years old on July 24.
“Thank you, Warsaw!” Jennifer said before her golden skirt fell to the ground.
Crew members tried to fix the skirt, but the pop diva gave up and threw the skirt into the crowd.
“I’m out here in my underwear,” she said.
“That’s gonna be everywhere. I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear,” she added.
She then gleefully yelled at a concertgoer, “You can keep it … I don’t want it back.”
Netizens had plenty to say about her fashion mishap.
“She’s like: oh well, look my body is amazing,” said one fan, while another praised, “It’s amazing how fit she is! Love her.”
Others speculated whether the moment was “planned” and claimed she’s “desperately trying to be relevant.”
“Celebrities too thirsty, she did that on purpose!” one claimed, while another claimed, “It’s staged! Deliberately done to get attention.”
“Why would you not have underwear on?” one exclaimed after her onstage revelation.
Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser had a whoopsie moment herself this year with an unexpected wardrobe malfunction.
Just before she stepped onstage to host the 2025 Golden Globes, the comedian danced and lip-synced to Taylor Swift’s Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me.
But her strapless Prabal Gurung gown wasn’t on her side and showed a little more than she bargained for.
Tyler Baltierra
Granted, Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra often shows off his body.
But fans didn’t expect to see his package so prominently in his grey sweatpants.
He bounced onto the popular Pamela Pumpkin Witches Broom TikTok trend in November, saying his wife, Catelynn Lowell, "told" him to do it.
“Sir youre gna take my eye out with that thing,” one said online.
Another wrote, “Couldn’t help myself it basically smacked me on my forehead.”
Chappell Roan
Her hand was all Chappell Roan could use to cover up her tushie when she realised it was practically on full display.
The 27-year-old singer gave herself a shock during night one of her concert series in Forest Hills, New York, in September.
At one point, the Grammy winner’s jaw dropped as she said, “Oh my god, I forgot my bottom was just a thong.”
Keeping her hand on her bottom, she said, “I look up at the screen and see my a**. I was like, it's gone.”
Critics slammed the moment and said, “Maybe wear some clothes to begin with???”
“That is so embarrassing she literally had to try to cover up with her hand,” said another.
Cruz Beckham
Back in sunshiny August this year, Cruz Beckham looked like he was filming his own luxury underwear commercial aboard his family yacht in St. Tropez.
The 20-year-old soaked up the Mediterranean sun in the company of his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, parents David and Victoria Beckham, and his brother Romeo.
“Spreadin em,” he wrote in the caption alongside a picture of him in his Prada briefs.
“Jesus,” his brother Romeo commented on the picture.
One fan said, “I love what I see from head to toes,” while another wrote, “My phone’s just stopped working cause it overheated mate.”
“Bro looks like an uncooked chicken,” one said.
Another wrote, “Look like you’re wearing diapers.”
Addison Rae
It was a “not cute” moment when Addison Rae flashed her derrière to the world in August this year, netizens claimed.
The Diet Pepsi singer was photographed by paparazzi, collecting her mail in an oversized T-shirt and tiny shorts in Los Angeles.
“She’s trying too hard to get attention it's too soon to do bald britney addison,” one said.
Another wrote, “girl no one wants to see those pancakes.”
Emily Weir
Emily Weir hit the carpet looking angelic at the 2025 Logie Awards red carpet at The Star in Sydney.
But the thigh-high slit of her white gown nearly upstaged her as she posed for the cameras.
“You are a stunning woman, my apologies i dont want to offend you, but it's a BIG NO to the dress, not appropriate for the night,” one commented on her outfit.
“And how do you sit down without showing what you had for breakfast?” asked another.
“Ummm....lovely lady, but not a classy dress...not appropriate…” said another.
“You are gorgeous, but this dress is NOT,” one wrote. “Sorry but it is so trashy.”
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair needed a moment to compose herself after a nip slip during a SmackDown face-off with Nia Jax in November.
She was captured adjusting her bedazzled white top on several occasions during the right, and for one moment, the screen cut to black.
Many assumed she was adjusting her top at the time.
“Did Charlotte Flair have a ‘wardrobe malfunction?’” one asked on X.
Charlotte retweeted the message and added, “I’m going to start wrestling in the robes.”