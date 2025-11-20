ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out, in 2025, the biggest trend among celebrities was accidental overexposure.

From nip-slips to tighty-whities stealing the spotlight, from stars ripping their shorts off to others accidentally flashing their G-strings on the red carpet, this year delivered back-to-back moments of celebrities showing too much skin.

One male star even sparked a wild theory about stuffing “moisturized bread” in his underwear for an ad campaign.

Here are the celebrity whoopsie moments of 2025.