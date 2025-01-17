Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Justin Bieber’s Bulge Sparks Hilarious Reactions After He Strips Down To Underwear On Vacation
Celebrities, News

Justin Bieber’s Bulge Sparks Hilarious Reactions After He Strips Down To Underwear On Vacation

Fans of Justin Bieber were buzzing after the singer surprised them with a steamy Instagram post taken during his Aspen vacation.

The 30-year-old took to social media to share photos of himself stripped down to his underwear after taking a freezing plunge in an icy river. The singer then reclined on a wooden chair completely wet, giving his followers a clear view of his physique under his Calvin Klein briefs.

Highlights
  • Justin Bieber shared a steamy vacation photo soaking wet in underwear.
  • Fans joked about Bieber's physique after his icy river plunge.
  • Bieber teased an unreleased track, sparking album rumors.
  • Fans joked about past involvement with Diddy amid his vacation.

“That water must have been freezing!” one of his fans said.

The image was taken as part of a winter vacation Bieber has been enjoying with his family, including a tender photo of the singer kissing his baby boy, Jack, who was born In August 2024.

    Justin Bieber surprised his fans by posing soaking wet in his underwear while on vacation in Aspen with his family

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Viewer joked about the effects the temperature had on the singer’s body.

    “Is this what George Costanza referred to as ‘shrinkage?'” one reader asked.

    “Calvin Klein does not appear to be hiding much!” another wrote.

    Fans were also treated to a sneak peek from a yet unreleased and unnamed new single. The track was briefly featured in a video on Bieber’s Instagram, in a story where he and his wife Hailey were seen driving while listening to it.

    The story quickly sparked speculation about a new album, marking the end of a long wait for his followers who have been wanting to get their hands on a new production by the artist for four years.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Bieber’s last album, 2021’s Justice, debuted at the top of the charts in ten countries, including the US Billboard 200 and the Canadian Albums Chart. Its success made Bieber the youngest solo artist to release eighth consecutive chart-topping albums at 27 years old.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    The album’s release coincided with a number of postponed tour dates that were initially meant to commemorate his previous production, Changes. However, the pandemic, as well as personal health troubles combined to force the artist to postpone his live performances until February 2022.

    His tour was cut short, ending in September 2022, after Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, a condition that left his face partially paralyzed.

    Some netizens took the chance to joke about Bieber’s past involvement with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

    Image credits: justinbieber

    More neutral netizens, on the other hand, weren’t as distracted by Bieber’s “physical attributes” and instead took the chance to joke about the artist’s involvement with Sean “Diddy” Combs, the disgraced rapper who’s expected to go on trial for federal charges of sex trafficking.

    Image credits: justinbieber

    Despite his followers arguing with netizens and stating that the comments were in “bad taste,” people couldn’t help but bring Bieber’s past experiences with the controversial rapper even as he’s enjoying a winter retreat.

    “I hope Diddy doesn’t see these pics!” one user wrote. 

    “He’s sending an ‘I miss you’ message to P-Diddy,” another joked.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

    The comments referenced resurfaced footage of Bieber’s early career, in which he was often seen alongside Diddy at events, sparking rumors about the nature of their relationship considering the rapper’s alleged crimes.

    Prosecutors allege that Diddy created and ran a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that engaged in crimes such as sex trafficking, arson, bribery, obstruction of justice, and even forced labor.

    “Something is cold.” While his fans where happy to see him relaxed, others took the chance to mock the singer

    Share on Facebook
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Abel, you've posted much better stuff than this. This is beneath you.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zedrapazia avatar
    Zedrapazia
    Zedrapazia
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that seriously the best news one could find? The D of some random celeb who was important 10 years ago?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This really is a new low, BP. Please, just stop this sort of nonsense.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
