Jason Kelce’s Bulge Goes Viral After He Strips Down To Undies For Charity Event

Jason Kelce made a bold entrance at a New Jersey charity fundraiser, ripping off his shorts to reveal a pair of patriotic briefs in front of a roaring crowd.

The event, part of his annual support for the Eagles Autism Foundation, quickly went viral as fans praised the former NFL star’s humor, heart, and commitment to the community.

Jason Kelce turned a fundraising event into a viral moment

Image credits: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

The 37-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles center was the main attraction at the fifth annual Team 62 at the Ocean Drive celebrity bartending event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Wearing a white muscle tank, flag-themed shorts, dad sneakers, and a colorful baseball cap, he climbed atop a lifeguard chair in the middle of the crowd.

Image credits: Eagles / X

Then, in true Kelce fashion, he tore off his shorts, revealing a very snug pair of red, white, and blue briefs that sent the audience into a frenzy, according to People.

Cheers erupted as he strutted confidently into the venue, shirtless and smiling.

Image credits: Eagles / X

“We have no words…” the official Philadelphia Eagles account posted on X, alongside footage of the moment.

“If Jason Kelce *didn’t* do this, would he really still be Jason Kelce?” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment: “That’s pure Jason Kelce right there. Most players retire and disappear. Kelce climbs on a lifeguard chair in a flag Speedo because he genuinely loves his people.”

Fans say Jason’s authenticity is what makes him special

Fans flooded social media with reactions to Jason’s unfiltered personality and dedication to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

A girl in blue in the audience, who was evidently surprised and pleased by Jason’s stunt, was immediately embraced by social media users.

This is what happens when Jason brings pants for Jason 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bV8F0zkA5l — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 25, 2025

“Blue Shirt Girl NEEEEEEDS to be on the podcast,” one commenter wrote.

“No cellphone video, she just took it all in,” another stated.

Image credits: newheightshow / Instagram

Even the Eagles’ social media team got in on the fun, sharing a photo of Jason in his briefs with the caption: “This is what happens when Jason brings pants for Jason.”

The Eagles’ caption was a nod to one of Jason Kelce’s running jokes, that he’s constantly forgetting to pack clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

In 2024, he admitted during a celebrity golf tournament that his wife, Kylie, had to pack his pants for him.

“I mean, if I’m being honest, Kylie went out and bought them last minute and packed them for me,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area at the time.

Image credits: Eagles / X

Overall, while Jason’s quick strip was shocking, other netizens noted that it is exactly actions like this that bring visibility to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“Doing this puts eyes on the cause/foundation. He’s good at marketing,” one fan wrote on X.

This isn’t the first time Jason Kelce has made headlines for shedding clothes

Jason has a history of going shirtless in public, including during the 2024 NFL playoffs when he famously ripped off his top in sub-freezing temperatures to cheer for his brother, Travis, at a Chiefs vs. Bills game.

Reflecting on that moment, Jason told People it was all in good fun.

“The atmosphere and everything was just so special that evening. I think I kind of got possessed by fandom on that occasion,” Jason laughed.

Image credits: Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

“Probably alcohol as well, but we’ll leave it at fandom,” he joked.

Jason is also no stranger to hilarious antics at the Eagles Autism Foundation fundraiser.

Image credits: killatrav / Instagram

In 2023, he entered a beer-chugging contest and downed 30 ounces in under six seconds, according to TMZ.

Jason Kelce continues to show up in the best ways, even if he’s already retired

Image credits: newheightshow / Instagram

Since announcing his retirement from the NFL, Jason has made it clear he’s not vanishing from the public eye.

Instead, he’s embracing his next chapter, as a dad, a podcast co-host, and now a fundraising icon in patriotic briefs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX 29 (@fox29philly)

And if the past few years have shown us anything, it’s that Jason Kelce doesn’t need a football field to make headlines.

All he needs is a cause worth supporting, a crowd to cheer him on, and apparently, very little clothing.

Image credits: All-Pro Reels / Flickr

It’s undeniable that Jason Kelce’s patriotic briefs have set social media on fire

