Jason Kelce’s Bulge Goes Viral After He Strips Down To Undies For Charity Event
Jason Kelce on football field in Eagles uniform raising helmet, known for bulge going viral after charity event undies moment
Celebrities, Funny

Jason Kelce’s Bulge Goes Viral After He Strips Down To Undies For Charity Event

Jason Kelce made a bold entrance at a New Jersey charity fundraiser, ripping off his shorts to reveal a pair of patriotic briefs in front of a roaring crowd. 

The event, part of his annual support for the Eagles Autism Foundation, quickly went viral as fans praised the former NFL star’s humor, heart, and commitment to the community.

Highlights
  • Jason Kelce shocked fans by stripping down to patriotic briefs at a New Jersey charity event.
  • The former NFL star climbed a lifeguard chair before dramatically tearing off his shorts.
  • The crowd erupted as Kelce showed off his signature humor and heart for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
    Jason Kelce turned a fundraising event into a viral moment

    Philadelphia Eagles player raising helmet on field, highlighting Jason Kelce's bulge after charity event undies reveal.

    Image credits: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

    The 37-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles center was the main attraction at the fifth annual Team 62 at the Ocean Drive celebrity bartending event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. 

    Wearing a white muscle tank, flag-themed shorts, dad sneakers, and a colorful baseball cap, he climbed atop a lifeguard chair in the middle of the crowd.

    Jason Kelce's bulge highlighted as he enjoys a lively charity event surrounded by cheering crowd in casual attire.

    Image credits: Eagles / X

    Then, in true Kelce fashion, he tore off his shorts, revealing a very snug pair of red, white, and blue briefs that sent the audience into a frenzy, according to People.

    Cheers erupted as he strutted confidently into the venue, shirtless and smiling.

    Jason Kelce in patriotic undies and cropped top at a lively charity event, drawing attention to his bulge.

    Image credits: Eagles / X

    “We have no words…” the official Philadelphia Eagles account posted on X, alongside footage of the moment. 

    “If Jason Kelce *didn’t* do this, would he really still be Jason Kelce?” one commenter wrote.

    Another commenter echoed the sentiment: “That’s pure Jason Kelce right there. Most players retire and disappear. Kelce climbs on a lifeguard chair in a flag Speedo because he genuinely loves his people.”

    Fans say Jason’s authenticity is what makes him special

    Comment by user lace1289 joking about taking two girls out, one with a chair and the other with a speedo, expressing amusement.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment on newheightshow post praising the girl in blue with a green heart emoji.

    Fans flooded social media with reactions to Jason’s unfiltered personality and dedication to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

    A girl in blue in the audience, who was evidently surprised and pleased by Jason’s stunt, was immediately embraced by social media users.

    “Blue Shirt Girl NEEEEEEDS to be on the podcast,” one commenter wrote. 

    “No cellphone video, she just took it all in,” another stated.

    Jason Kelce's bulge in patriotic underwear at a lively charity event with an excited crowd and photographers.

    Image credits: newheightshow / Instagram

    Even the Eagles’ social media team got in on the fun, sharing a photo of Jason in his briefs with the caption: “This is what happens when Jason brings pants for Jason.”

    The Eagles’ caption was a nod to one of Jason Kelce’s running jokes, that he’s constantly forgetting to pack clothes.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

    In 2024, he admitted during a celebrity golf tournament that his wife, Kylie, had to pack his pants for him. 

    “I mean, if I’m being honest, Kylie went out and bought them last minute and packed them for me,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area at the time.

    Jason Kelce's bulge visible as he strips down to undies during a lively charity event with a cheering crowd.

    Image credits: Eagles / X

    Overall, while Jason’s quick strip was shocking, other netizens noted that it is exactly actions like this that bring visibility to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

    “Doing this puts eyes on the cause/foundation. He’s good at marketing,” one fan wrote on X.

    This isn’t the first time Jason Kelce has made headlines for shedding clothes

    Comment by user alexandergold saying he needs every angle for research purposes, posted 11 hours ago.

    Comment on social media post reading Does he do that often? That was so smooth with 59 likes shown.

    Jason has a history of going shirtless in public, including during the 2024 NFL playoffs when he famously ripped off his top in sub-freezing temperatures to cheer for his brother, Travis, at a Chiefs vs. Bills game.

    Reflecting on that moment, Jason told People it was all in good fun.

    “The atmosphere and everything was just so special that evening. I think I kind of got possessed by fandom on that occasion,” Jason laughed.

    Jason Kelce shirtless and celebrating in front of a crowd during a charity event with fans watching and cheering.

    Image credits: Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

    “Probably alcohol as well, but we’ll leave it at fandom,” he joked.

    Jason is also no stranger to hilarious antics at the Eagles Autism Foundation fundraiser.

    Jason Kelce sitting on a couch with another man, both casually dressed, after a charity event featuring his bulge.

    Image credits: killatrav / Instagram

    In 2023, he entered a beer-chugging contest and downed 30 ounces in under six seconds, according to TMZ.

    Jason Kelce continues to show up in the best ways, even if he’s already retired

    Two men sitting in a decorated room with microphones, celebrating Mardi Gras, with focus on Jason Kelce's bulge viral moment.

    Image credits: newheightshow / Instagram

    Since announcing his retirement from the NFL, Jason has made it clear he’s not vanishing from the public eye.

    Instead, he’s embracing his next chapter, as a dad, a podcast co-host, and now a fundraising icon in patriotic briefs. 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by FOX 29 (@fox29philly)

    And if the past few years have shown us anything, it’s that Jason Kelce doesn’t need a football field to make headlines.

    All he needs is a cause worth supporting, a crowd to cheer him on, and apparently, very little clothing.

    Jason Kelce smiling on field wearing NFL sleeveless shirt after charity event featuring bulge going viral.

    Image credits: All-Pro Reels / Flickr

    It’s undeniable that Jason Kelce’s patriotic briefs have set social media on fire

    Social media post showing reaction to Jason Kelce's bulge going viral after he strips down to undies for charity event.

    Comment saying it’s the dad sneakers for me, posted by breanneallarie with 2017 likes on social media.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment referencing Jason Kelce's bulge going viral during a charity event underwear strip.

    Comment by iammarisolcorrea on social media referencing Jason Kelce's bulge and family humor with emojis in a casual tone.

    Social media comment about Jason Kelce’s bulge going viral after he strips down to undies for charity event.

    Jason Kelce's bulge visible as he strips down to undies during a charity event, drawing viral attention online.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment mentioning Jason Kelce’s bulge going viral after a charity event undies reveal.

    Meme showing a woman wearing sunglasses and a cap smiling with the caption that’s hot referencing Jason Kelce’s bulge.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Jason Kelce's bulge going viral after he strips down to undies for charity event.

    Screenshot of a verified comment praising Jason Kelce’s bold entrance at a charity event, highlighting his viral bulge moment.

    Comment from user pamoms4change reacting to a girl in a periwinkle tank top in a social media post.

    Social media comment reacting to Jason Kelce's bulge going viral after he strips down to undies for charity event.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment saying We are all the girl in blue with three laughing emojis, related to Jason Kelce's bulge viral moment.

    Comment on social media post with user lbrillo mentioning @kykelce and expressing support with a laughing emoji.

    Social media comment praising Jason Kelce's bulge after he strips down to undies for a charity event.

    Instagram comment by user partymartymusic saying jason please my girlfriend can see this, with 74 likes, related to Jason Kelce's bulge viral moment.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    He seems so fun - and is not afraid to show his dad bod! Love it!

    He seems so fun - and is not afraid to show his dad bod! Love it!

