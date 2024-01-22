“Who’s Booing Now?“: People React To Taylor Swift Receiving Cold Welcome At Chiefs-Bills Game

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift was once again booed during a National Football League (NFL) game but didn’t seem to care as she blew kisses to the angered masses and celebrated her beau Travis Kelce’s victory, with his shirtless brother. As the 34-year-old songstress arrived at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo for Travis’ divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs on Sunday (January 21), NFL supporters gave her quite the brutal welcome.

Nevertheless, the boos left the Bills with poor luck as the Chiefs ended up winning the game 27-24, according to the New York Post.

Taylor Swift was booed during an NFL game but didn’t seem to care, as she blew kisses to the supporters

Share icon

Image credits: haprusak

Share icon

Image credits: haprusak

Taylor Swift has arrived at Highmark Stadium! pic.twitter.com/u1g44ffJWi — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 21, 2024

The pop megastar didn’t seem to care about the angry American football fans as she was all smiles, rocking her signature red lips, and was even filmed blowing a kiss to the booing crowd.

As the Chiefs’ victory was playing out, Taylor was stunned by Travis’ brother’s reaction, as he took off his shirt in excitement.

Jason Kelce, who plays Center for the Philadelphia Eagles, went fully shirtless before the pop star realized and was seen covering her face with her hands while they watched from their VIP suite.

Taylor watched Travis play against the Buffalo Bills from her VIP suite at the Highmark Stadium

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NFLonCBS

The Grammy winner was publicly seen with Travis’ brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, for the first time

Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce in the house for tonight’s Chiefs vs Bills divisional playoff game in Buffalo. #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/6O5LWeKsCi — Nick Wagner (@WagsPhoto) January 21, 2024

The enthusiastic reaction came after Travis had just scored a touchdown in the second quarter, his first in eight games, Page Six reported.

The 34-year-old NFL player’s intense action on the field was reportedly followed by a romantic nod to Taylor by flashing her signature heart gesture to the crowd in celebration.

Travis was also seen blowing a kiss in what appeared to be the direction of her VIP box.



As the Chiefs’ victory was playing out, Taylor was stunned by Jason Kelce’s reaction, as he took off his shirt in excitement

Share icon

Image credits: NFL

Sunday’s game reportedly marked Taylor’s second postseason outing this year. On Saturday (January 20), the Shake It Off hitmaker was spotted encouraging the Chiefs in Kansas City for the team’s 26-7 wild-card win over the Dolphins, The Post reported.

The singer-songwriter appeared to “twin” with her friend, Brittany Mahomes, who is no other than the wife of fellow Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany and Taylor were seen wearing custom Chiefs jackets made by Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to 49-year-old Chiefs fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer was seen covering her face with her hands as shirtless Jason enthusiastically jumped into the crowd

Share icon

Image credits: tino84

yes queen that’s your future brother in law pic.twitter.com/GEF3ELwoDq — Val • (@karmaszone) January 22, 2024

Taylor was photographed wearing a No. 87 jacket in honor of Travis, while Brittany sported a No. 15 piece as a nod to her partner.

Travis and his high-profile girlfriend were later seen holding hands as they exited the stadium.

Last month, Taylor and her fans were booed during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots.

Share icon

Image credits: NFLonCBS

Back in September, Taylor was seen supporting football star Travis Kelce from his family’s suite at a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

Ever since, the now-confirmed couple has sparked a media frenzy, with the singer becoming a regular fixture in VIP suites at Travis’ games.

Subsequently, television channels have notably cut to Taylor during their broadcasts of the sport, much to football fans’ disapproval.

Travis gave a romantic nod to Taylor by flashing her signature heart gesture to the crowd

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NFL

Commentators had reportedly been referencing Taylor’s presence throughout Kansas City Chiefs games, with the NFL even facing backlash when it changed its X banner (formerly known as Twitter) to a trio of reaction shots of Taylor.

A constant stream of Swifties have started to attend Travis’ games, with the obvious goal of spotting their idol, while wearing merch or holding banners that reference the fact that they were only there for Taylor.

As a result, football fans have reportedly loudly booed Taylor when she was shown onscreen during the Chiefs game against the Patriots.

People defended the singer’s presence at the stadium despite the anger of NFL fans

ADVERTISEMENT