Y'all know how difficult it is those who don't know just don't know.

#1

Fortnite Kid: It's Hard... Monkey Mart Players: I Have To Deal With This

#2

The True Definition Of Annoyance

Yup. I hate it

#3

Worst. Moment. Ever

MILK TAKES SOOO LONG TO GET

#4

POV: You Pick Stuff Up Forgot The Shelf Is Full

F*******************************************

#5

Anyone Else Max Out Their Corn Because Of How Much Stuff Relies On It?

It's true

#6

When You Go To Wake Up Someone But You Accidentally Pick Up Something That Has Full Shelves

Ah, s**** that sucks

#7

You Go To Stock Something Up But You See A Massive Crowd Outside The Shelves

Welp... I need a lot more corn

#8

When You Almost Get The Crowd Gone But Then More Come

Really?

#9

That Feeling When There's Finally Room On The Shelf

LET'S GOOOOOOO

#10

When You Have Your Hands Full But You Need Stock Up The Shelf So You Have To Do It This Way

So annoying

