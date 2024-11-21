Y'all know how difficult it is those who don't know just don't know.

#1 Fortnite Kid: It's Hard... Monkey Mart Players: I Have To Deal With This Share icon

#2 The True Definition Of Annoyance Share icon Yup. I hate it

#3 Worst. Moment. Ever Share icon MILK TAKES SOOO LONG TO GET

#4 POV: You Pick Stuff Up Forgot The Shelf Is Full Share icon F*******************************************

#5 Anyone Else Max Out Their Corn Because Of How Much Stuff Relies On It? Share icon It's true

#6 When You Go To Wake Up Someone But You Accidentally Pick Up Something That Has Full Shelves Share icon Ah, s**** that sucks

#7 You Go To Stock Something Up But You See A Massive Crowd Outside The Shelves Share icon Welp... I need a lot more corn

#8 When You Almost Get The Crowd Gone But Then More Come Share icon Really?

#9 That Feeling When There's Finally Room On The Shelf Share icon LET'S GOOOOOOO