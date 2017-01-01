723Kviews
20+ Dogs Who Suck At Hide-And-Seek
Dogs sometimes need to hide from their owners, especially when they've chewed on something their master values. Unlike ninja cats, however, they often fail at playing hide-and-seek, which provides their owners with cute and hilarious photo-ops.
This list has some of the best examples of dogs trying to hide from their owners. If you have a picture of a dog that thinks it's a hide-and-seek genius, we'd love to see it! Make sure to vote for your favorite hidden pups as well.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
As kids my sister & I used to do this and pretend to be a bride. Ha Ha Ha.
What do you think ?
Idk whats with dog and curtains. Lol
I can't see you, you can't see me <3
God bless them all...!
