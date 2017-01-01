Dogs sometimes need to hide from their owners, especially when they've chewed on something their master values. Unlike ninja cats, however, they often fail at playing hide-and-seek, which provides their owners with cute and hilarious photo-ops.

This list has some of the best examples of dogs trying to hide from their owners. If you have a picture of a dog that thinks it's a hide-and-seek genius, we'd love to see it! Make sure to vote for your favorite hidden pups as well.

#1

Completely Hidden Dog

EdithTschiemer 2 years ago

You can't see me ?

#2

Hide And Seek

CrackrJax 2 years ago

I don't think this dog sucks at hiding haha, I think he got it right :D

#3

Completely Hidden Dog

MrTree1779 2 years ago

Corrr-giiiiii!!!

#4

Completely Hidden Dog

guess 2 years ago

I don't think s/he sucks at hiding... it took me 5 secs (way too long lol) to spot...

#5

Completely Hidden Dog

guess 2 years ago

Hiding spot no one would expect, easy snacks... epic win

#6

Completely Hidden Dog

EdithTschiemer 2 years ago

For a short moment I must look at you , my poor eyes !

#7

Hide And Seek

EdithTschiemer 2 years ago

I will be alone for some time ....

#8

Completely Hidden Dog

JoChrisco 2 years ago

Dear Lord....I need train fare and pockets.

#9

Completely Hidden Dog

MadelynStawarz 2 years ago

That's quite impressive!!

#10

Completely Hidden Dog

LindaRunning 2 years ago

I'm part-Chamelion, you know...I blend very well

#11

Completely Hidden Dog

GlynisLailann 2 years ago

As kids my sister & I used to do this and pretend to be a bride. Ha Ha Ha.

#12

Completely Hidden Dog

SaraCooper 2 years ago

Tiptoi'n.....

#13

Completely Hidden Dog

AndraSpeer 2 years ago

LOL! That's so my Shiba!

#14

Completely Hidden Dog

EdithTschiemer 2 years ago

After the brushing I feel better hear !

#15

Completely Hidden Dog

JoChrisco 2 years ago

Look into my eyes.....you are getting sleepy

#16

Completely Hidden Dog

DžoPrinceze 2 years ago

Ostrich syndrome

#17

Completely Hidden Dog

JoChrisco 2 years ago

Peek a boo

#18

Completely Hidden Dog

MrTree1779 2 years ago

Without the collar, I'd say that was one smart doggie.

#19

Completely Hidden Dog

MadelynStawarz 2 years ago

Great pic. Looks professional.

#20

Completely Hidden Dog

MadelynStawarz 2 years ago

Hahahaha

