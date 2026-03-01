ADVERTISEMENT

Would you always find parking, but it’s never close to your destination?

This poll is full of dilemmas like that. There are 29 different scenarios where every wish, power, or life upgrade comes with a downside that’s hard to ignore. Maybe you could become insanely rich overnight, but never know whether people love you or your money. Or meet your soulmate tomorrow, while also seeing the exact day you’d lose them. You’ll have to make a call each time, and there’s no safe middle ground.

So the question is simple: would you still do it? Scroll down & decide! ⚖️

#1

You become insanely rich overnight, but you can never tell whether people love you or your money.

Stacks of shiny gold bars piled together, illustrating wealth for the Would You Still Do It Poll concept.

    #2

    You can restart your life from childhood with all your memories, but someone else lives your current life instead.

    Child wearing a gray hoodie running on a grassy hill surrounded by trees under a cloudy sky in a would you still do it poll setting.

    #3

    You can feel pure happiness whenever you want, but real happiness starts to feel weaker.

    Smiling woman with red hair posing joyfully among white flowering branches in a bright outdoor setting for would you still do it poll.

    lauren-whitelaw avatar
    Chaos Pandas Unite
    Chaos Pandas Unite
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    I don’t get it. I need definitions of pure and real happiness, bc the linguistic distinction seems arbitrary and meaningless.

    #4

    You can eat anything without gaining weight, but you’re always a little hungry.

    Glass digital bathroom scale with a blue measuring tape coiled on top, representing a Would You Still Do It Poll on weight.

    #5

    You can live forever, but after 100 years, you stop forming emotional connections.

    Wooden blocks spelling forever, illustrating the concept for a would you still do it poll discussion.

    sofacushionfort
Community Member
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    I’m a lot younger than 100 and I stopped forming emotional connections years ago

    #6

    You always know the perfect thing to say, but conversations feel scripted.

    Two women having a serious discussion over notes and coffee during a would you still do it poll session.

    #7

    You could always wake up fully rested, but you can never dream again.

    Woman stretching and waking up in bed while man sleeps beside her in cozy bedroom, would you still do it poll concept.

    sophie-hosselkus_1 avatar
    Sleepy children love Moon
    Sleepy children love Moon
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Okay so is this like, not being able to remember the dreams? Cause if so then I never remember them anyway so that's fine. But if you literally stop dreaming, that is really bad. Your brain can start to decay if it doesn't do that activity

    #8

    You could remove all regret from your life, but you’d also lose the lessons you learned from mistakes.

    Man outdoors holding head with both hands appearing stressed, relating to would you still do it poll concept.

    #9

    You gain unlimited confidence, but you lose the ability to doubt yourself.

    Young man adjusting his tie outdoors at night, appearing thoughtful and focused in the would you still do it poll context.

    lauren-whitelaw avatar
    Chaos Pandas Unite
    Chaos Pandas Unite
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Throw in shamelessness and you have the instant recipe for a f*****t leader.

    #10

    You can become immune to heartbreak, but you never feel intense love again.

    Two red broken paper hearts placed on a white surface, symbolizing love and emotions for Would You Still Do It Poll.

    #11

    You can make your biggest dream come true, but achieving anything else afterward feels meaningless.

    Glass bottle filled with fairy lights and a label reading dreams, symbolizing hope and would you still do it poll concept.

    #12

    You can control technology with your mind, but devices glitch whenever you’re emotional.

    Blurred view of computer code on a digital screen in blue and purple tones, related to Would You Still Do It Poll.

    #13

    You can meet your soulmate tomorrow, but you also see the exact day you’ll lose them.

    Two hands linking pinkies wearing colorful bracelets, symbolizing connection for would you still do it poll concept.

    #14

    You can stop your body from aging, but your reflection keeps getting older.

    Digital painting of a young and old man standing back to back, illustrating the concept of a would you still do it poll.

    #15

    You can summon food instantly, but you lose more of your sense of taste each time.

    Double cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a side of crispy fries for the Would You Still Do It Poll.

    #16

    You can remove one personality trait you dislike about yourself, but you don’t get to choose which one disappears.

    Reflection of a person standing in a puddle with shoes off, illustrating the concept of the Would You Still Do It poll.

    #17

    You can make someone forgive you completely, but you never forgive yourself.

    Scrabble tiles spelling out please forgive me on a white surface for a Would You Still Do It Poll concept.

    #18

    You can grow plants instantly, but they drain your energy to survive.

    Hand holding a small green plant with soil, symbolizing growth and care for the Would You Still Do It Poll concept.

    #19

    You can remove fear completely, but you also lose your sense of danger.

    Blurred figure pressing hands and face against frosted glass, illustrating suspense for Would You Still Do It poll.

    #20

    You can know your purpose in life, but you can’t choose anything else.

    Person walking toward bright light at the end of a corrugated metal tunnel, concept for would you still do it poll.

    #21

    You can bring fictional characters to life, but only you can see them – everyone else thinks you’re imagining it.

    Cosplay character in black shiny armor and helmet at an outdoor event, captured for Would You Still Do It poll.

    #22

    You can step into photographs from your past, but you can’t interact with anyone – they don’t see or hear you.

    A wooden box filled with old black and white photos, evoking memories for the Would You Still Do It poll.

    #23

    You can know exactly who truly cares about you, but you also learn who never did.

    Couple embracing on the beach at dusk, each looking at their mobile phones, highlighting the would you still do it poll.

    #24

    You can see in complete darkness, but bright light hurts your eyes.

    Person standing alone in a dark, foggy space looking into the light, representing Would You Still Do It poll theme.

    #25

    You can understand every language, but you slowly start forgetting your native one.

    Open book with pages fanned and a pen placed in the spine, symbolizing reflection for would you still do it poll responses.

    #26

    You can open any locked door, but you can never secure your home.

    Rusty pink padlock and latch on a weathered door, symbolizing security and choices in a would you still do it poll.

    #27

    You can heal from any injury overnight, but the pain still lasts the same amount of time.

    Medical professional in blue scrubs wrapping a patient's wrist with gauze for the Would You Still Do It poll concept.

    #28

    You can always find parking, but it’s always the farthest possible spot.

    Aerial view of a large parking lot filled with rows of cars in various colors, illustrating a would you still do it poll.

    #29

    You can instantly calm any conflict between people, but they blame you for the argument.

    Three people debating intensely around a woman wearing earbuds, illustrating a would you still do it poll discussion.

