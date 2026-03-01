ADVERTISEMENT

Would you always find parking, but it’s never close to your destination?

This poll is full of dilemmas like that. There are 29 different scenarios where every wish, power, or life upgrade comes with a downside that’s hard to ignore. Maybe you could become insanely rich overnight, but never know whether people love you or your money. Or meet your soulmate tomorrow, while also seeing the exact day you’d lose them. You’ll have to make a call each time, and there’s no safe middle ground.

If you missed Part 1, you can check it out here .

So the question is simple: would you still do it? Scroll down & decide! ⚖️