“Would You Choose Immortality Knowing The Cost?”: Vote On 29 Power Dilemmas
Would you always find parking, but it’s never close to your destination?
This poll is full of dilemmas like that. There are 29 different scenarios where every wish, power, or life upgrade comes with a downside that’s hard to ignore. Maybe you could become insanely rich overnight, but never know whether people love you or your money. Or meet your soulmate tomorrow, while also seeing the exact day you’d lose them. You’ll have to make a call each time, and there’s no safe middle ground.
If you missed Part 1, you can check it out here.
So the question is simple: would you still do it? Scroll down & decide! ⚖️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
This post may include affiliate links.
You become insanely rich overnight, but you can never tell whether people love you or your money.
You can restart your life from childhood with all your memories, but someone else lives your current life instead.
You can feel pure happiness whenever you want, but real happiness starts to feel weaker.
I don’t get it. I need definitions of pure and real happiness, bc the linguistic distinction seems arbitrary and meaningless.
You can eat anything without gaining weight, but you’re always a little hungry.
You can live forever, but after 100 years, you stop forming emotional connections.
I’m a lot younger than 100 and I stopped forming emotional connections years ago
You always know the perfect thing to say, but conversations feel scripted.
You could always wake up fully rested, but you can never dream again.
Okay so is this like, not being able to remember the dreams? Cause if so then I never remember them anyway so that's fine. But if you literally stop dreaming, that is really bad. Your brain can start to decay if it doesn't do that activity
You could remove all regret from your life, but you’d also lose the lessons you learned from mistakes.
You gain unlimited confidence, but you lose the ability to doubt yourself.
Throw in shamelessness and you have the instant recipe for a f*****t leader.