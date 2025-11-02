ADVERTISEMENT

Would you want to read minds if you couldn’t turn them off?

This poll is full of dilemmas like that. There are 28 different ones where every wish or power comes with a downside that’s hard to ignore. Maybe you could fix your biggest mistake, but you’d lose a memory you love. You’ll have to make a call each time - there’s no middle ground here.

Would you still go for it, knowing what you’d have to give up? Scroll down & decide! ⚖️

#1

You become the most talented person in your field, but you forget everyone you love

Man playing guitar in low light, evoking mind-bending scenarios that challenge morals and personal reflection.

Pixabay Report

    #2

    You can control luck, but you never know if it’s good or bad until it’s too late

    Hand tossing four dice in the air against a dark background, illustrating mind-bending scenarios that challenge your morals.

    lil artsy Report

    #3

    You can fix one mistake from your past, but you’ll forget one happy memory in return

    Notebook with the word mistake written on a page next to a red block labeled delete symbolizing mind-bending moral scenarios.

    KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only because I don't have so many happy memories that I would want to remember.

    #4

    You can teleport anywhere, but you appear naked every time you arrive

    Light trail and starry night sky over dark hills, illustrating mind-bending scenarios that challenge your moral perspective.

    Marek Piwnicki Report

    #5

    You could end world hunger, but every meal you eat for the rest of your life tastes like ash

    Close-up of charred wood and ashes, evoking a mind-bending scenario that challenges your morals and perspective.

    Karola G Report

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meh. I'm not one for sacrificing myself but I always considered eating to be a chore. I guess I could handle food tasting like ash.

    #6

    You can read minds, but you can never turn them off

    Hand pressing a switch on a blue head silhouette illustrating mind-bending scenarios that challenge moral thinking.

    geralt Report

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like my every day life, you get used to it after a while.

    #7

    You could make one lie in history become true, but one major truth becomes a lie

    Wooden letter tiles arranged in a pyramid spelling I am the truth, symbolizing mind-bending scenarios challenging your morals.

    Brett Jordan Report

    #8

    You could bring back someone you lost, but they return with no memory of you

    Person in a graveyard sitting beside a tombstone with white roses, illustrating mind-bending scenarios that challenge your morals.

    cottonbro studio Report

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do so many people say no ? I think it's nice to have a chance to "re-know" someone. If they loved you before they passed, they'll love you again.

    #9

    You could predict the future perfectly, but you can’t convince anyone it’s true

    Candlelit scene with a moral challenge chart and metallic decorative leaves on a dark wooden surface.

    Ксения Вохминцева Report

    zyb2xm7qdt avatar
    Flickers_and_Sparks
    Flickers_and_Sparks
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could tell people anonymously, like in the form of a "mysterious note" or something... this power could seriously prevent so many bad things from happening!

    #10

    You could stop time whenever you want, but each time one person you know loses an hour of their life

    Close-up of a vintage typewriter typing the word stop in red ink, symbolizing mind-bending scenarios challenging your morals.

    Karola G Report

    #11

    You could take away someone’s pain, but you’d feel it instead

    Young woman outdoors holding her jaw in pain, reflecting on mind-bending scenarios that challenge morals and decisions.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people can do this for real but yes, it's draining. That's why you shouldn't believe scammers who say they can heal you and they have a dozen other appointments after you.

    #12

    You can become completely fearless, but you lose all sense of excitement

    Person jumping through a flaming hoop in a dark forest setting, illustrating mind-bending scenarios challenging your morals.

    Joni Parlindungan Manurung Report

    rachelm_4 avatar
    HappyMaskSalesman
    HappyMaskSalesman
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jokes on you - I have depression and haven’t felt excitement in years anyway.

    #13

    You can meet your "ideal self", but they’re deeply disappointed in you

    Close-up of a person’s eyes reflected in a broken mirror piece, illustrating mind-bending scenarios challenging morals.

    Ismael Sánchez Report

    #14

    You get a perfect memory, but you can’t tell if you’re remembering or reliving

    Vintage black and white photographs scattered on a table, evoking mind-bending scenarios that challenge your morals.

    Suzy Hazelwood Report

    #15

    You can fly, but you’re terrified of heights

    Illustration of a person falling through clouds with bird on back, representing mind-bending scenarios that challenge your morals.

    CDD20 Report

    #16

    You can see people’s life spans above their heads, but yours is hidden from you

    Young woman with binary code projected on her face, representing mind-bending scenarios that challenge your morals.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #17

    You can draw anything into existence, but you can’t erase what you create

    Black and white hand-drawn sketch of aliens in a UFO amid surreal mind-bending scenarios challenging morals and decisions.

    khairul nizam Report

    #18

    You learn you’re living in a simulation, but if you leave it, everyone you know disappears

    Futuristic mind-bending scenario showing a human brain connected to multiple screens and machines in a high-tech lab.

    dilsadakcaoglu Report

    #19

    You can talk to animals, but they all gossip about you

    Young woman smiling while holding paws of a Labrador dog on a wooden table in an outdoor moral challenge scenario

    Smile 90.4FM Report

    #20

    You become universally admired, but you can never be alone again

    Silhouetted person walking alone in a dark space with dramatic light beams, evoking mind-bending scenarios and moral challenges.

    Bob Price Report

    #21

    You could control the weather, but it mirrors your mood - rain when you’re sad, storms when you’re angry

    Dramatic sunset and storm clouds with lightning over a small island, illustrating mind-bending scenarios that challenge morals.

    Johannes Plenio Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm pretty even keeled. Moderate weather for everyone! (Especially after Trump is gone.)

    #22

    You could turn invisible, but you leave behind a faint echo of your voice wherever you go

    Blurry silhouette of a person pressing hands on frosted glass, evoking mind-bending scenarios challenging your morals.

    Pedro Figueras Report

    #23

    You could make everyone you love immortal, but you would die before any of them

    Glowing jellyfish with long tentacles floating in dark water representing mind-bending scenarios that challenge your morals.

    Earthly Mission Report

    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would do this only because I don't want to die alone. Coward, yes, I know.

    #24

    You could walk into any painting, but you can’t be sure you’ll get out

    Woman sitting in front of classic paintings in a gallery, reflecting on mind-bending scenarios that challenge morals.

    Una Laurencic Report

    #25

    You could discover the meaning of life, but you’d lose all motivation to live it

    Silver ring standing upright on the pages of an open book in a low light setting, symbolizing mind-bending scenarios challenging morals.

    Joe Arts Report

    #26

    You could taste every flavor that has ever existed, but water will always taste bitter

    Various colorful spices arranged in a pattern, illustrating mind-bending scenarios that challenge your morals visually.

    Engin Akyurt Report

    #27

    You could travel to the end of the universe, but you’d never be able to tell anyone what you found

    Spiral galaxy in deep space with bright core and stars, illustrating mind-bending scenarios that challenge your morals and perspective.

    Pixabay Report

    #28

    You could merge dreams and reality, but you’ll never know which one you’re in

    Four hands holding large puzzle pieces fitting together, symbolizing mind-bending scenarios that challenge your morals.

    Diva Plavalaguna Report

    ericahales avatar
    Bananaramamama
    Bananaramamama
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who has experienced sleep disorders that result in disturbing nightmares knows the toll this takes on your mental health and physical health. I spent many nights watching my husband m****r my children and me without understanding if I was awake or dreaming and then "waking up" to find myself in the same scenario. Turns out my sleep apnea was causing essentially hallucinations

