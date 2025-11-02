28 Mind-Bending Scenarios That’ll Challenge Your Morals – Vote Now & See Where You Stand
Would you want to read minds if you couldn’t turn them off?
This poll is full of dilemmas like that. There are 28 different ones where every wish or power comes with a downside that’s hard to ignore. Maybe you could fix your biggest mistake, but you’d lose a memory you love. You’ll have to make a call each time - there’s no middle ground here.
Would you still go for it, knowing what you’d have to give up? Scroll down & decide! ⚖️
You become the most talented person in your field, but you forget everyone you love
You can control luck, but you never know if it’s good or bad until it’s too late
You can fix one mistake from your past, but you’ll forget one happy memory in return
Only because I don't have so many happy memories that I would want to remember.
You can teleport anywhere, but you appear naked every time you arrive
You could end world hunger, but every meal you eat for the rest of your life tastes like ash
You can read minds, but you can never turn them off
You could make one lie in history become true, but one major truth becomes a lie
You could bring back someone you lost, but they return with no memory of you
You could predict the future perfectly, but you can’t convince anyone it’s true
You could tell people anonymously, like in the form of a "mysterious note" or something... this power could seriously prevent so many bad things from happening!
You could stop time whenever you want, but each time one person you know loses an hour of their life
You could take away someone’s pain, but you’d feel it instead
You can become completely fearless, but you lose all sense of excitement
Jokes on you - I have depression and haven’t felt excitement in years anyway.
You can meet your "ideal self", but they’re deeply disappointed in you
You get a perfect memory, but you can’t tell if you’re remembering or reliving
You can fly, but you’re terrified of heights
You can see people’s life spans above their heads, but yours is hidden from you
You can draw anything into existence, but you can’t erase what you create
You learn you’re living in a simulation, but if you leave it, everyone you know disappears
You can talk to animals, but they all gossip about you
You become universally admired, but you can never be alone again
You could control the weather, but it mirrors your mood - rain when you’re sad, storms when you’re angry
I'm pretty even keeled. Moderate weather for everyone! (Especially after Trump is gone.)
You could turn invisible, but you leave behind a faint echo of your voice wherever you go
You could make everyone you love immortal, but you would die before any of them
I would do this only because I don't want to die alone. Coward, yes, I know.
You could walk into any painting, but you can’t be sure you’ll get out
You could discover the meaning of life, but you’d lose all motivation to live it
You could taste every flavor that has ever existed, but water will always taste bitter
You could travel to the end of the universe, but you’d never be able to tell anyone what you found
You could merge dreams and reality, but you’ll never know which one you’re in
Anyone who has experienced sleep disorders that result in disturbing nightmares knows the toll this takes on your mental health and physical health. I spent many nights watching my husband m****r my children and me without understanding if I was awake or dreaming and then "waking up" to find myself in the same scenario. Turns out my sleep apnea was causing essentially hallucinations