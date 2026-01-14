ADVERTISEMENT

There are a lot of ways to make a fool of yourself. Some are grand, some are subtle, but there's one that's especially reliable. A few days ago, Reddit user Goldie304 asked others on the platform to share the worst thing they accidentally texted to the wrong person.

The replies quickly came in, and the discussion turned into a collection of painfully relatable, second-hand-embarrassment-inducing moments. No matter how much time passes, those messages live on in the minds of the senders—and sometimes also saved in the phones of friends, family members, coworkers, or exes who were never meant to see them.

#1

A friend tried to call me but I was on the throne. So I wanted to text them "im in the bathroom I willcall you soon".
Opened the message app, didnt check whos name i was on, texted “gotta use the bathroom” to my boss on my day off.

    #2

    Man with beard and earring covering face expressing panic after accidental texts causing stress and worry. When I was in college I had recently been broken up with by an ex. Another female friend was talking to me about it and had asked what my ex had texted me last.

    So I went and looked and summed it up for my friend and instead texted it to my ex.

    Never been more embarrassed in my life.

    #3

    I had a group chat with my sons close to one with my husband and sent them "little Ceasars isn't the only thing hot and ready" I just got sick to my stomach repeating it...

    #4

    I sent 'nothing like walking into someone else's poop cloud' to my brand new boss of two days instead of the person it was meant for.

    #5

    Not text but was on the phone with my gf of the time and was at work (paramedic) i keyed the Mic and said goodnight I love you. Then told my gf 2412 clear and returning. Yes they still make fun of me to this day about it. Mind you it was 3rd back to back to back shift.

    #6

    Accidently drunk texted my mom "why don't you love me anymore" instead of the horrible boyfriend I had at that time.

    #7

    Man like 15 years ago I accidentally texted my dad (meaning to text my bff) "my idiot dad is outside during a tornado warning"

    That didn’t go over well.

    #8

    Not the sender, but when my mom found out that I didn't vote for Trump she accidentally texted me (meaning to text her sister I think) lamenting that her son had broken her heart again and gone over to the dark side. I still have no idea how I broke her heart the first time.

    #9

    Got in an argument with my mom when I was a teenager and she told me to go to my room. I went to my room and meant to text my brother saying "Mom is such a jerk!" Then I heard my mom's phone ring in the living room. I realized I had accidentally texted her. Walked out to the living room quietly expecting her to blow up on me, but she had gone to the bathroom and left her phone in the living room. I grabbed her phone and deleted the text, then ran back to my room. One of the luckiest moments of my life.

    #10

    Not a text but I once emailed my boss that PowerPoint about Lorde and jack antonoff's affair.

    #11

    Dad has sent his boss "good morning baby" accidentally on two occasions.

    #12

    One time I went on a date with a woman and a few days later I asked if she wanted to go out again and she said no. I told this to one of my friends and he asked what she said in her rejection, so I took a screenshot. I then proceeded to accidentally send a screenshot of this woman rejecting me to her instead of my friend.

    #13

    Texted my work group chat, which included my boss, the Michael Scott handshake meme captioned:

"When your boss thanks you for staying late but really you just lost track of time scrolling Reddit".

In the middle of a work day while I was out sick.

    "When your boss thanks you for staying late but really you just lost track of time scrolling Reddit".

    In the middle of a work day while I was out sick.

    #14

    Accidentally sent a very inappropriate text to my MIL once meaning to text my husband.

Her response 'I'm guessing this wasn't meant for me.' And then, while I died a thousand deaths of embarrassment, she said 'It's ok. It's healthy. I'm glad you guys found each other.'.

    Her response 'I'm guessing this wasn't meant for me.' And then, while I died a thousand deaths of embarrassment, she said 'It's ok. It's healthy. I'm glad you guys found each other.'.

    #15

    Not me exactly but me and my fwb were hanging out at his place and I asked him to take a pic of me naked wearing his tie and send it to me on Snapchat. He took a video and sent it. But instead, sent it to one of his female friends who just started messaging him at the same time about how she was having a panic attack dealing with her horrible dad texting her some awful stuff. It was NOT the time for her to see that..

    She lived up the street. So he immediately calls her, keeps her on the phone so she doesn't open his message, and drives over to her. Gets her to give him her phone so he could see her dad's messages and meanwhile deletes his from her Snapchat so she never saw it. He spent some time with her to calm her down and make sure she was okay. He came back feeling like a god that he succeeded in his stealth mission and helped her feel better too.

    #16

    Accidentally texted my dad "I'll see you soon".

Bummed both of us out because we live on opposite sides of the country and don't get to see each other often.

    Bummed both of us out because we live on opposite sides of the country and don't get to see each other often.

    #17

    When I was 14 my sister took a video of me dancing shirtless and she accidentally sent it to our youth pastor 😑.

    #18

    I texted my mom instead of my husband something about going to pound town. Yikes.

    #19

    Not a text but at work on an internal messaging system I typed in the wrong window "Dumbest mgr ever.". Meant for a coworker but indeed accidentally sent it to my manager.

I am not sure how I didn't get in trouble or fired for that. I went to his office and casually said he can ignore the message I sent him it was accidental.

And that's what he did without ever even looking at the message.

    I am not sure how I didn't get in trouble or fired for that. I went to his office and casually said he can ignore the message I sent him it was accidental.

    And that's what he did without ever even looking at the message.

    #20

    All the inappropriate emojis, sent to my mom- meant for my husband….

    #21

    My mom has severe arachnophobia. One time I found two really big spiders next to each other in the garage and took a video to show my dad. accidentally sent it to my mom instead. She was not happy.

    #22

    Once a rando texted me an ultrasound for a baby that wasn't mine. My girlfriend saw and was a little /a lot pissed for a while.

    #23

    My dad was on an injectable medication for a time, and was in a car crash and broke his wrist. I hate needles, have a phobia, but because of his broken wrist I had to inject him. He tried making it funny by texting me "stabby stabby stabby time" but instead texted this to our new neighbour who was doing work outside his house…

Neighbour apologised for the noise and said he was nearly done, and tbh to this day I'm not 100% sure he believes us that it wasn't directed at him! It does sound very weird.

    Neighbour apologised for the noise and said he was nearly done, and tbh to this day I’m not 100% sure he believes us that it wasn’t directed at him! It does sound very weird.

    #24

    It's not really too bad, but I was wanting to text my roommate about Ozzy Osbornes death, and sent it to one of the church ladies. She's around my age so she knew who he was anyway!
It's a crazy feeling when you do that! Lol!
    It's a crazy feeling when you do that! Lol!

    #25

    Wrote a long text about how my mom was pissing me off and sent it to a client on accident. I'm sure I seemed super professional. Still ended up working out though. Maybe he was pissed at his mom too.

    #26

    Thought I was texting my wife. Instead I texted this male co-worker that was a weird guy that was always trying to "mentor" me, despite him being only 2 years older than me with less experience in our field. I was going on a business trip that he wasn't part of. The text said "The plane is leaving sooner than I thought, missed lunch, I wish I'd eaten with you before I left". Well this idiot takes it as a problem he needs to fix so he's calling around to our boss (who was with me) and other co-workers to make sure I got a proper lunch. Super embarrassing.

    #27

    I was texting my then girlfriend, now wife. My boss sent me a message with started a conversation. In between texting bot of them I got one thread mixed up with another. Texted my boss " hugs and kisses on all your pink parts".

I just about died.

    I just about died.

    #28

    A song that taught how to tie a noose to my younger sister, Thankfully, my sister has the same vile sense of humor as I do or that could've been a weird thing to explain.

    #29

    Told my inlaws i wasnt wearing any underwear. No one ever responded to that group chat.

    #30

    This was when smartphones first came out but my MIL and husband have the same first initial thus were next to each other in my phone. I accidentally sent her a very graphic picture of my downstairs. I immediately called her when I realized it and was like, "I sent you a picture but please don't look. Can you try to delete it without looking?"
Fast forward several years later and she has now witnessed me giving birth twice so I guess her seeing was inevitable.
    Fast forward several years later and she has now witnessed me giving birth twice so I guess her seeing was inevitable.

    #31

    Texted my internship class group to vent about them being dumb instead of an individual text to a specific classmate. We were all dumb that day. .

    #32

    I was in high school. My mom was on her way back from a business trip, she texted me, my brother and my dad saying she had landed at her layover.

My dad responded to the whole group "I wish you were landing on my face right now but that would be against FAA regulations"

It was horrifying, but looking back I appreciate his dad joke of a text.

    My dad responded to the whole group “I wish you were landing on my face right now but that would be against FAA regulations”

    It was horrifying, but looking back I appreciate his dad joke of a text.

    #33

    Took the day off work "sick" then sent a group chat to all my friends asking who wants to go golf 18 and somehow my boss was apart of our 8 person group chat..

