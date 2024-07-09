Person Quits On The Spot Because Of Mistreatment, Costs His Company A $350K Contract
It’s no secret that lack of an adequate work-life balance can lead to numerous detrimental outcomes, such as burnout or health problems, just to name a couple. That’s why it’s important to evaluate if the extra hours or the crazy schedule is really worth spreading yourself thin over.
This redditor wasn’t willing to sacrifice their health for a job in a company where certain higher ups didn’t seem to have a problem with a lack of work-life balance. Not only that, they failed to honor the agreements they set in place when they hired the OP, which eventually resulted in huge losses for said company. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Good employees are not easy to find, but they might be easy to lose
Image credits: Kateryna Babaieva / pexels (not the actual photo)
This employee wasn’t willing to sacrifice their health for the company that failed to honor the agreement they had
Image credits: RF._.studio / pexels (not actual photo)
Image credits: Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Bobur Mavlonov / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: microwavable_rat
30
0