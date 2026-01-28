ADVERTISEMENT

It still boggles our minds how many skilled craftspeople there are on Earth. Honestly, it’s inspiring. And it’s proof that with enough focus, persistence, and discipline, you can learn practically anything. But some people take things a step further. They walk out of their comfort zones to hone their skills and push the limits of what’s possible.

We've collected some of the coolest photos of woodworking projects from the 'Woodworking Ideas' Facebook group and 'Amazing Woodworking' page, crafted by both amateurs and veterans alike. Scroll down for a big dose of inspiration and another reason to pick up a new hobby.

#1

Woodworkers carved detailed bear sculptures into wooden benches, showcasing talented craftsmanship in outdoor furniture design.

    #2

    Intricately carved wooden birdhouse on a tripod stand showcasing talented woodworkers' craftsmanship outdoors.

    #3

    Child enjoying a handcrafted wooden bunk bed designed by talented woodworkers showcasing smooth woodworking skills.

    Trying out a new hobby or skill can be daunting. After all, most people don’t enjoy failure. And your first few hours of doing something new are likely going to be full of mistakes. And yet, with a bit of perseverance and smart practice, you can get decently good at something fairly quickly.

    The conventional ‘wisdom’ that you need to spend 10,000 hours honing a skill to become a grandmaster doesn’t necessarily apply. All you really need is around 20 hours. That is, at least, according to Josh Kaufman, the author of ‘The First 20 Hours: How To Learn Anything… Fast!’
    #4

    Small wooden door carved around an electrical outlet with a heart-shaped cutout and a white plug on the floor nearby.

    #5

    Woodworker’s unique double rocking chair carved from wood, showcasing talented woodworking skills and craftsmanship.

    #6

    Wooden sculpture of a whimsical character carved by talented woodworkers showcasing smooth craftsmanship and artistic detail.

    According to Kaufman, most people are “deeply disturbed” by the idea of being bad at something. Even if it’s temporary!

    “When you try something new, you’re usually very bad, and you know it. The easiest way to eliminate that feeling of angst is to quit practicing and go do something else, so that’s what most of us do,” he explained to Forbes.
    #7

    Intricately carved wooden chair shaped like a mythical creature showcasing skilled woodworking craftsmanship and detailed carving.

    #8

    Electric guitar with detailed skull carvings showcasing talented woodworkers' smooth craftsmanship.

    #9

    Intricately carved wooden door featuring cattails and natural stones, showcasing talented woodworkers' craftsmanship and creativity.

    Kaufman points out that by precommitting to putting in at least 20 hours into learning a new skill, you’ll find it easier to progress despite any setbacks. According to him, it’s vital to learn just enough about the core concept of the skills so that you can apply it.

    Meanwhile, it helps to break down any skill into smaller and more manageable parts so that you’re less overwhelmed.
    #10

    Colorful wooden handcrafted houses with hooks, showcasing talented woodworkers’ smooth carving and creativity.

    #11

    A small handcrafted wooden cabin with a red roof and porch showcasing talented woodworking skills outdoors.

    #12

    Woodworking key holder with miniature house, painted sunset background, and dried flowers in a jar on a rustic white wall.

    The paradox is that the very idea of having to master a new skill can be extremely overwhelming.

    As Kaufman told Forbes, this is counterproductive and can prevent you from exploring the new skill in the first place.

    On the flip side, things are easier when you shift your focus, say, to having fun with a personal hobby or performing well enough to get meaningful results from the skill.
    #13

    Modern wooden coffee table with smooth carving and black metal frame designed by talented woodworkers with hidden drawers.

    #14

    Intricately carved wooden birdhouse standing in a garden, showcasing talented woodworking craftsmanship.

    #15

    Woodworking craft of a smiling wooden tissue box holder carved by talented woodworkers with smooth finish.

    And, of course, you don’t actually have to master every single skill that you learn. Far from it.

    “I believe that developing new skills in a way that allows you to perform well enough for your own purposes is – by far – the most common and valuable purpose of skill acquisition. Based on my research, reaching that level doesn’t take anywhere close to 10,000 hours – you can usually achieve the goals you set yourself in around 20 hours of deliberate practice,” Kaufman explained.
    #16

    Woodworking lamp crafted with smooth, detailed wooden joints showcasing talented woodworkers' carving skills and artistry.

    #17

    Woodworkers carved a smooth wooden phone holder mounted on a tiled wall for charging convenience and device support.

    #18

    Spiral wooden staircase carved by talented woodworkers, showcasing smooth craftsmanship and elegant design in a modern interior.

    Meanwhile, Joseph Weintraub, a professor of management and organizational behavior at Babson College, told the Harvard Business Review that it’s essential to focus on constantly improving oneself.

    “We need to constantly look for opportunities to stretch ourselves in ways that may not always feel comfortable at first. Continual improvement is necessary to get ahead,” he said.
    #19

    Woodworkers carved smooth toy vehicles including a green wooden jeep and a white propeller airplane on a wooden floor.

    #20

    Children’s bunk bed with built-in staircase and shelves, showcasing talented woodworking and smooth craftsmanship in a playful design.

    #21

    Handcrafted wooden swing bench with roof and side tables in a garden, showcasing talented woodworkers' unique carving skills.

    In the meantime, motivational psychologist Heidi Grant Halvorson told HBR that the ability to learn new skills is one of the keys to success in a fast-moving and competitive world. “It’s not enough to be smart — you need to always be getting smarter,” she stressed.

    According to Weintraub, self-improvement is hard work. You need to be honest with yourself about whether your goal is attainable, and how much time and energy you can realistically give to the new project.
    #22

    Woodworkers crafted a stylish wooden Wi-Fi router holder with smooth edges and a carved Wi-Fi symbol on the front panel.

    #23

    Abstract wooden sculpture smoothly carved and displayed within a rustic frame by talented woodworkers.

    #24

    Tree stump carved into a hand making the rock on gesture, showcasing talented woodworkers' creative carving skills.

    “Many people implicitly believe that if you have to work hard at something, it means you lack ability. This is rubbish,” Halvorson told HBR. She explained that learning a new skill takes extreme commitment. And you won’t get very far unless your goal is attainable and you’re prepared to work hard.

    Moreover, Weintraub pointed out that it’s essential not to take everything on at once. You want to avoid becoming overwhelmed. So, focus on just one or two skills at a time.

    #25

    Skilled woodworker sitting by a stone fireplace with two large, detailed carved wooden horse sculptures on each side.

    #26

    Woodworker carving a large log with chainsaw and smooth wooden chair sculpture by the sea showcasing talented woodworking skills.

    #27

    Smoothly carved wooden spiral staircase showcasing talented woodworkers’ craftsmanship in a modern home interior.

    We’d like to get your perspective once you’ve upvoted your favorite photos. Which of these woodworking projects impressed and inspired you the most, and why? Have you ever tried woodworking before? If so, how did it go?

    Share your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of this list.
    #28

    Woodworkers crafted a smooth, detailed wooden chicken coop with a ramp and a small window surrounded by greenery.

    #29

    Outdoor wooden bar with swing seats crafted by talented woodworkers, blending rustic design and functional seating.

    #30

    Traditional wooden house elevated on stilts showcasing skilled woodworking and smooth craftsmanship in natural surroundings.

    #31

    A-frame wooden cabin with green roof and large window in a forest, showcasing skilled woodworking craftsmanship.

    #32

    Intricately carved wooden birdhouse on a tripod stand showcasing skilled woodworking craftsmanship in a garden setting.

    #33

    Rustic wooden bed frame with built-in bookshelf and blue striped wood paneling, showcasing talented woodworking craftsmanship.

    #34

    Woodworkers crafted a detailed outdoor chicken coop with painted wood, metal roof, and functional windows in a garden setting.

    #35

    Wall-mounted wooden toilet paper holder with storage and a smartphone resting on top, showcasing skilled woodworking craftsmanship.

    #36

    Woodworkers crafted a smooth wooden desk with shelves holding books and a laptop, showcasing skilled woodworking design.

    #37

    Rustic wooden console table and matching mirror with natural live edges, showcasing talented woodworkers' craftsmanship in home decor.

    #38

    Woodworkers crafted a detailed wooden outdoor sofa shaped like a vintage van with cushions and realistic accents.

    #39

    Handcrafted wooden console table with natural edge and textured legs, showcasing talented woodworking and smooth carving skills.

    #40

    Smoothly carved wooden rocking horse crafted by talented woodworkers, displayed outdoors on grass.

    #41

    Handcrafted wooden table with smooth finish and unique carved design in a warm, cozy indoor setting by talented woodworkers.

    #42

    Woodworkers crafted a unique wooden staircase with an integrated metal slide inside a spacious, warmly lit timber home.

    #43

    Handcrafted wooden cat tree with fluffy platforms and woven baskets, showcasing talented woodworkers' smooth carving skills.

    #44

    Sturdy wooden bunk bed with ladder, crafted by talented woodworkers showcasing smooth carving and quality woodworking skills.

    #45

    Intricately carved wooden lantern on a post, showcasing talented woodworking craftsmanship in a lush green garden setting.

    #46

    Woodworkers crafted a smooth, polished wooden gazebo with glass panels in a green garden setting.

    #47

    Smooth wooden table crafted by talented woodworkers, showcasing smooth carving and polished natural wood grain in a workshop.

    #48

    Colorful modern wooden shelves with geometric designs, showcasing talented woodworkers’ smooth carving and creative craftsmanship.

    #49

    Woodworkers crafted a wooden water dispenser stand holding a large water jug with a hand pouring water into a glass.

    #50

    Woodworkers crafted a slim wooden storage cabinet holding toilet paper and a brush next to a bathroom toilet.

    #51

    Adjustable wooden drafting table carved and mounted on wall next to a vintage metal chair in a minimalist room.

    #52

    Woodworker crafted wooden plate rack holding blue and white plates with kitchen utensils and flowers nearby.

    #53

    Cozy coffee station with wooden cabinetry and shelves, featuring warm lighting and a collection of mugs and coffee accessories.

    #54

    Handcrafted wooden serving board with carved slots for wine bottles and hanging wine glasses, showcasing talented woodworking skills.

    #55

    Woodworkers crafted smooth wall-mounted wooden organizers with drawers for spices, keys, and newspapers.

    #56

    Woodworkers' handcrafted wooden lid holder mounted on a door, smoothly carved with precise joinery and design.

    #57

    Woodworkers crafted a wooden tray organizer holding snacks, drinks, and a remote, showcasing smooth carving skills.

    #58

    Woodworkers crafted a smooth wooden chair with armrests and a footrest on a deck near a grill and grassy yard.

    #59

    Handcrafted wooden bench with vibrant butterfly design painted in pink and yellow, showcasing talented woodworkers' creative carving skills.

    #60

    Woodworker crafted a smooth hanging spice rack with glass jars that fits neatly under a kitchen cabinet for organized storage.

    #61

    Cozy wooden cabin interior showcasing smooth carved staircase and polished woodwork by talented woodworkers.

    #62

    Woodworkers carved an intricate wooden face sculpture with detailed beard and flowing hair in an outdoor setting.

    #63

    Woman standing beside a large wooden table carved from a natural tree slab by talented woodworkers in a modern workshop setting.

    #64

    Rustic woodworker-crafted pool table with natural log legs in a cozy room featuring stone fireplace and custom wood cabinetry.

    #65

    Cozy outdoor seating area made from wood pallets with red checkered cushions under a wooden gazebo.

    #66

    Wooden shoe rack with multiple shelves, showcasing talented woodworking and smooth carving craftsmanship in a home setting.

    #67

    Woodworker cleaning sawdust near a sturdy wooden workbench with tools neatly organized on a pegboard.

    #68

    Wooden basket planter crafted by talented woodworkers holding vibrant red flowers in a garden setting.

    #69

    Three wooden pencil holders with carved smiling faces holding colored pencils and pens, showcasing talented woodworking skills.

    #70

    Woodworking project featuring a smoothly carved wooden tote with intricate geometric patterns and star designs.

    #71

    Woodworker-crafted rotating kitchen utensil and spice holder displaying smooth wood carving and fine craftsmanship.

    #72

    Woodworkers crafted a smooth wooden toothbrush and toothpaste holder showcasing skill and practical design in bathroom organization.

    #73

    Woodworkers crafted a smooth wooden phone stand with metal accents holding a smartphone upright on a wooden surface.

    #74

    Loft bed made of smooth carved wood with built-in bookshelf stairs, showcasing talented woodworking craftsmanship.

    #75

    Handcrafted wooden desk with smooth carved details and multiple drawers, showcasing talented woodworking craftsmanship.

    #76

    Rustic wooden ceiling light fixture with hanging antique bulbs, showcasing talented woodworkers’ smooth carving and design skills.

    #77

    Woodworkers' creative shoe racks carved from wood, showcasing smooth craftsmanship and practical wall storage solutions.

    #78

    Custom wooden bed frame with built-in storage drawers, showcasing talented woodworking craftsmanship in a modern bedroom.

    #79

    Woodworker's carved bamboo shelf with clock, plant, and decorative items, showcasing talented woodworking craftsmanship.

