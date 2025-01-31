ADVERTISEMENT

You stop dead in your tracks. Your heart races, heat rushes to your face, and your mouth goes dry. Is it…? You inch closer, barely trusting what you’re seeing.

Yes. Yes, it is. You’ve just stumbled upon your dream thrift store find. For a grand total of $4.99.

It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, there’s only one thing to do—brag a little.

And that’s exactly what the Facebook group ‘Is That Weird Or Wonderful Thing’ is for—showing off the best secondhand grabs. We’ve rounded up some of their top posts below—so scroll on, but don’t be surprised if you get a little jealous. I know I did.

#1

My New House Hippo I Got From A Neighbor’s Estate Sale Today

My New House Hippo I Got From A Neighbor's Estate Sale Today

    #2

    Still Working On My Wall, Found Everywhere! Gum Ball Machines, Yard Sales, Goodwill, Anything I Can Find That I Like And Fits Goes On The Wall

    Still Working On My Wall, Found Everywhere! Gum Ball Machines, Yard Sales, Goodwill, Anything I Can Find That I Like And Fits Goes On The Wall

    #3

    Found someone’s amazing angry beavers craft at the goodwill superstore in Scappoose, or. I enjoyed this show as a kid, but Daggett and Norbert did not come home with me today, left for another nostalgic nickelodeon fan to pick them up.

    #4

    I Found This Little Cutie At What The Scrap In Colorado Springs. It Was Marked $1 Which As A Steal As Far As I Knew

    I Found This Little Cutie At What The Scrap In Colorado Springs. It Was Marked $1 Which As A Steal As Far As I Knew

    #5

    I Picked Up This Embroidered Map Of State Flowers From Hickory Tree Antique Mall In Beckley, West Virginia. Very Cool

    I Picked Up This Embroidered Map Of State Flowers From Hickory Tree Antique Mall In Beckley, West Virginia. Very Cool

    #6

    My Delightful $1.99 Chili Pepper Couple From Goodwill. They Make Me Smile

    My Delightful $1.99 Chili Pepper Couple From Goodwill. They Make Me Smile

    #7

    I Got This Awesome Sculpture At A Yard Sale Yesterday For $1. The Lady Who Sold It To Me Didn’t Think Anyone Would Want It. I Love It Though. Definitely One Of My Cooler Finds!

    I Got This Awesome Sculpture At A Yard Sale Yesterday For $1. The Lady Who Sold It To Me Didn't Think Anyone Would Want It. I Love It Though. Definitely One Of My Cooler Finds!

    #8

    This Beautiful Globe Was Posted Online Amongst A Bunch Of Free Items Destined For Goodwill The Next Morning

    This Beautiful Globe Was Posted Online Amongst A Bunch Of Free Items Destined For Goodwill The Next Morning

    #9

    Just went by our local auction house, found this piece that didn’t sell in a previous auction so made a cheeky offer and it was accepted! It is a whopping piece of solid mahogany, carved with queen Victoria’s royal cypher and dated 1837/1897, it is a commemorative piece for her diamond jubilee, with carvings to represent the U.K.

    #10

    Saw This At An Antique Shop. A Dresser Resembling A Volkswagen Van, Complete With Working Headlights

    Saw This At An Antique Shop. A Dresser Resembling A Volkswagen Van, Complete With Working Headlights

    #11

    Spotted This Creepy Guy At Goodwill In Strongsville, Ohio. For Only $11, He Did Come Home With Me

    Spotted This Creepy Guy At Goodwill In Strongsville, Ohio. For Only $11, He Did Come Home With Me

    #12

    I'm Counting On My House Hippo Peeps To Swoon Over My New Cookie Jar Thrift Store Find With Me

    I'm Counting On My House Hippo Peeps To Swoon Over My New Cookie Jar Thrift Store Find With Me

    #13

    Got A Mcdonald’s Sign Off Fb Marketplace And Painted It Pink And Put It In My House!

    Got A Mcdonald's Sign Off Fb Marketplace And Painted It Pink And Put It In My House!

    #14

    Found This Cool Stein At Goodwill Today. It Definitely Came Home With Me

    Found This Cool Stein At Goodwill Today. It Definitely Came Home With Me

    #15

    Finally Got My Hands On Some Hand Chairs! Got Off Fb Marketplace. Cutest Cat In The World For Size Reference

    Finally Got My Hands On Some Hand Chairs! Got Off Fb Marketplace. Cutest Cat In The World For Size Reference

    #16

    I Have Never Seen One Of These Before! I Love It And It Has Now Found Its Forever Home

    I Have Never Seen One Of These Before! I Love It And It Has Now Found Its Forever Home

    #17

    Please Bear Witness To The Glorious Cauliflower Teapot That I Found Today For 2.99 At A Goodwill In Central Pennsylvania!

    Please Bear Witness To The Glorious Cauliflower Teapot That I Found Today For 2.99 At A Goodwill In Central Pennsylvania!

    #18

    Finally!! I Got Something!! It’s Not Finished Yet But The Grow Lights Are Installed And A Couple Plants Inside, Hoping To Add Propagation Tubes Along The Back As Well!

    Finally!! I Got Something!! It's Not Finished Yet But The Grow Lights Are Installed And A Couple Plants Inside, Hoping To Add Propagation Tubes Along The Back As Well!

    #19

    I Found This Bad Boy At Our Town's Annual Flea Market At An Insanely Overpriced Antiques Booth. It Was $20

    I Found This Bad Boy At Our Town's Annual Flea Market At An Insanely Overpriced Antiques Booth. It Was $20

    #20

    Searched Multiple Secondhand Markets And Found These Vintage Bracelets To Create The Perfect Cheeseburger Bangle Stack

    Searched Multiple Secondhand Markets And Found These Vintage Bracelets To Create The Perfect Cheeseburger Bangle Stack

    #21

    I Am Obsessed! It Does Need A Little Bit Of Love, But I Think Its In Pretty Decent Shape. It Also Came With All Of The Furniture As Well

    I Am Obsessed! It Does Need A Little Bit Of Love, But I Think Its In Pretty Decent Shape. It Also Came With All Of The Furniture As Well

    #22

    Best $2.99 I’ve Spent At Goodwill, Maybe Ever. Did I Need A Ceramic Cat? Well, This One I Actually Did, For Obvious Reasons

    Best $2.99 I've Spent At Goodwill, Maybe Ever. Did I Need A Ceramic Cat? Well, This One I Actually Did, For Obvious Reasons

    #23

    Found this lightbulb at the rescue mission, was not expecting what happened when I flipped the switch now I have to find the perfect lamp for it. So beautiful, wonder how long these things last. Very unique never seen one before.

    #24

    Found This Flower At Goodwill For $3 And Thought It Looked So Cute With My Leaf Chair. Turns Out It's A Baby Bath That You Put Into A Sink

    Found This Flower At Goodwill For $3 And Thought It Looked So Cute With My Leaf Chair. Turns Out It's A Baby Bath That You Put Into A Sink

    #25

    My Boyfriend Scored This Beauty At The Goodwill This Morning! We Are Going To Use It For Plants!

    My Boyfriend Scored This Beauty At The Goodwill This Morning! We Are Going To Use It For Plants!

    #26

    I Found This Pretty Cat Lamp At A Yard Sale For $7 Its Very Heavy

    I Found This Pretty Cat Lamp At A Yard Sale For $7 Its Very Heavy

    #27

    My Daughter Is Following In Her Mother’s Footsteps And Has Become Quite An Enthusiastic Thrifter

    My Daughter Is Following In Her Mother’s Footsteps And Has Become Quite An Enthusiastic Thrifter

    She recently told me about a search she has been on for a “swimming pool chip and dip” set. And there it was, a complete set.

    #28

    Epic Find In The Isle Of Man Hospice Charity Shop For £1.50! He Came Home With Me Of Course

    Epic Find In The Isle Of Man Hospice Charity Shop For £1.50! He Came Home With Me Of Course

    #29

    Been wanting one of these for a while but was only finding coca cola ones, scored this beauty off Facebook marketplace and he arrived with minimal damage. Bought some red plastic cups to match.

    #30

    My Pride And Joy. Found On Marketplace. My Family Thinks She’s Weird. I Absolutely Adore Her

    My Pride And Joy. Found On Marketplace. My Family Thinks She's Weird. I Absolutely Adore Her

    #31

    Text reads, "$50,000- this money dome contains the chips of approximately $50,000 in genuine united states currency. These chips come from legal tender which has been withdrawn from circulation by the federal reserve system as officially authorized by the department of the treasury." bought this for $2.99 at the Tukwila, WA goodwill.

    #32

    My Absolutely Ridiculous Cat Martini Glass Tower I Found On Facebook Marketplace. My Kitties Name Is Olive, And She Loves It Very Much So Far

    My Absolutely Ridiculous Cat Martini Glass Tower I Found On Facebook Marketplace. My Kitties Name Is Olive, And She Loves It Very Much So Far

    #33

    Charcuterie 80s Style

    Charcuterie 80s Style

    #34

    Found This Incredible Piece Of Art At The Value Village In Brantford, On

    Found This Incredible Piece Of Art At The Value Village In Brantford, On

    #35

    Yesterday while wandering a favorite thrift store I spotted this amazing vintage crewel hand embroidery piece. I literally gasped when I saw it! The colors and detail and textures are all stunning. As a gardener and crazy plant lady it spoke to my soul and will forever be one of my most prized possessions.

    #36

    I’m Not Sure If This Belongs Here But The Other Day I Went Thrifting With Some Friends And We Came Across This Beautiful Lamp! I Ended Up Caving And Buying It, LOL

    I'm Not Sure If This Belongs Here But The Other Day I Went Thrifting With Some Friends And We Came Across This Beautiful Lamp! I Ended Up Caving And Buying It, LOL

    #37

    Got This Great Lamp For My Reading Room At The Second Hand Store Grove Depot In Locust Grove Ga

    Got This Great Lamp For My Reading Room At The Second Hand Store Grove Depot In Locust Grove Ga

    I love it . Got it home and saw it had the name of American artist Charles Aysocki. I paid $60 and I think its value is much higher.

    #38

    I'm excited to share my Facebook marketplace find from this weekend. I came across a 1960's midnight owl transistor radio! I've been looking for one for a while and I can't believe I found one.

    #39

    I Passed Up These…beauties?…curiosities?…today At The Antique Show At Ringwood Manor In New Jersey. They Are Interesting, Though! The Dealer Was Asking $300 For The Pair!

    I Passed Up These…beauties?…curiosities?…today At The Antique Show At Ringwood Manor In New Jersey. They Are Interesting, Though! The Dealer Was Asking $300 For The Pair!

    #40

    His Is Secondhand To Me, Given By A Neighbor That Moved Away! I Absolutely Adore It- I Know Nothing About It Other Than It’s Stained Glass And Possibly Iron?

    His Is Secondhand To Me, Given By A Neighbor That Moved Away! I Absolutely Adore It- I Know Nothing About It Other Than It's Stained Glass And Possibly Iron?

    #41

    Behold…the Cartoon Bag! I’ve Seen Variations Of These Posted And When I Saw It In The Electronics Area Of My Local Goodwill, I Sprinted Like A Champion Pony To Collect My Prize

    Behold…the Cartoon Bag! I've Seen Variations Of These Posted And When I Saw It In The Electronics Area Of My Local Goodwill, I Sprinted Like A Champion Pony To Collect My Prize

    #42

    My Roommate Found This At A Goodwill In Scottsdale. Why Someone Would Give Up This Beautiful Art Is Beyond Me

    My Roommate Found This At A Goodwill In Scottsdale. Why Someone Would Give Up This Beautiful Art Is Beyond Me

    #43

    My Husband Came Home From A Ride And Said That There Was A Baby Elephant On The Side Of The Road, After Much Struggle We Managed To Get Her Home. Meet Nelly The Elephant

    My Husband Came Home From A Ride And Said That There Was A Baby Elephant On The Side Of The Road, After Much Struggle We Managed To Get Her Home. Meet Nelly The Elephant

    #44

    Found this big boy at an antique show in new hampshire today. He's hollow but still very heavy and about 3 feet tall. Need to repair the damage to his ear and then his largeness can grace our garden.

    #45

    Found My Holy Grail At A Yard Sale!!!!! My Mom Had One For Years And I Finally Have One Of My Own

    Found My Holy Grail At A Yard Sale!!!!! My Mom Had One For Years And I Finally Have One Of My Own

    #46

    Found At A Local Thrift Store! He Came Home With Me

    Found At A Local Thrift Store! He Came Home With Me

    #47

    I Found This Weird Lamp At A Local Thrift Shop Last Week! I Have Yet To Find A Bulb For It, But I Can’t Wait To See It Illuminated. *edit-“She” Has So Much Personality

    I Found This Weird Lamp At A Local Thrift Shop Last Week! I Have Yet To Find A Bulb For It, But I Can't Wait To See It Illuminated. *edit-"She" Has So Much Personality

    #48

    Found And Came Home With Me At Goodwill In Louisiana

    Found And Came Home With Me At Goodwill In Louisiana

    #49

    Picked Up This Dapper Guy Today From Our Local Buy And Sell, Set Him Up In Our Bathroom To Hold Extra Tp Then Waited For My Husband To Come Home

    Picked Up This Dapper Guy Today From Our Local Buy And Sell, Set Him Up In Our Bathroom To Hold Extra Tp Then Waited For My Husband To Come Home

    #50

    Finally Remembered To Post This Amazing Find From A Community Garage Sale Last Year. It’s A Hand Blown Glass Jellyfish Lamp By Artist Joel Bloomberg

    Finally Remembered To Post This Amazing Find From A Community Garage Sale Last Year. It's A Hand Blown Glass Jellyfish Lamp By Artist Joel Bloomberg

    #51

    Found This Beautiful First Edition The Raven Pop Up Book Today At Goodwill For Only $0.50

    Found This Beautiful First Edition The Raven Pop Up Book Today At Goodwill For Only $0.50

    #52

    It Happened! The Mirror I Have Swooned Over For Actual Years Has Been Found! My Honey Found Her In A Small Town Thrift Shop For Only $4. I’m Crying Y’all! Couldnt Be Happier!

    It Happened! The Mirror I Have Swooned Over For Actual Years Has Been Found! My Honey Found Her In A Small Town Thrift Shop For Only $4. I'm Crying Y'all! Couldnt Be Happier!

    #53

    My Daughter And I Found This Fabulous Purse At A Gw In North Carolina For Just $5. We Were Excited Because The Day Before We Were In Myrtle Beach And Saw The Exact Same Purse New For $50!!

    My Daughter And I Found This Fabulous Purse At A Gw In North Carolina For Just $5. We Were Excited Because The Day Before We Were In Myrtle Beach And Saw The Exact Same Purse New For $50!!

    #54

    Not Really Weird, But Wonderful. I Scored This Lovely Cabinet At A Thrift Store For $5.00, Because It Was The End Of The Day And The Clerk Wanted To Close

    Not Really Weird, But Wonderful. I Scored This Lovely Cabinet At A Thrift Store For $5.00, Because It Was The End Of The Day And The Clerk Wanted To Close

    #55

    Found This Charming Curved Chest At A Goodwill In Southern, Ky For $50 Today! Totally In Love

    Found This Charming Curved Chest At A Goodwill In Southern, Ky For $50 Today! Totally In Love

    #56

    Found this Frank Lloyd wright piece today at my local thrift store! Glass and lead. It was on the cart coming out of the back, but it never made it to the store shelves because I saw it first. For $5 it definitely came home with me in Chattanooga, TN.

    #57

    Bought This Teapot With Sugar Bowl And Creamer. Definitely Has Attitude!

    Bought This Teapot With Sugar Bowl And Creamer. Definitely Has Attitude!

    #58

    Found These Amazing Purple (My Favorite Color) Dragon Fly Plates At A Parking Lot Rummage Sale, $2.00 A Plate, There Were Only 4, I Love Them

    Found These Amazing Purple (My Favorite Color) Dragon Fly Plates At A Parking Lot Rummage Sale, $2.00 A Plate, There Were Only 4, I Love Them

    #59

    Look What I Found At The Thriftstore, Im So Thrilled About It. Im Going To Turn It Into A Bug Terrarium

    Look What I Found At The Thriftstore, Im So Thrilled About It. Im Going To Turn It Into A Bug Terrarium

    #60

    Rescued This From My Apartment Dumpster! Totes Going To Paint It White Or Blush Pink And Hang It Above My Bed

    Rescued This From My Apartment Dumpster! Totes Going To Paint It White Or Blush Pink And Hang It Above My Bed

    #61

    Imagine My Delight When I Popped Into Goodwill For A Quick Look And This Beauty Was Sitting Right In The Front. $80 Later I Grabbed That Bad Boy Immediately

    Imagine My Delight When I Popped Into Goodwill For A Quick Look And This Beauty Was Sitting Right In The Front. $80 Later I Grabbed That Bad Boy Immediately

    #62

    Probably my second favorite thrift find - the sassy small drawers gal. Found at a thrift store in Parkville mo. I haven’t found a use for it yet but I think I’m going to move it to my room so I can enjoy it more.

    #63

    I Cashed In All My Change So My 26 Yr. Old Daughter Could Buy These Lovely Chairs The Look On Her Face....priceless!!!! Busy Bees In Rome Ga

    I Cashed In All My Change So My 26 Yr. Old Daughter Could Buy These Lovely Chairs The Look On Her Face....priceless!!!! Busy Bees In Rome Ga

    #64

    Amazing Find Today At Savings Way In Huntsville. The Container Is A Plastic Strawberry!

    Amazing Find Today At Savings Way In Huntsville. The Container Is A Plastic Strawberry!

    #65

    Found This Today At A Garage Sale! Brand New Still Had Original Box It's A Vintage Cookie Jar! It Matches My Vintage Mccoy Strawberry Tea Set, So Im Happy I Scored This I Think Its Unique

    Found This Today At A Garage Sale! Brand New Still Had Original Box It's A Vintage Cookie Jar! It Matches My Vintage Mccoy Strawberry Tea Set, So Im Happy I Scored This I Think Its Unique

    #66

    Got This Rare 70s Clubhouse Chair At The Thrift Yesterday!!

    Got This Rare 70s Clubhouse Chair At The Thrift Yesterday!!

    #67

    I've Had My Eye On Her Since June And She Is Finally Mine! I'm So In Love

    I've Had My Eye On Her Since June And She Is Finally Mine! I'm So In Love

    #68

    A Mini *working* Laundry Machine! Found & Left At Talize In Barrie, Ont

    A Mini *working* Laundry Machine! Found & Left At Talize In Barrie, Ont

    #69

    I Found This Amazing Cat Fan At Goodwill. It Works Perfectly!!

    I Found This Amazing Cat Fan At Goodwill. It Works Perfectly!!

    #70

    Found This Bucherer Watch An Estate Sale For $1! I Have No Idea What Year It Was Made But I Will Wear It Because It Makes Me Smile

    Found This Bucherer Watch An Estate Sale For $1! I Have No Idea What Year It Was Made But I Will Wear It Because It Makes Me Smile

    #71

    Why No One Else Had Grabbed This Chair At My Local Goodwill Yet Is Beyond Me. It Was Reduced From $9.99 To $4.99 And I Cannot Wait To Fix Her Up And Get Her In A Moody Reading Nook

    Why No One Else Had Grabbed This Chair At My Local Goodwill Yet Is Beyond Me. It Was Reduced From $9.99 To $4.99 And I Cannot Wait To Fix Her Up And Get Her In A Moody Reading Nook

    #72

    Still Can’t Get Over These Barstools I Found On Facebook Marketplace For Only $40 Total! My Favorite Find Ever!

    Still Can’t Get Over These Barstools I Found On Facebook Marketplace For Only $40 Total! My Favorite Find Ever!

    #73

    Found This Beauty Yesterday, She Was Only $14.99. She Had A Sticker That Said Murano Made In Italy But It Didn’t Seem Legit! She May Not Be Worth Much But She’s Mine!

    Found This Beauty Yesterday, She Was Only $14.99. She Had A Sticker That Said Murano Made In Italy But It Didn’t Seem Legit! She May Not Be Worth Much But She’s Mine!

    #74

    Found This Fritz And Floyd I Guess Cookie Jar At The Thrift Store Today And I Think It’s Just The Cutest Thing

    Found This Fritz And Floyd I Guess Cookie Jar At The Thrift Store Today And I Think It’s Just The Cutest Thing

    #75

    Found This Nightmare-Inducing Blanket At Goodwill Today. Queen Size Bed For Scale

    Found This Nightmare-Inducing Blanket At Goodwill Today. Queen Size Bed For Scale

    #76

    A Christmas Deer I Found St A Junk Store.removed The Lights And Added The Rocks For Yard Art.i Love Him

    A Christmas Deer I Found St A Junk Store.removed The Lights And Added The Rocks For Yard Art.i Love Him

    #77

    Found An Old Lady That You Can Eat Chips Out Of Her Bathwater At Goodwill Yesterday. LOL Part Of A Bathing Beauty Line. I Named Her Beverly

    Found An Old Lady That You Can Eat Chips Out Of Her Bathwater At Goodwill Yesterday. LOL Part Of A Bathing Beauty Line. I Named Her Beverly

    #78

    I’m So Pleased With My New Lamp Bought From A Lovely Lady On Fb

    I’m So Pleased With My New Lamp Bought From A Lovely Lady On Fb

    #79

    I Love It So Much. It Was Missing One Button So I Just Reconfigured. It's A Little Bit More Pink Than The Color It Shows In The Pictures

    I Love It So Much. It Was Missing One Button So I Just Reconfigured. It's A Little Bit More Pink Than The Color It Shows In The Pictures

    #80

    Thrifted Handmade Comforter And 2 Shams For $3! The Stems And Strawberries Are Hand Stitched Appliqués

    Thrifted Handmade Comforter And 2 Shams For $3! The Stems And Strawberries Are Hand Stitched Appliqués

    #81

    I Got This Incredible Shirt At My Favorite Thrift Shop On Sunday! I Wore It Out Of The Store, And I'm Obsessed

    I Got This Incredible Shirt At My Favorite Thrift Shop On Sunday! I Wore It Out Of The Store, And I'm Obsessed

    #82

    I Picked Up This Lamp From A Vintage Reseller Friend Of Mine, It Needed A Different Shade So I Created This With A Paint Bucket And Vinyl

    I Picked Up This Lamp From A Vintage Reseller Friend Of Mine, It Needed A Different Shade So I Created This With A Paint Bucket And Vinyl

    #83

    I walked into goodwill to see these on the shelf. It’s 3 different sets of Blendo pitchers and glasses!!! The pitchers were $1.99 each and the glasses were 99 cents each. All 3 sets came up to be $25 with tax.

    #84

    Thought Some If You Might Appreciate My Vintage Glass Collection - Almost All Of Which I’ve Found At Op Shops Over The Years

    Thought Some If You Might Appreciate My Vintage Glass Collection - Almost All Of Which I’ve Found At Op Shops Over The Years

    #85

    Please Spay And Neuter Your Pets So This Doesn't Happen. Found On Ebay

    Please Spay And Neuter Your Pets So This Doesn't Happen. Found On Ebay

    #86

    I think this is my greatest find thus far. Just picked up this milo Baughman brass etagere shelf for 35$ off of fb marketplace & yes it came with all the shelves. Now I have to start rearranging my entire house to make room for it. It's over 6ft wide!

    #87

    Found At Goodwill In Henderson. He Was $5. I Had To Have Him

    Found At Goodwill In Henderson. He Was $5. I Had To Have Him

    #88

    Got This Beauty Today On Marketplace

    Got This Beauty Today On Marketplace

    #89

    Found this amazing sweater at a local store that does estate sales for people, unfortunately it was too big and didn’t come home with me. Kirkland, WA it’s called cosmopolitan hoarder estate services.

    #90

    How Can I Not But This Set At The Thrift Store? It's The Most Beautiful Handmade Pottery This Bunny Mom Has Ever Seen

    How Can I Not But This Set At The Thrift Store? It's The Most Beautiful Handmade Pottery This Bunny Mom Has Ever Seen

    #91

    All Treasure Store (Thrift) Finds!! I Love Colbalt Blue Glass

    All Treasure Store (Thrift) Finds!! I Love Colbalt Blue Glass

    #92

    It Perfectly Matches My Purple Bedroom!

    It Perfectly Matches My Purple Bedroom!

    #93

    Found A Real Gem Today While Thrifting! Takashi Murakami Rug For $15.99! One Of My Fav Finds

    Found A Real Gem Today While Thrifting! Takashi Murakami Rug For $15.99! One Of My Fav Finds

    #94

    Alien Cowboy I Found At A Antiques Store. He Stayed There. Fun Though! At Boyd's Antiques Custer, SD

    Alien Cowboy I Found At A Antiques Store. He Stayed There. Fun Though! At Boyd's Antiques Custer, SD

    #95

    Found This Set Of 1976 Sears And Roebuck Chicken Canisters At My Local Goodwill. Not Sure That They Are As Popular As The Mushrooms But Still Interesting

    Found This Set Of 1976 Sears And Roebuck Chicken Canisters At My Local Goodwill. Not Sure That They Are As Popular As The Mushrooms But Still Interesting

    #96

    Picked Up These Cast Iron Cat Andirons Up From My Buy Nothing Group. I Can't Wait To See Them With The Flames Behind The Eyes!

    Picked Up These Cast Iron Cat Andirons Up From My Buy Nothing Group. I Can't Wait To See Them With The Flames Behind The Eyes!

    #97

    I Found The Sweetest, Stained Glass Mirror In Perfect Condition At Goodwill In Minnesota. It Is The Perfect Addition To My Daughter’s Room

    I Found The Sweetest, Stained Glass Mirror In Perfect Condition At Goodwill In Minnesota. It Is The Perfect Addition To My Daughter’s Room

    #98

    Perfect Pullover Top For An Avid Fan Of Halloween, Found At A Thrift Store. It Didn't Come Home With Me, Even Though It Was Certainly...uh...unique

    Perfect Pullover Top For An Avid Fan Of Halloween, Found At A Thrift Store. It Didn't Come Home With Me, Even Though It Was Certainly...uh...unique

    #99

    Found This Whole Thrifting, They Had It For Sale For $15! Looks Like It Belongs In Alice And Wonderland!

    Found This Whole Thrifting, They Had It For Sale For $15! Looks Like It Belongs In Alice And Wonderland!

    #100

    Found This Awesome Doll At A Garage Sale Today In Round Rock, Texas

    Found This Awesome Doll At A Garage Sale Today In Round Rock, Texas

