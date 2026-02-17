ADVERTISEMENT

I started thrifting in college because it was the only place I could afford proper winter jackets for the brutal northern European cold. The first time I walked into a thrift shop, it felt like I was part of a treasure hunt. After that, it became a ritual.

I still go to second-hand shops now, and sometimes I’ll pick up a cool lamp or a book I’ve been meaning to read (I once found the entire Game of Thrones series just sitting there waiting for me).

But more often than not, thrift stores also stock things I wouldn’t dare take home even for free — and that’s exactly why I love them.

Bored Panda has rounded up some of the most unhinged charity store finds people have stumbled upon. There’s a vomit clock and a fish-shaped teapot, even a packet of doll parts labeled “property of Jeffrey Dahmer.”

There’s also a panda chair that’s so bizarre that if we’d seen it first, it might already be sitting in our office.

We also spoke to Augsburg College Associate Professor Nancy Fischer who has done a sociological analysis of the second-hand and vintage clothing industry.

#1

This Painting At An Old Thrift Shop

This Painting At An Old Thrift Shop

They are a skilled artist with a wild and/or d**g induced imagination. Nothing wrong with that. Where would we be without the crazy artists? Nowhere!

    #2

    My Mom Got This At A Thrift Store And Thinks It's Cute. I Dunno, I Don't Like It

    My Mom Got This At A Thrift Store And Thinks It's Cute. I Dunno, I Don't Like It

    #3

    Found This Today At Value Village

    Found This Today At Value Village

    Thrifting isn’t just a niche hobby anymore. It’s blowing up like crazy across several nations.

    While money is the driving force pushing people inside second-hand shops, those coming from high-income households are also leaning toward thrift to make their wardrobes more unique.

    A recent poll of 2,000 American adults found that 66% of them are thrifting on a regular basis. And nearly one in six of them are thrifting as often as once per week, with Gen Z second-hand shopping more each week (28%) than other generations.

    While 72% said they hit the thrift stores to save money, 51% of them said they enjoy the thrill of finding a good deal.

    Most of them said they enjoy searching for unique, one-of-a-kind things, while 28% are on the lookout for collectible items.
    #4

    Could Not Leave Bernie At The Thrift Store

    Could Not Leave Bernie At The Thrift Store

    Augsburg College Associate Professor Nancy Fischer tells Bored Panda that thrift shopping has been a marker of hip individual style since the 1970s.

    Her perspective comes from both her academic research — including her article ‘Vintage: The First 40 Years’ — and her personal experience as an avid second-hand and vintage shopper since the 1980s.

    “What changes is which decades' styles are ‘in’ — it might be 60s mini dresses one moment and oversized 90s blazers at another. While fast fashion is affordable, it is considered conformist. Thrift shopping requires a ‘hunt,’ and therefore marks the thrifter’s skills and personal style as unique. Even if what they are finding is the fast fashion of five years ago, when it's the one item on the rack or in the bin, it suddenly looks original.”

    #5

    Found This At An Antique Flea Market , I Should Have Bought It

    Found This At An Antique Flea Market , I Should Have Bought It

    Imagine using it as an urn

    #6

    Still Thinking About This Dress

    Still Thinking About This Dress

    I looked up that prayingg.com, thinking it was going to be some anti abortion nutjobs. But turns out its a fashion brand known for its ironic style. So there you go.

    Sustainability is another big part of why thrifting has exploded in popularity.

    Shopping second-hand is a way for many people to give clothes and items a second life, keeping them out of landfills and reducing demand for fast fashion.

    Research shows up to 40 % of all clothing produced never even gets sold.

    About 99% of a UK clothing item's life is spent in the closet, only being worn for less than 5 days on average.

    There’s even something called Second Hand September — a month‑long challenge started by Oxfam in the UK where people pledge to buy only second-hand clothes for all of September. The idea isn’t just to save money, but to actually make us think twice about how much new stuff we buy.

    It’s a reminder that fashion is one of the biggest polluters on the planet.
    #7

    There’s So Much To Take In. The Animal Print, The Rhinestones, The Google Product Placement

    There’s So Much To Take In. The Animal Print, The Rhinestones, The Google Product Placement

    I... I wouldn't call that animal print... that looks more like a really, really bad skin condition :x

    #8

    Panda Chair At Local Thrift Store

    Panda Chair At Local Thrift Store

    The only appropriate panda chair would be a beanbag, not this skinny a*s atrocity.

    #9

    Paper Mache Human

    Paper Mache Human

    I don't think there's much human about that.

    There’s something about going to a thrift store that also reminds me of my grandma’s house, and I know I’m not alone in this feeling.

    The quiet and slightly dusty warmth where I can spend hours opening drawers and peeking into corners usually takes me back to my childhood.

    Research shows that people who shop at thrift and second-hand stores tend to be more nostalgia‑prone. They’re more likely to be drawn to older items because of emotional connections to the past.
    #10

    My Most Cursed Find To Date

    My Most Cursed Find To Date

    Only $1.99 for baby's first Voldemort

    #11

    Why Did They Make The Chicken?

    Why Did They Make The Chicken?

    With that name they could only write about chicken

    #12

    Found This At A Thrift Store Once Back In The Day

    Found This At A Thrift Store Once Back In The Day

    There’s even a thrift‑shop mindset some people call catch and release. It’s that moment when you see a great vintage jacket or quirky ceramic cup, pause to admire it (or take a pic), and then put it back on the shelf because you aren’t actually buying it.

    This practice satisfies the thrill of the hunt without cluttering your home.

    It also makes you curious about the unhinged things that some people buy. Just like in this listicle, weird paintings, homemade art, or some of the craziest looking dolls are enough to make you laugh. You may also wonder what kind of stories these items could tell.

    #13

    Saw In Burgaw, NC

    Saw In Burgaw, NC

    But Fischer believes that thrifting might be reinforcing consumer culture.

    “People who thrift shop might actually buy more clothes than those who shop fast fashion because of the feeling that ‘I may never see this item again, I’d better buy it now!’”

    “There is a psychological phenomenon called moral licensing, which occurs when we feel we’ve done something virtuous, such as purchasing second-hand, and then we feel morally justified in buying more. This helps support the ‘firsthand’ market by clearing out closet space for new purchases,” she says, adding that there is now a huge surplus of used clothing in the world, resulting in mountains of clothing in landfills worldwide.
    #14

    Somewhere, A Couple Broke-Up And This Was The Only Thing Neither Of Them Wanted. Found And Left At Super Thrift In West Palm Beach

    Somewhere, A Couple Broke-Up And This Was The Only Thing Neither Of Them Wanted. Found And Left At Super Thrift In West Palm Beach

    I imagine this is like something Kanye and Kim K would have had. Except with more d**k and a*s on show.

    #15

    This Art Project Was Found At My Goodwill

    This Art Project Was Found At My Goodwill

    Over the past few years, thrifting has moved from bargain basement to mainstream.

    Online resale apps like Depop, ThredUp and Vinted are part of the reason young people are embracing pre‑loved shopping even more.

    They are turning what used to be an occasional treasure hunt into a lifestyle and a way to express personal style.

    “The consumer mindset is transforming. The stigma around buying used clothing is slowly going away, replaced by an embrace of better product value and alignment with consumer ‘values.’ While alignment with their sustainability values is a key motivator, the current economic climate and rising prices on new clothing have made second-hand a critical financial value play,” says ThredUp’s chief strategy officer Alon Rotem.

    According to a Forbes projection, the US second-hand apparel market is projected to grow from $49 billion in 2024 to $74 billion by 2029.
    #16

    When The Local Second-Hand Shop Gets Creative

    When The Local Second-Hand Shop Gets Creative

    #17

    Found This Little Figure At The Thrift Store

    Found This Little Figure At The Thrift Store

    #18

    I Don’t Even Have Words To Describe This. Dear Gods. Forgive Me My Sins. What Did I Do To Deserve Seeing This With My Own Eyeballs?

    I Don’t Even Have Words To Describe This. Dear Gods. Forgive Me My Sins. What Did I Do To Deserve Seeing This With My Own Eyeballs?

    Social media has turned thrifting into not just a smart and eco‑friendly choice, but a vibrant culture in itself. Finding a quirky vintage jacket or a weird lamp can make you feel cool and part of something bigger online.

    The trend has also turned casual treasure‑hunters into online personalities who make a real impact on how people shop and think about clothes.

    “I get DMs from young followers saying: ‘I really want to thrift, but my mom said it will make people think we’re poor.’ There are all these preconceived classist notions from our parents and grandparents. I feel like presenting thrifting in a way that aligns with how people digest typical fashion content has made it look more attractive and fun,” says Macy Eleni, known as the ‘Thrift Queen’ on social media and author of 'Second Chances: The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting.'
    #19

    Found A Cursed Tiger Painting. If My House Burns Down, This Is Why

    Found A Cursed Tiger Painting. If My House Burns Down, This Is Why

    that cat looks like it told a dad joke

    Macy Eleni has over 500K followers on TikTok where she posts videos of her regular thrift hauls, stopping by estate sales and large second-hand shops and uncovering jaw‑dropping treasures along the way.

    “Having voices showing younger people that this is actually cool and important. It’s not just cool because the clothes are stylish; it’s cool because you're not harming other human beings. You’re usually pouring money into local and small businesses and low-income people selling things at markets. It’s actually a beautiful thing,” she says.
    #20

    You Gotta Be Kidding Me

    You Gotta Be Kidding Me

    Just a chunk of granite for $5

    #21

    Weird Grass Flip-Flops Found At Thrift Store

    Weird Grass Flip-Flops Found At Thrift Store

    #22

    Catch And Release At $249.99

    Catch And Release At $249.99

    Made from the wicked witches of the north and south

    If you’re new to thrifting, experts and influencers have some great tips. Start by creating a vision board and make yourself familiar with the online thrift world.

    Take note of the brands and styles you like, and then check sites like Poshmark, ThredUp, Depop, and others.

    Whether you pop into your local thrift store once a week or dig through a neighborhood yard sale, you’ll be amazed at the weird, wonderful things people made, bought… and eventually decided to give away.
    #23

    Today’s Catch And Release

    Today’s Catch And Release

    #24

    Passed Up This Gem Recently

    Passed Up This Gem Recently

    In a pile of decorative plates but this one was the clear standout.

    #25

    Did I Get The $7 Fish Teapot On Sale For $6.01? Yes. Did I Need The Fish Teapot? Also Yes

    Did I Get The $7 Fish Teapot On Sale For $6.01? Yes. Did I Need The Fish Teapot? Also Yes

    #26

    Catch & Release

    Catch & Release

    Release it to the fire pit after a generous dose of lighter fluid.

    #27

    Left For Another Lucky Thrifter At The Goodwill Outside Of Denver

    Left For Another Lucky Thrifter At The Goodwill Outside Of Denver

    #28

    Inside Had Slight White Powdery Residue

    Inside Had Slight White Powdery Residue

    #29

    Stopped At A Thrift Store And Told My Daughter She Can Pick 1 Thing Out Of The Store. She Chose His. We Got Home And Now She Doesn’t Want It And Either Do I

    Stopped At A Thrift Store And Told My Daughter She Can Pick 1 Thing Out Of The Store. She Chose His. We Got Home And Now She Doesn’t Want It And Either Do I

    #30

    This Thing At Goodwill In Verona. The Photo Doesn't Do Justice To How Large And Gold She Is

    This Thing At Goodwill In Verona. The Photo Doesn't Do Justice To How Large And Gold She Is

    #31

    Just Why? Found In Goodwill In Calgary, Alberta

    Just Why? Found In Goodwill In Calgary, Alberta

    #32

    Found A Vomit Clock In The Wild

    Found A Vomit Clock In The Wild

    I wonder if that was originally clear resin and it's been yellowing/gotten discolored over time XD If not, "vomit clock" is an apt term.

    #33

    Take A Good Look At This Weird One. It's A Little Strange. I Couldn't Not Buy It

    Take A Good Look At This Weird One. It's A Little Strange. I Couldn't Not Buy It

    Weirdly, this is EXACTLY how one of our dogs sleeps...

    #34

    The Shop Owner Was Weirder Than The Items In The Store. Left With Nothing

    The Shop Owner Was Weirder Than The Items In The Store. Left With Nothing

    #35

    Homemade Stool For Sale $15.99

    Homemade Stool For Sale $15.99

    #36

    Cashier Said It Was Creepy, Which Is Why I Was Drawn To It. My Husband Asked Why, I Said Cause It's Probably Haunted

    Cashier Said It Was Creepy, Which Is Why I Was Drawn To It. My Husband Asked Why, I Said Cause It's Probably Haunted

    #37

    Found These Fake Jordans At The Thrift Store

    Found These Fake Jordans At The Thrift Store

    #38

    These Bunnies From A Thrift Store

    These Bunnies From A Thrift Store

    #39

    Found Waiting For A New Home At A Goodwill Thrift Shop I

    Found Waiting For A New Home At A Goodwill Thrift Shop I

    I don’t find many dolls creepy, but two elderly, gray faced dolls plus a black eyed, bow-legged girl had me avoiding that section.

    #40

    I Found This While Browsing A Local Thrift Store. To Bad It's 300$

    I Found This While Browsing A Local Thrift Store. To Bad It's 300$

    #41

    Uhh… Merry Christmas?

    Uhh… Merry Christmas?

    #42

    Someone Obviously Put A Lot Of Work Into This "Humpty Dumpty" But The Eyes Are Spooky. It Remains For Sale At A Local Pet Save Second Hand Shop

    Someone Obviously Put A Lot Of Work Into This "Humpty Dumpty" But The Eyes Are Spooky. It Remains For Sale At A Local Pet Save Second Hand Shop

    #43

    Thoughts? I Mostly Bought Him Because He's Just So Weird

    Thoughts? I Mostly Bought Him Because He's Just So Weird

    #44

    Just Went To The St. Vincent Depaul In Sun Prairie, WI And Came Across This Doll For $75. It Did Not Come Home With Me

    Just Went To The St. Vincent Depaul In Sun Prairie, WI And Came Across This Doll For $75. It Did Not Come Home With Me

    #45

    Found At A Thrift Store Today. Was Told You All Would Enjoy This Creepy Plate

    Found At A Thrift Store Today. Was Told You All Would Enjoy This Creepy Plate

    #46

    Alright But What Is This

    Alright But What Is This

    #47

    Sketchy Alleyway Thrift Store Find

    Sketchy Alleyway Thrift Store Find

    My daughter and her friend went to a sketchy alleyway thrift store to check it out, and she found this in the bottom of a dusty bookshelf filled with various CDs, VHS tapes, and questionably stained stuffed animals. How many times do you come across a dirty zip lock baggie filled with barbie heads and torsos labeled "Property of Jeffrey Dahmer"?

    #48

    This Has Been At My Location For Weeks. You’re Telling Me No One Wants To Store Weed And Snacks In Here? I Should

    This Has Been At My Location For Weeks. You’re Telling Me No One Wants To Store Weed And Snacks In Here? I Should

    Also you know it’s sad and you’re a regular when you’re recognizing stock thats not been turned over lol.

    #49

    Don't Be Creepy... And Creepy It Is

    Don't Be Creepy... And Creepy It Is

    #50

    Cursed Winnie The Pooh Blanket

    Cursed Winnie The Pooh Blanket

    Piglet filled that jar with love himself

    #51

    Those Smaller Carrots Are Suspiciously Placed

    Those Smaller Carrots Are Suspiciously Placed

    Really? It's the SMALLER carrots that OP thinks are "suspiciously placed"?

    #52

    This Old Lady Was Selling Her Painted Baby Dolls At The Flea Market And Nobody Had Bought Any

    This Old Lady Was Selling Her Painted Baby Dolls At The Flea Market And Nobody Had Bought Any

    It was $20 but I couldn’t find it in me to haggle her down. She told me she made the suit by hand. My new fav office decoration!

    #53

    Fiancee And I Are Collecting Books With Weird Titles - $2 At Local Book Resale

    Fiancee And I Are Collecting Books With Weird Titles - $2 At Local Book Resale

    #54

    I Think About This Lamp Often. Found At A Goodwill Near Indy

    I Think About This Lamp Often. Found At A Goodwill Near Indy

    #55

    Found This Painting In A Thrift Store

    Found This Painting In A Thrift Store

    #56

    Found This Doll At The Thrift Store. Those Teeth

    Found This Doll At The Thrift Store. Those Teeth

    #57

    My New 25 Cent Dental Guard Holder

    My New 25 Cent Dental Guard Holder

    I cannot stop laughing. I got this thing at Opp Shop for 25 cents and decided it's the perfect night guard holder. Supposedly it's made for milk and cookies or tea bags.

    #58

    Ohio Valley Antique Mall Has Been Invaded

    Ohio Valley Antique Mall Has Been Invaded

    #59

    Two-Headed Dog Found With The Yard Sculptures At Just Thriftin In Capitola

    Two-Headed Dog Found With The Yard Sculptures At Just Thriftin In Capitola

    #60

    Spotted Yesterday At The Antique Store

    Spotted Yesterday At The Antique Store

    #61

    They Were Literally Crunchy

    They Were Literally Crunchy

    #62

    Anyone In The Market

    Anyone In The Market

    For a TFIFENY & CO. NEW YORK SINCE 1837 deflated basketball for....checks tag $34.99?!

    #63

    Hell Nah They Put Santa In The Renal Failure Urine Snow Globe

    Hell Nah They Put Santa In The Renal Failure Urine Snow Globe

    i know it’s supposed to be coca-cola (i hope so at least).

    #64

    I Did It! I Went Back And Found The Other Thing!

    I Did It! I Went Back And Found The Other Thing!

    #65

    GW Hand Candle Holders

    GW Hand Candle Holders

    Picked up these creep candle holders for a buddy and his wife.

    #66

    Found This Bill Clinton Gargoyle At Savers In Massachusetts For $2.99. Have Put It In A Strategic Location In My House To Creep Out My Family

    Found This Bill Clinton Gargoyle At Savers In Massachusetts For $2.99. Have Put It In A Strategic Location In My House To Creep Out My Family

    #67

    You May Enjoy Garbage Trucks, But Do You Love Them This Much?

    You May Enjoy Garbage Trucks, But Do You Love Them This Much?

    Found at the thrift store. Who would need this? Was it for an event? Or did someone just wanted to wear their love of garbage trucks all over their body?

    #68

    Mickey Mouse I Found In A Thrift Store

    Mickey Mouse I Found In A Thrift Store

    Didn't buy because he looked haunted.

