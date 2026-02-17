ADVERTISEMENT

I started thrifting in college because it was the only place I could afford proper winter jackets for the brutal northern European cold. The first time I walked into a thrift shop, it felt like I was part of a treasure hunt. After that, it became a ritual.

I still go to second-hand shops now, and sometimes I’ll pick up a cool lamp or a book I’ve been meaning to read (I once found the entire Game of Thrones series just sitting there waiting for me).

But more often than not, thrift stores also stock things I wouldn’t dare take home even for free — and that’s exactly why I love them.

Bored Panda has rounded up some of the most unhinged charity store finds people have stumbled upon. There’s a vomit clock and a fish-shaped teapot, even a packet of doll parts labeled “property of Jeffrey Dahmer.”

There’s also a panda chair that’s so bizarre that if we’d seen it first, it might already be sitting in our office.

We also spoke to Augsburg College Associate Professor Nancy Fischer who has done a sociological analysis of the second-hand and vintage clothing industry.