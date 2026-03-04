ADVERTISEMENT

Strap in and fluff those bangs, because we’re diving headfirst into the era when hair had its own zip code. The 80s were a time of fearless style, fearless music, and, most importantly, fearlessly huge hairstyles. From sky-high teased crowns to mullets that could double as birdhouses, people were doing things with hairspray that modern science still can’t explain.

So grab your scrunchies, dust off that crimper, and get ready to witness the hairdos that once ruled the world and now just make us laugh. We’ve scoured the archives to bring you the photographic proof of these gravity-defying adventures. From mullets to bangs so big they could cast shadows, these 49 hair heroes weren’t afraid to push style, and sanity, to the limit.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A young woman with iconic 80s hairdos featuring big, voluminous teased hair and bold makeup, next to a man.

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    A man and woman with iconic 80s hairdos pose together in a room filled with books and CDs, showcasing classic 80s hairstyles.

    bushelandpeck Report

    14points
    POST
    r_oksanen avatar
    Ronja Oksanen
    Ronja Oksanen
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe perms on mens hair was called mini vogue at the time, does anyone remember hearing something like this?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    In the 1980s, hair became far more than a style choice, it was a statement of excess, individuality, and cultural rebellion. According to My Vintage, the decade’s booming economy and vibrant pop culture encouraged bold experimentation, with punk, glam rock, and new wave subcultures pushing boundaries through spikes, mullets, and asymmetrical cuts. At the same time, "power hair" paired with corporate suits symbolized ambition and authority, especially for women entering the workforce.
    #3

    Woman with voluminous curly 80s hairdo wearing a black top and grey pants, posing with arms crossed in a vintage setting.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    13points
    POST
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s no peripheral vision ergo no situational awareness. Tho, something tells me that’d still be a concern without the hair.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Young woman with iconic 80s hairdos featuring voluminous, curly hair and a layered necklace, wearing a dark Champion sweatshirt.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    13points
    POST
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing in the background suggests New Jersey, but the hair proves it

    2
    2points
    reply

    This explosion of volume was fueled by celebrity influence, technological advances, and societal shifts toward bold self-expression. Hairstyles reflected the era’s "bigger is better" mentality, where towering perms and teased bangs became symbols of confidence, rebellion, and status, perfectly complementing the decade’s flashy, anything-goes fashion.
    #5

    Blonde woman with an iconic 80s hairdo featuring large, teased, voluminous curly hair in a dramatic style

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    13points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, go on. Nobody ridicules Marie Antionette and her do wasn't so different.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young woman with an iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous teased hair and an off-the-shoulder black top against a blue background.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    13points
    POST

    Gender also played a key role. Elle notes that men’s hair often balanced rebellion with conformity, while women’s emphasized exaggerated femininity and empowerment, blending style with social positioning.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Woman with an iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous, frizzy, teased hair typical of the decade’s bold hairstyles.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    13points
    POST
    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I grew up in the 70's / 80's and saw some things that would fry paint off a wall. But nothing EVER close to this. It is spectacular!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Woman with iconic 80s hairdo and large glasses posing against a plain blue background in vintage style portrait.

    sheNANAgens Report

    13points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just want to push her glasses up.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Hair also marked social class and group identity. Working-class men sported mullets as a statement of rugged individuality, while yuppies kept neat, short cuts to climb the corporate ladder. Women’s “power hair” asserted authority in the workplace, combining volume and softness to navigate traditional femininity and new independence.
    #9

    Two women with iconic 80s hairdos featuring voluminous teased curls, smiling in a vintage indoor setting.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    r_oksanen avatar
    Ronja Oksanen
    Ronja Oksanen
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are actually quite pretty 😊

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Young woman with an iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous, teased hair and large hoop earrings, smiling indoors.

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

    13points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she just got out of bed, this might be understandable...

    0
    0points
    reply

    Subcultures amplified hair as a form of identity. Punk enthusiasts embraced spiked mohawks, shaved patterns, and bright dyes to reject mainstream norms, while goths teased towers with dark or streaked hues for mystery and solidarity. Glam metal fans mirrored bands like Poison with long, permed, hairspray-heavy locks to broadcast hedonism and rock allegiance.
    #11

    Teen girl with a voluminous 80s hairdo, wearing pink makeup and a white jacket, smiling for a portrait photo.

    clever-kat Report

    13points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's call this the "wind tunnel hairdo."

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Group photo of four people sporting iconic 80s hairdos including big, spiked, and mullet styles typical of the decade.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let’s get really dressed up and go out for dinner somewhere really, really nice… say, like Sizzler!

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Men favored structured, edgy cuts like mullets, flattops, hi-top fades, rattails, and Jheri curls, while women went for voluminous perms, teased bangs, side ponytails, and power bobs. Styles like the wolf cut, barrel curls, and Aqua Net, sprayed bangs defined the era’s towering aesthetic.
    #13

    Smiling woman with voluminous curly 80s hairdo wearing a white shirt and pendant necklace in a studio portrait.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Smiling woman with voluminous curly red hair in an iconic 80s hairdo, wearing a black leather jacket against a dark background.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments

    Teasing, backcombing, and Aqua Net hairspray were essential for creating 1980s hair’s gravity-defying volume. Tools like crimpers, curling irons, teasing combs, and hairdryers enabled everyday people to emulate rock stars and pop icons, achieving styles that could last for days.
    #15

    Male rock singer with iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous, teased long blonde hair on stage during a live performance.

    lauralately Report

    12points
    POST
    thepretenders avatar
    Adrianna Wyld
    Adrianna Wyld
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the late American musician Joey C. Jones, known for his work in bands like Joey C. Jones & The Gloryhounds.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Teen girl with iconic 80s hairdo wearing a white turtleneck sweater smiling against a dark background

    backlund2044 Report

    12points
    POST
    margaretwells avatar
    MargyB
    MargyB
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the tamest one in the bunch!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    Teasing involved sectioning hair into small strands and combing downward toward the roots to tangle and lift, while Aqua Net hairspray, a high-alcohol, super-hold aerosol, was sprayed during and after teasing to lock the hairstyle in place, ensuring that even the tallest looks survived wind, dancing, and humidity.
    #17

    Two women posing outdoors with iconic 80s hairdos featuring voluminous and textured hairstyles.

    Apprehensive-Jury437 Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Woman styling another's voluminous iconic 80s hairdo in a vintage wooden-paneled bathroom setting.

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hair accessories like scrunchies, headbands, bows, and butterfly clips amplified voluminous hairstyles while promoting individuality. They added color, texture, and flair, allowing wearers to blend punk, pop, or preppy influences with their bold hair, turning everyday looks into statements of confidence.
    #19

    Group portrait showing iconic 80s hairdos featuring voluminous styles and mullets typical of the decade.

    DrunkPolishGrl Report

    12points
    POST
    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Youngest looks insanely jealous.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Woman with an iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous, teased curls and a bright smile in an indoor setting.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    11points
    POST

    Music genres like glam metal, punk, and new wave turned hair into a symbol of rebellion and identity. As Fabulive notes, celebrities such as Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Dolly Parton, David Bowie, and Pat Benatar set trends through MTV, making hairstyles a public declaration of personality and allegiance.
    #21

    Three women with iconic 80s hairdos featuring big, voluminous, teased hairstyles typical of the decade's bold fashion trends.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    11points
    POST
    andrewmonroe avatar
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More claw than a bucketful of live crabs.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Woman with an iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous, curly blonde hair smiling in a dimly lit setting.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    11points
    POST

    The impact of 80s hair continues today. According to Vogue, styles like big curls, feathered layers, and lifted mullets, seen on Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, and Jacob Elordi, blend retro flair with contemporary aesthetics, showing how the era’s bold energy still shapes fashion and red-carpet looks.
    #23

    Woman with voluminous red hair styled in an iconic 80s hairdo, wearing gold earrings and bold makeup.

    vintag.es Report

    11points
    POST
    bensonkirsten avatar
    BarfyCat
    BarfyCat
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what all these gals were striving for!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Woman with iconic 80s hairdos wearing a colorful outfit and talking on a corded phone in a vintage room with records.

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

    11points
    POST
    gloeiend_1 avatar
    October
    October
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nina Hagen! She still has hair like that

    1
    1point
    reply

    Altogether, 1980s hair culture reflects the intersection of rebellion, identity, gender, class, and pop culture. From outrageous subcultural expressions to polished workplace styles, hair in the 80s was a dynamic statement of personality, status, and societal change, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire modern trends.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Three people with iconic 80s hairdos featuring voluminous, teased, and spiky styles against a blue backdrop.

    StaceyNCReddit Report

    11points
    POST
    gloeiend_1 avatar
    October
    October
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not enought rat tails in this post, had to come all the way down here to spot the first.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Two women sporting iconic 80s hairdos with voluminous curls and teased styles outdoors in casual vintage clothing.

    UnrepentantHeathen Report

    11points
    POST
    #27

    Four young women with iconic 80s hairdos in casual summer outfits standing near a tent at an outdoor event.

    HellsJuggernaut Report

    11points
    POST
    #28

    Woman with an iconic 80s hairdo wearing a sequined top and shiny pink leggings, sitting on a bed indoors.

    aflashbak Report

    11points
    POST
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m certain she did Jazzercise

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Teen girl with a voluminous curly 80s hairdo wearing a casual shirt in a vintage-style portrait photo.

    YaSalam Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Young girl with an iconic 80s hairdo wearing a Yellow Jackets softball uniform holding a baseball glove outdoors.

    ILikeYourHotdog Report

    10points
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A kid in my class looks so much like her. She could be his mother.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    Two young women smiling with iconic 80s hairdos featuring voluminous curls and layered styles.

    ColdCaseKim Report

    10points
    POST
    bensonkirsten avatar
    BarfyCat
    BarfyCat
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty normal compared to a lot of these!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Teen girl with an iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous, layered waves and a side-swept style, smiling in portrait.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #33

    Woman with iconic 80s hairdo featuring big, teased blonde hair and bold accessories typical of 80s hairdos.

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

    10points
    POST
    thepretenders avatar
    Adrianna Wyld
    Adrianna Wyld
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nancy Wilson from the rock band Heart.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Two women with iconic 80s hairdos, one with voluminous teased hair and the other with natural curls, in a casual setting

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Three women with iconic 80s hairdos including feathered and voluminous styles, dressed in vintage suits and smiling for a studio portrait.

    ABC Television Report

    10points
    POST
    bensonkirsten avatar
    BarfyCat
    BarfyCat
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems a little more 70s to me

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    Two people posing with drinks showcasing iconic 80s hairdos, including voluminous blue teased hair and curly styles.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #37

    Young person with an iconic 80s hairdo wearing a blue tank top and paint-splattered pants sitting outdoors in sunlight.

    Cool_Enough_Username Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Young person with an iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous layered spikes, wearing a leather vest and white shirt indoors.

    lilbopeachy Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Young girl with iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous curly layers and a hair clip, wearing a pink Esprit shirt.

    tramplamps Report

    10points
    POST
    #40

    Woman with an iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous, teased hair, wearing hoop earrings and a pearl necklace, smiling.

    crimson_su Report

    10points
    POST
    #41

    Two women and a baby, showcasing iconic 80s hairdos with voluminous and curly styles from the era.

    pingle_pie Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Woman with iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous curly hair and big volume, smiling and wearing gold hoop earrings.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    9points
    POST
    gloeiend_1 avatar
    October
    October
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yes, the orange eyeshadow. Made most of us look like we were allergic.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Woman with voluminous teased 80s hairdo wearing a black leather outfit and lace top indoors with hands on hips.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #44

    Young woman with voluminous crimped hair styled in an iconic 80s hairdo, wearing a red sweater and smiling.

    Awkward Family, LLC Report

    9points
    POST
    #45

    Young woman with a voluminous and teased 80s hairstyle wearing a checkered shirt showcasing iconic 80s hairdos.

    CadabraMist Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Group of women in 80s clothing showcasing iconic 80s hairdos with voluminous and teased hairstyles typical of the decade.

    steroidamoeba Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Three women posing at a party with iconic 80s hairdos featuring voluminous curls and teased styles.

    daddysgirl6969666 Report

    8points
    POST
    #48

    Young woman with an iconic 80s hairdo featuring voluminous, teased blonde hair and bold makeup.

    versesworld Report

    8points
    POST
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Half of her ran…ran so far away. It couldn’t get away.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #49

    Two people with iconic 80s hairdos posing together indoors, showcasing vintage hairstyles from the 1980s era.

    Warshok Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!