Losing someone close is one of the hardest things anyone can go through in this life. But keeping their memory alive while moving forward can bring unexpected peace and happiness. Dealing with loss comes with a mix of emotions, from grief and anger to love and even some laughs. It’s about balancing those precious memories we have with our loved one with the excitement that comes along with a new beginning.

This is the story of a young woman who had to face one of life’s toughest challenges – losing her husband at a very young age.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jarritos Mexican Soda (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jose Ricardo Barraza Morachis (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SleeplessYellowSun

When the OP (original poster) was just 22 years old, life dealt her a very hard hand to play. Her husband tragically passed away in a car accident just five months after their wedding. After the heartbreaking loss of her high school sweetheart, who had become her husband, the OP held onto her wedding rings for as long as she could. But eventually, she decided they shouldn’t just sit in a drawer, so she took her late husband’s rings, as well as hers, to a jeweler to have them transformed into a pendant and small earrings.

While the earrings found a safe place in her jewelry box, the necklace became her daily reminder of a beautiful lost love. She still loves wearing that necklace every day, as “I like the way it looks and because I like the idea of having a tangible part of him with me always,” the OP says.

A few years later, life took a brighter turn for the OP as she found love again. She has now been dating her loving boyfriend for almost 2 years, and when he proposed to her, she happily accepted. The fiancé is a kind and supportive man who understands her journey and accepts her past. But just when things were looking up for the OP, her former sister-in-law, Ava, invited her out for drinks, to catch up, as they hadn’t seen each other in a while. Ava congratulated the OP on her engagement but then made a surprising request – she wanted to have the necklace that the OP had made from her late husband’s ring. “She then asked me if she could have my necklace since it would mean more to her as his sister than it would to me now that I was getting remarried and moving on,” the OP recalls.

The OP was caught off guard, so she politely said she would consider it, but deep down, she has no intention of giving up her necklace. After all, it’s a very precious symbol of her past love. This left her feeling uneasy and she started asking herself if it’s wrong to hold onto the past by keeping her necklace. Her best friend thought so, suggesting it’s time to let go. “She said that I should get a new necklace and make new memories,” the OP continues.

However, the OP knows that love and grief can work together. While she cherishes her late husband’s memory, it does not hold her back from the love she has for her fiancé. He is very understanding and accepting of her feelings, reassuring her that her attachment to the necklace doesn’t affect their relationship in any way. “I have moved on, and I am completely happy in my relationship, and I am so excited for the life we are creating together. But a part of me will always have love for my former husband and mourn him and the life that we could have had together, and I don’t think that that takes away anything from my new relationship. They are different loves and lives,” the OP explains.

Image credits: roni onie (not the actual image)

In her heartfelt post, the OP expressed deep gratitude for her best friend, who was her rock during her darkest times. Her friend’s support during the court hearings against the drunk driver, their shared grief, and the strength she provided were invaluable. “It felt like my brain snapped and she helped me stick it back together. I don’t know where I would be without her. She stood so strongly for me during the court hearings, I had never felt such pure, unadulterated hatred towards anyone or anything, as I did to that driver, and she held my hand through it all and helped me get through it,” the OP recalls.

Having a friend during tough times, especially during loss, is priceless. Friends offer a safe space to grieve, share memories, and provide the empathy and validation we need to heal, as explained in an article on this topic. “All humans in their lifetime will experience grieving a dead loved one. It’s normal (even animals grieve), but it’s always hard. Companionship is vital in our lives. The same holds true during grief. The presence of someone who acts as a support, a presence, a companion through the darkness, is critical in the process of grief,” the article states. It’s no wonder the OP felt so grateful to her best friend who stood by her side through the darkest time of her life.

Grief is a natural response to loss, whether it’s the death of a loved one, the end of a relationship, or maybe the end of a precious dream. It’s an emotional storm, where feelings of shock, anger, disbelief, guilt, and profound sadness can come up, often unexpectedly. “People grieve in different ways. Some expect sympathy cards, some an ‘I’m sorry,’ and some grieve quickly and move on. Others may find themselves in denial a lot longer. Even others will never want to talk about death, promptly changing the subject if it arises,” the article explains.

The five stages of grief, as described by the authors David Kessler and Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, in their book with the same name, start with denial. This is our initial response to loss, which helps us manage our overwhelming emotions. As denial slowly fades, anger takes its place. Sometimes we direct that anger towards ourselves, other times we turn against loved ones, and sometimes we blame higher powers. Whoever it may be direct toward, that anger comes with feelings of abandonment and injustice. Next comes bargaining, holding hands with guilt and “if only” thoughts. Depression sets in next, bringing with it deep sadness as we finally take in the full impact of our loss. Finally, acceptance arrives, not as agreement with the loss but as recognition that it’s a permanent part of our reality, allowing us to find resilience and move forward.

While it’s unclear which stage of grief the sister-in-law is navigating, one thing is certain – grief is a complex journey that has a way of connecting the past with the present, turning old rings into new beginnings.

What’s your take on this story? Do you think the OP would be right to hold on to her necklace? Let us know in the comments.

