“She Expected An Inheritance From My Late Husband”: Wife Gets The Perfect Revenge After Friend’s Daughter Wonders If She Inherited Anything

The sad reality is that you don’t truly see what someone’s like unless they think there’s a lot of money up for grabs. If someone believes they might be able to get rich off an inheritance, you might just get a glimpse into their true character. Now, some people might surprise you with their kindness, restraint, and empathy. Others, however, are too greedy for their own good.

Redditor u/MorriganNiConn, whose husband passed away two years ago, shared a story with the r/pettyrevenge online community about her good friend’s daughter, ‘Kiki,’ who started talking about her ‘promised’ inheritance. The OP knew that her late husband didn’t leave Kiki anything, so she came up with a plan to teach the young woman a lesson she’d never forget. You’ll find the full story as you scroll down. Bored Panda has reached out to u/MorriganNiConn via Reddit, and we will update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Unfortunately, some people feel like they're entitled to someone's inheritance and even lie to further their goals

A woman went on the internet to share how she taught her friend's daughter, who used to help her late husband at work, an important lesson

The young woman quickly realized that she had messed up

The redditor accomplished two things at the same time. First of all, by giving her friend’s daughter back all of the tools and items that she’d broken while helping her late husband with his work, she taught her some humility.

And, secondly, she managed to clear out some space in the tool shed. It was an incredibly graceful way to deal out a dash of revenge. Many people who read the story were incredibly supportive of the OP. They thought that she was very clever in how she handled the entire situation.

Unfortunately, ‘Kiki’ is far from the only person eyeing up someone else’s riches. It’s something that many people do.

Practicing gratitude can help reign in greed and entitlement

Personal finance expert Sam Dogen, the author of ‘Buy This, Not That,’ previously explained to Bored Panda that it’s a deep sense of entitlement and a lack of gratitude that makes people behave this way.

“It’s the sense of entitlement people have for other people’s money. The more entitled you feel, the worse you will act if you don’t get what you want,” he told us during an earlier interview.

“If you’re going into a will reading expecting anything more than nothing, you’ve already got ill intentions. It’s best to expect nothing. This way, if you get anything, it’s an upside. And if you get nothing, you won’t be disappointed,” the expert said.

“Self-interest is good for your survival and your family’s survival. But once you start expecting more at the expense of another, your greed may ruin your relationships with others,” he pointed out.

“To keep envy in check, always go through the things you already have and be thankful. Instead of always comparing up, compare sideways or down. Think back to the difficult times you encountered and appreciate where you are today,” he noted that gratitude is a very powerful thing that helps keep greed and envy in check.

Grieving is a very unique thing, and everyone goes through it differently

Losing a loved one is incredibly painful. Family members, friends, and coworkers will naturally want to support you in your time of need, however, they might not know how to do that. It’s important to remember that everyone grieves differently.

“Some grieve with a lot of crying and others grieve with being practical, and anything else in between. Not seeing any tears does not mean that people are not grieving. The process lasts as long as it needs to last, there is no time limit,” psychotherapist Silva Neves explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview.

“Usually, grieving diminishes over time, which means that people become less and less upset over time, but some people will never ‘recover’ from grieving, especially those who lost a very important person. Most people learn to live with grief and sadness. Significant dates, such as anniversaries, may always be painful,” he said.

“Although there is some common knowledge about grief, such as ‘stages of grief’, a lot of people don’t follow ‘stages’ of grief because grief can be messy and unpredictable. The best way to support someone who is grieving is by sitting with them, listening to them and that’s it,” the expert said.

“It is also important not to tell people ‘I know how you feel’ because grieving is so unique, nobody can know what another person’s grieving feels like, but perhaps we can imagine how painful it is. A lot of people get a lot of support with grief at the beginning of the loss, but often people stop talking about after a while,” he pointed out to us.

“Grieving people usually do appreciate their friends asking about it, even a year later or two years later. Don’t be afraid to ask the question, ‘How are you?’ and allow the grieving person to speak. Ask them for what they need but don’t assume what they need. Sometimes a grieving person might need a hug, but sometimes they may need to sit in silence. Sometimes they may need to be distracted with something else, other times they may want to talk about their pain.”

