To Cope With His Grief, Man Creates A World Where He Can Keep Visiting His Pooch Who Passed Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Modern technologies have gotten so advanced that a lot of people are worried that soon AI could take them out of their jobs or, worse, take over the world. Luckily, the robot invasion still seems like a faraway notion and the innovations are doing a lot of good. Daniel Esparza works in the fast-growing field of virtual reality, and he used his skills in the most heart-warming way – he built a virtual world where he can visit his beloved dog.

More info: X

Daniel and Sam had been best friends for 13 years – they went everywhere together

Share icon

Image credits: Wolkwhisky

Dogs and owners share an incredible bond – humans work hard to provide the best treats and an abundance of toys for their four-legged companions while they affectionally lick their owners and wag their tails every time they come home. No matter how bad your day was, the sight of a happy dog makes everything better.

Daniel and Sam had a wonderful bond too. His beautiful Labrador meant the world to him: they spent their days together, exploring new places, resting on the sofa, and making precious memories. Wherever one of them went, the other followed. After all, this crazy journey called life is easier with a companion.

“She was my companion for almost 13 years,” Daniel recalled. “She was a Labrador, very cute and intelligent,” the owner described his beloved pet.

Sadly, dogs live unfairly short lives, and it was time for Sam to cross the rainbow bridge. “She had a problem in her brain because of her age,” Daniel said.

Share icon

Image credits: Wolkwhisky

“We were supposed to have one last trip to the beach for vacation, but her health didn’t let us make it. She fell asleep one day and didn’t wake up,” Daniel shared

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Wolkwhisky

After Sam was gone, Daniel was in a dark place. They had gone everywhere together and now Sam was in a place where her beloved owner couldn’t reach her. There were so many things they hadn’t done yet, so many places he wanted to show Sam. Daniel had found a beautiful beach that looked otherworldly – he knew that his pup would love it there.

“We were supposed to have one last trip to the beach for vacation, but her health didn’t let us make it. She fell asleep one day and didn’t wake up.”

When Daniel had discovered that his pooch had fallen into eternal slumber, he had been glad she was no longer suffering, but a bittersweet feeling remained that they never made it to that special beach.

However, the dedicated owner wasn’t going to give up. He had previously used 3D technology to scan Sam while she peacefully slept – the last image of his best friend. One way or another, he would take her a beautiful beach.

Share icon

Image credits: Wolkwhisky

The bereaved owner found was heartbroken. Fortunately, he was able to take a 3D picture of sleeping Sam

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Wolkwhisky

Utilizing his skills he had gained working in virtual reality, he worked hours on building a virtual world where he and Sam could be together again. He crafted a dream-like digital beach where Sam was sleeping amongst the most beautiful flowers. They didn’t make it to that place while she was still here, but Daniel found a way to fulfill his promise to her.

Now Daniel has a sanctuary where he can visit his best friend. He revealed that he’s been visiting Sam regularly. Surely, it’s not the same thing – she cannot run up to him and ask for belly rubs or lean against him to comfort her owner, but it still brings comfort to Daniel.

“It feels like a window to the past. It makes me feel happy to know that I can remember her when I grow older, when my memory may not be the best.” Sam was so, so special – she even got her very own world. I bet she’s putting in a lot of good words for Daniel up in heaven and bragging to other doggies.

He was able to create a virtual world of the same beach where he wanted to take her on their last trip. Now he has a place where he can regularly visit his beloved friend

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wolkwhisky

Pet loss can hit as hard as the loss of a human loved one. Some people think it’s silly to grieve over the loss of the pet – those people have never experienced the unconditional love and affection only an animal can provide.

Even if the death was expected due to old age or prolonged illness, the grief is hard to deal with. The loss of their constant presence, companionship or simply seeing an empty bowl or an empty bed can break one’s heart all over again. Is there anything you can do to ease the pain? There are a few things that could help:

Acknowledge your grief and allow yourself to feel it. You just lost an important part of your life, you’re allowed to be sad;

Memorialize your pet through a bereavement ritual like spreading their ashes or creating a memory box;

Talk to others who went through the same thing, share your favorite memories of your pets;

After some time, consider opening your heart to another pet – your previous companion would feel happy knowing there is someone looking after you.

Pet loss is hard and unfair. This poem beautifully captures what it feels like.

“It feels like a window to the past. It makes me feel happy to know that I can remember her when I grow older, when my memory may not be the best”

Share icon

Image credits: Wolkwhisky

Daniel’s story reminds us that we live in a wonderful, fast-paced world where technology is capable of creating beautiful things such as a sanctuary for a grieving dog owner where he can visit his best friend whenever he misses her. People in the comments urged him to expand the work so others could have the opportunity to create more virtual worlds where other owners who lost their pets could visit them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you have any memories to share about your pets?

People in the comments were touched by this beautiful tribute

ADVERTISEMENT