Losing a beloved pet is never easy. It feels like a space just opened up, and you have nothing to fill it with. And even after taking your time to grieve, sometimes you wish that you could hold and hug your pet once again.

To help people fulfill this wish, a company named Petsies offers unique plushies created to replicate your pet. According to the company, their artists use airbrushing to include even the smallest of details, and the whole process can take up to six weeks.

This concept has caught attention, inspiring numerous people to gift the customized plushies to those mourning the loss. After receiving plushies, people left reviews, sharing their experiences and highlighting the great job done by Petsies.

So today, we have collected some of those images that range from heartwarming comparisons to emotional reunions that might inspire your future gifts for loved ones with pets.

More info: mypetsies.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com | tiktok.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

