Husband Claims He’s A “Silent Investor” In Wife’s Graphic Novel, She Can’t Believe He’s Serious
Couples, Relationships

Husband Claims He’s A “Silent Investor” In Wife’s Graphic Novel, She Can’t Believe He’s Serious

Interview With Expert
You know that feeling when you finally do the thing? The thing you’ve been dreaming of for years? And then someone swoops in with a “Well, technically…”? Yeah. Silent investors are great when they’re real, and probably silent. However, what if they’ve been actual silent investors in other ways?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) published her novel after over a decade, but her excitement was dampened by her husband’s offhand remark about being a “silent investor”. Except he didn’t invest. At all. Naturally, this left the OP wondering what he meant by it.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    There might be a unique frustration that comes when someone insists on getting some credit for something you’ve worked hard to accomplish

    Image credits: Luis Quintero / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author had been working on her novel for a decade and she funded everything required for its publishing while paying her school fees

    Image credit: AtLeastImGenreSavvy

    Image credits: Diva Plavalaguna / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She was having a conversation with her husband about the novel, when he mentioned that he had been a silent investor in it

    Text excerpt discussing a husband's claim of being a "silent investor" in his wife's graphic novel work.

    Image credit: AtLeastImGenreSavvy

    Image credits: Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She was confused and asked what he meant by it, to which he stated that he had been covering a bulk of the household expenses

    Image credit: AtLeastImGenreSavvy

    This left her feeling very upset because she felt as though he was diminishing her role in the house as well as her career as a writer

    For nearly ten years, the OP had worked on writing a graphic novel. She finally landed a publisher and paid out of pocket for an illustrator and letterer. At the same time, she was juggling grad school and parenting a toddler. Every cent for the book and her degree were from her pocket.

    One day, she was having a casual conversation with her husband about the novel when he mentioned that he had been a “silent investor” in the novel and contributing to its completion. This confused her, because he didn’t contribute financially to it.

    When she asked what he meant by it, he clarified that by paying household expenses, he enabled her to do the project. She was hurt by this because she still carried out most of the household work and was the one who spent most of her time taking care of their child. Her husband apologized and claimed that it was a joke.

    For the OP, she wasn’t upset about the fact that her husband said that he contributed to the completion of her novel, it was the dismissal. His words felt like he reduced her passion to a “hobby” despite her doing most of the housework and childcare, making her feel invisible. And quite frankly, the “joke” only made it worse.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    To gain deeper insight into the emotional dynamics at play in the situation, Bored Panda reached out to author Oyinkansola Edem. Starting with the question of whether a spouse who maintains the household should be credited for enabling creative work, Edem emphasized that while emotional and financial support are essential in a marriage, they should not be confused with authorship or ownership of the creative work.

    “In a healthy relationship or marriage, support should always be acknowledged, but it shouldn’t diminish or take credit for the other person’s accomplishments,” she stated, highlighting that the husband’s comment may have unintentionally downplayed the OP’s hard work, making her feel unappreciated.

    When asked whether writers often feel pressured to prove the value of their work, especially to loved ones, Edem agreed, explaining that many creatives struggle with justifying their work due to the intangible nature of their efforts.

    “Creative work often appears unproductive from the outside, especially without a guaranteed paycheck,” she said. “When loved ones provide financial or emotional support, creators often feel a need to show that their efforts are meaningful and ‘worth it,’ even if the results are not immediate.”

    Lastly, we asked Edem how someone should approach a situation where their partner unintentionally minimizes their work. Her advice was clear: take a thoughtful and calm approach. “Start by reflecting on what was said and why it hurt, then choose the right moment to bring it up,” she suggested.

    “It sounds like a cliché, but as a married woman, I’ll recommend using ‘I’ statements. It’s such a game changer to express your feelings without sounding accusatory, and then, provide context to help your partner understand your perspective. Most importantly, be open to resolving the issue together.”

    Netizens sided with the OP’s husband, emphasizing the shared financial responsibilities that come with marriage. They pointed out that she was overanalyzing a minor comment minimizing his role, emphasizing that by covering the bulk of household expenses, her husband indirectly had indeed enabled her to pursue her creative and academic goals.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP’s husband was out of line, or was he just trying to express support in his own way? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens supported the author’s husband, insisting that she was overreacting and ungrateful

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    What do you think ?
    jilltomkins avatar
    jet
    jet
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I don't think you're being overly sensitive OP. Your husband is buying into the idea that only the breadwinner is of value in a family - an outdated idea to say the least. You may not have directly paid the bills to "keep a roof over your head," but he would not have been able to do what he does if not for you doing what you do. Please talk to him calmly about why what he said to you was hurtful. He needs to understands the true value of what you bring to the table, and realize it is just as important as what he brings to the table.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    While it's true that by making more money he's the main contributor to the household, OP paid for everything regarding her novel, not her husband. So he is kinda right but saying that he's an investor in her project wasn't the best thing to say just when she finally completed her work.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    "a roof over your head" wasn't a great way to word it. It sounds like a cliche spouted by the parents of a teenager - which might be part of the reason she reacted like one. However, he apologized and backtracked.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
