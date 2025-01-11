Woman Surprises Husband With Gift That’s “Unfathomable For A Former Poor Kid”, Is Left Devastated
We can put as much thought into a gift as we want, but ultimately, the receiver decides if it’s a hit or a miss.
So when Reddit user Complex-Club-6111 got her husband a guitar for Christmas, she couldn’t wait to see his reaction—the woman spent considerably more money on the present than she normally does, so she really wanted her partner to like it.
However, as the Redditor explained in her candid post on r/TwoXChromosomes, once the relatives rolled in and the unwrapping began, things didn’t go as planned.
Gift-giving is a deeply personal act, so it’s no surprise this woman wanted her husband to enjoy the guitar she got for him
But she got the impression that he and his family thought it was cheap, and was deeply hurt by their comments
Roughly one in five Americans argue about money with their in-laws
“Different members of the same family can wind up occupying different class brackets (or appearing to),” said Eleanor Gordon-Smith, an ethicist at Princeton University.
“This isn’t just about ‘what’s in the bank’ but also a whole interplay of knowledge and expectations. What do our houses look like? What occupies our free time? What do we wear and drive and eat and buy? How do we talk? Where do we feel most comfortable? These are all ways of falling into class brackets without even being aware that we are.”
“It’s easy for families to feel divided and mutually resentful when their answers to these questions start to diverge,” Gordon-Smith explained.
In these situations, according to her, phrases like “we don’t have buckets of money!” aren’t very helpful, primarily because the rift might not just be about estimates of capital.
“It might also be about a suspicion, from either side, that the other is privately judging them for where they have wound up,” the academic said. “When a child moves significantly away from the class or lifestyle of their parents, it’s extremely common for parents to experience the shift as a kind of rejection.”
A 2024 survey conducted in the United States revealed that politics is actually the number one argued-about topic between Americans and their in-laws, with 31% of respondents admitting to having these conflicts, exceeding other contentious issues like lifestyle choices (22%), and disputes about a partner (21%). Money came in fourth with 19%.
So, what to do? The important thing, Gordon-Smith said, is to temper some of your resentment about your in-laws’ resentment. “I’m not saying your feelings are misplaced—they could be totally apt. But sometimes these cycles only break when one of us decides to put aside the feelings we’re allowed to have,” she added.
As people shared their reactions to the story, its author provided more context on her situation
After talking to her husband, the woman published an update
Time for a divorce. Isn't that what everybody says in response to these articles?
Once you get married you need to make your own traditions and not let families bully you into ruining holidays by forcing their plans on you. This happened to us. We spent Christmas with them the first year cause we were living in the house. It was all grown children but they still do all the same stuff as if we were little. The next year we had a baby. We had our own tree and gifts and planned to have a leisurely morning , open our gifts and mosey our way over to their house around noon when my grandparents got there. It wasn't really discussed in detail with my mother but she ruined our Christmas morning by blowing our phones up starting at 8 am demanding to know where we were and everyone was waiting (my 2 sisters and dad and her i.e.) and I told her that we were opening presents and would be there for lunch. She kept calling and calling and calling but we did not let her ruin our 1st Christmas. We turned off the phones, opened the gifts and played with the baby and got there at 10:30. It was as if we forced little children to wait hours to see what Santa brought. My mom and sisters were just super annoyed cause she made everyone wait to open their presents. Didn't have to worry the next year as we had gone no contact by then and had the best Christmas ever despite being on unemployment. My husband bought me the Beauty and the Beast DVD (just rereleased from the Disney vault lol remember those days) and I forgot what I got him. We had a turkey at home and stayed in all day eating junk and watching Christmas movies and have done so ever since for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is my favorite we cook a shitload of food and get all the leftovers. I don't miss the family drama and rushing around to different houses at all. Anyone is welcome to our house but no one has ever come and we have a blast. Make your own traditions. Do your own thing. It's the BEST part of being a grown up
