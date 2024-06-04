Man’s Revenge Plot Against Ex-Wife Foiled By Woman Who Infiltrated Men’s Group

ADVERTISEMENT

An ex-husband was busted for his nasty plot to take revenge on a woman in Australia, all thanks to the efforts of mommy blogger Constance Hall.

The Perth-based woman, who has more than 380k followers on Instagram, revealed that she created a fake account to join “toxic men’s groups” as part of her research for a podcast.

Pretending to be a man named Adam, the 40-year-old woman gained entry to one group and found a man asking for advice on how he could “screw over” his ex-wife for ending their relationship.

“He said she didn’t know but he still had her house keys and that he had to be clever because he was in the family court system,” she reportedly shared on social media.

The mother-of-six dug deeper into the online conversations between the men and said the responses were “typical and gross.”

“Definitely piss in her underwear draw,” one man reportedly suggested.

Constance Hall, a mommy blogger with more than 380k followers, recently revealed how she caught a man plotting to take revenge on his ex-wife

Image credits: mrsconstancehall

The ex-husband acknowledged the advice and was apparently willing to take things further for his revenge.

“Piss? I’ll sh– in her undie drawer then send her away for the weekend with the kids and then change the locks. Possession of the family home is very influential in family court proceedings,” was his response.

After reading the conversations, the social media influencer felt she couldn’t just turn her eye away from the concerning comments and attempted to find the ex-wife.

“I got really invested. I had to find her and warn her,” she said, noting that she eventually tracked down the woman by sieving through tagged photos.

“I sent her a DM with all the screenshots, all from the burner account and signed it ‘a woman who’s done with men’s sh–,’” she added.

“For the next week I checked to see if she had seen the message non stop, but it was stuck in others. I even friend requested her to get her attention. And in the end I moved on,” she continued.

The mother-of-six said she created a fake profile and pretended to be a man named Adam so she could join “toxic men’s groups” as part of her research for a podcast

Image credits: Constance Hall

Constance said she moved on after not hearing back from the woman and even stopped logging into her fake “Adam” profile. However, the tale did not end there.

Last week, about eight months after she sent the message to the woman, she logged into the account and found a response from her.

“All it said was ‘I can’t tell you how much this has helped me. I am tired of men’s sh– too. He’s made my life hell, all while playing innocent in the courts. Thank you,’” she said.

“And the matriarchy strikes again,” she added.

After coming across one man’s plot to “screw over” his ex-wife, the social media star reached out to the unsuspecting woman to let her know what her ex was up to

Image credits: Constance Hall

A number of people praised her for looking out for the woman despite being strangers to each other.

“Now this is girl code at its finest,” one declared, while another wrote, “Bloody brilliant. And a timely reminder ladies to always change your locks if you find yourself in this unfortunate situation. It doesn’t always work but it could help.”

“Thank you for being Adam,” said one comment.

Another wrote, “Girl. Yes. The system is abhorrent. It supports abusive behavior. Good on you.”

While some netizens criticized her for “infiltrating” what was meant to be a “safe space” for men, others said the only thing Constance did was search for toxic behavior and find it.

“Even if it was a safe space. All the safe men were not affected. Con hasn’t published anything about that. It was a look for toxic behavior. And she found it. All the lovely guys were not harmed in this investigation,” one commented.

“If men held each other accountable for their behavior the world would be a much safer and happier place,” another said.

The Perth-based social media influencer recently revealed that her own divorce from her first husband finally became official after years

One woman shared her own experience of being subjected to toxic behavior from her ex.

“I had the locks changed to my house. His license had the address on it,” she said. “He called a locksmith out to have a new key done, claiming that he had locked himself out of the house and lost his keys (I found out at a later date).”

“He gained entry to my home when I was sleeping some time after 11 one week night,” she recalled. “I used a CPAP machine due to sleep apnoea and woke up at approx 4am to not being able to breathe. My CPAP machine was turned off at the wall.”

Constance was recently in the news for revealing that she and her current “husband” Denim Cooke never actually got legally married because she hadn’t officially divorced her first husband, Bill Mahon, until recent developments.

“Guess what I got today, guys,” the content curator said in a video uploaded last month.

“I got granted a divorce… I know it’s like 19 f—— 50, but because I have ADHD, I just cannot get my sh– together, and get things like divorces,” she continued. “There was just too much paperwork and I tried a few times and then I stopped and couldn’t do it again and I never actually married Denim.”

Clearing up any confusion for her audience, the mother said she hadn’t legally married Denim and only had a “commitment ceremony” with him in 2018.

“Now I get to marry him, in one month,” she said.

“But I might not even marry him. I might be divorced and not marry for a while cos’ that’s so hot,” she also said in the video.

Others with their own ADHD woes could relate to the blogger putting off her divorce because of “too much paperwork”

Image credits: Pexels/Timur Weber

Fans who could relate to her ADHD woes commented on her clip.

“Mate, ADHD here and it took me 7 years… not because I didn’t want to.. but paperwork. Filling in forms is a whole thing. Congratulations KWEEN!” one said.

“Ahhhh my ADHD sister!! I can totally understand,” said another comment.

A third said, “Harder to get divorced than married. So much more paperwork!”

“Took me 8 years haha,” one commenter admitted. “Yay, go you!”