ADVERTISEMENT

Some jokes or comments are simply calling for a person to bring their author down a notch, especially when they are borderline sexist or misogynistic; and they often find what they were calling for.

Some of such instances can be found on ‘The Female Dating Strategy’ subreddit—the only dating subreddit exclusively for women, according to its description. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see for yourself what matters women would like their male counterparts to be aware of or pay attention to.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How Are We Meant To Know?

How Are We Meant To Know?

brylm92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
416points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

That Really Puts It In Perspective

That Really Puts It In Perspective

Descendant_of_Innana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
297points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Wholesome

Wholesome

xfelugirlx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
278points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The world needs more mothers/mothers in law like this 💕

Vote comment up
167
167points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

It’s clear to anyone who’s ever spent more than five minutes online that not every comment out there is a positive one or that there might be posts and thoughts shared that could be considered ambiguous at best. Both instances often entail traces—or an entire portion—of misogyny - contempt or prejudice directed specifically at women.

While clearly not every internet user—male or female—is there to spread hate or negative views towards a certain group of people, such negativity is unfortunately not that rare of an occurrence. According to Statista, negative comments and generally abusive language tops the list of the most common forms of negative prejudice against women online, which is followed by sexist and misogynistic remarks as well as actual threats.
#4

God's Will

God's Will

TellCerseeItWasMe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
274points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unbelievable that this is how some tax dollars are spent, including, of course, women’s taxes.. 😬

Vote comment up
78
78points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Perfect Way To Deal With Their “Jokes”

Perfect Way To Deal With Their “Jokes”

reddit.com , HeatherTDay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
270points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Canadian Women’s Foundation, as many as 44% of women aged 16 to 30 are targeted by online hate speech. But be it said type of speech, sexist remarks, or simply unpleasant comments that could have been kept to oneself, some women believe authors of all of the above are worth taking down a notch, and so they often take it upon themselves to do it.
#6

This Sh*t Right Here!!

This Sh*t Right Here!!

highly_lake_lee , Shari_Teja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
265points
Add photo comments
POST
i-buckland16 avatar
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a horrible feeling. It's a feeling of regret and worthlessness and feeling used and it's just horrible. My best friend for most of middle school... turned out he thought I'd be "easy" (turns out how much he really knew me because most people know I'm Christian and waiting until marriage). I just felt like I'd wasted the last few years of my life.

Vote comment up
61
61points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

The Hypocrisy

The Hypocrisy

_withawhy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
264points
Add photo comments
POST
zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate that one, how about he only picks on you because he likes you…way to teach young girls to put up with abuse

Vote comment up
111
111points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

herbivorouscarnivore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
259points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

While online comments directed at women focus on all sorts of aspects of their life—from career choices to their bodies, and beyond—some of them work as reminders that females are not always presented with the same rights or responsibilities in life as their male counterparts are, which is something feminists have long been fighting for. According to Pew Research Center’s 2020 data, more than three-in-five women in the US see themselves as feminists.
#9

No Lies Told

No Lies Told

reddit.com , ulxma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
244points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

reddit.com , godlywomanhood , AnnStrahm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
236points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Animals > Men

Animals > Men

okiecorri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
235points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Pew Research Center’s 2020 survey found that while many women consider themselves feminists, the extent to which they feel the term represents them well seemingly differs depending on age, education, and political views. Younger females with a college degree, representing the Democratic political party are reportedly more likely to say that the term ‘feminist’ describes them very well.
#12

Here’s What A HVM Looks Like In His Own Words, Then Shared By A Guy Friend Who I Know Is A HVM To His Wife

Here’s What A HVM Looks Like In His Own Words, Then Shared By A Guy Friend Who I Know Is A HVM To His Wife

FDS-GFY Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
232points
Add photo comments
POST
ritchat7 avatar
Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's no hotter thing a man can say than this. ❤️

Vote comment up
147
147points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

All Straight Men

All Straight Men

PatrickStrud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
224points
Add photo comments
POST
rzsanyerges avatar
EvilNob
EvilNob
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need a friend like him. As an asexual woman, no matter how oft I tell that I'm not into relationships, especially sexua1 ones, the only male response is "lol you should just try it with me and you will be cured". I'm tired of it. It's not a sickness that is curable by seX. I just want to have friends.

Vote comment up
122
122points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

herbivorouscarnivore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
213points
Add photo comments
POST
jacquihowe avatar
Spencer's slave no longer
Spencer's slave no longer
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like to add "do you see a book as competition for your time and attention"?

Vote comment up
75
75points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

People’s views seem to differ not only in regards to how well the term ‘feminist’ describes them, but also in regards to how they see the movement itself. According to said survey from 2020, the majority of people in the US—roughly 64% of them—believe that feminism is empowering, four-in-ten say that it’s inclusive, too; however, nearly as many as the latter find it polarizing, while a third of Americans say it’s outdated.
#15

Yeah Yeah I Know The Answer Is Just To Leave, But This Visual Is Hilarious!

Yeah Yeah I Know The Answer Is Just To Leave, But This Visual Is Hilarious!

herbivorouscarnivore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
204points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

They Know!

They Know!

Lavender_flow , DrJessTaylor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
197points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

MarshmellowMedic13 , JordynMartinez_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
190points
Add photo comments
POST
cinderpeltyth avatar
me myself and i READ BIO AGAIN
me myself and i READ BIO AGAIN
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this isnt exclusively a women-to-men kind of thing. Of course, in this context it speaks volumes about how some women (and men too, but personally ive heard more women facing this issue) face blatant disrespect in relationships, but this can also really just be used as life advice regarding toxic people. Don't be toxic and don't let toxic people in, whether in friendship, relationships (I guess especially this one though, because they'd be closer to you and stuff), or just life! have a lovely day x

Vote comment up
29
29points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

In addition to women taking down toxic men or showing support for certain feminism-driven ideas, the examples on this list also depict certain expectations—or lack thereof—women have when it comes to men and dating. While some of them are not something extreme or out of the ordinary—a gesture as simple as making plans for the first date can seemingly go a long way—women (especially those with a college degree) reportedly find it more difficult than men to find a partner who would meet their expectations.
#18

Since When Do I Have To Put In Effort??

Since When Do I Have To Put In Effort??

like_onomatopoeia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
184points
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is not only for the plans, but for whatever. Also a gift for example. Counts more the effort you putted for the gift that not the gift itself

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

reddit.com , Renegade_Sailor , BodyForWife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
176points
Add photo comments
POST
chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Liberated people tend to appear less superficially "happy" because they have freed themselves from the people who force them to perform happiness under oppression.

Vote comment up
63
63points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

All Of His Exes Can’t Be The “Crazy” Ones

All Of His Exes Can’t Be The “Crazy” Ones

hardlybelieveit , iconawrites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
165points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

The Reality Of Being A Woman Today - And The Fear Of Sexual And Physical Abuse That Comes With It - Is Something That Most Men Will Never Have To Experience

The Reality Of Being A Woman Today - And The Fear Of Sexual And Physical Abuse That Comes With It - Is Something That Most Men Will Never Have To Experience

Lost_Kale90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
161points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Nothing But Truth

Nothing But Truth

ScarletFate779 , sevreds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
157points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

I Thought They Always Said Cat Ladies Were Gonna Die Alone

I Thought They Always Said Cat Ladies Were Gonna Die Alone

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
155points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never watched it (scary stuff) but I'm so pleased to hear that it has a happy ending.

Vote comment up
48
48points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Geee I Wonder Why

Geee I Wonder Why

ishika_23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
153points
Add photo comments
POST
sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, thought so. Behold the incel in it's native habitat.

Vote comment up
108
108points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Violence Against Women In Movies And TV? Oh, It's Just For The Realism Effect!

Violence Against Women In Movies And TV? Oh, It's Just For The Realism Effect!

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
145points
Add photo comments
POST
chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Funny how this is also the one type of "realism" that's apparently crucial in fantasy settings as well. There can be dragons, but there can't be a world without creepy depictions of sexual violence.

Vote comment up
51
51points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

The Discomfort Is Worth It

The Discomfort Is Worth It

LeftistEpicure Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
143points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

The "Good Old Days" Weren't Good For Grandma. Now We Know Better- Suffer For What?

The "Good Old Days" Weren't Good For Grandma. Now We Know Better- Suffer For What?

sacchilax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
137points
Add photo comments
POST
zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean when you could rape your wife cuz they couldn’t say no

Vote comment up
71
71points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Where Is The Lie?

Where Is The Lie?

reddit.com , ImaniMulungi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
129points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's always "where was the mother?", never "where was the father"...

Vote comment up
34
34points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Absolutely The Right Response

Absolutely The Right Response

PaperFury , PaperFury Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
129points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Groom Smashes Bride’s Face Into Cake & She Rightfully Is Leaving Him

Groom Smashes Bride’s Face Into Cake & She Rightfully Is Leaving Him

dating-adventures Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
125points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Love This

Love This

loftycries Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
119points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

If They Want To Scrutinize Your Relationships, Then Scrutinize Theirs

If They Want To Scrutinize Your Relationships, Then Scrutinize Theirs

ShieldMaidenLagertha , CarolynAnhDang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
118points
Add photo comments
POST
cinderpeltyth avatar
me myself and i READ BIO AGAIN
me myself and i READ BIO AGAIN
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We don't need to settle down. We need chocolate and money to pay off student loans and bills and stuff (or so I hear, Im almost 14 so I only really can empathize with the first one)

Vote comment up
21
21points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Misogyny At Its Finest. I Chortled

Misogyny At Its Finest. I Chortled

oscine23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
116points
Add photo comments
POST
poisonivy0748 avatar
Poison Ivy/Boo
Poison Ivy/Boo
Community Member
16 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm in the UK and our houses are small. We had a couch delivered a couple of years ago. I told the guys when they arrived to take it in thru the close and bring it in thru the back door. It's wider and there isn't a sharp turn from the front door and into the living room (I had already taken the kitchen door off the hinges for the couch to fit thru). But did they listen? Nope. Half an hour of trying to get it into the living room from the front.....not only did they ding the door frame, but they managed to get it wedged in the stairway and pull up a bit of the carpet. After I told them again about taking it around the back they finally listened to me and spent another half hour getting it back outside. 20 mins later I was sitting on my new couch, seriously pïssed! If my hubs had been home, how much you wanna bet, they would have done what I said immediately!

Vote comment up
44
44points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Channeling This Energy Today

Channeling This Energy Today

jingks_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
115points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Every One Of My Exes, Though

Every One Of My Exes, Though

breadandbunny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
109points
Add photo comments
POST
k_schneeberger avatar
Kariali
Kariali
Community Member
16 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yes, I know this. I once told an ex that it was technically r*pe when he didn't stop when I said no. He still blames me today for "calling him a r*pist", which "killed his vibe".

Vote comment up
42
42points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Cry Me A River

Cry Me A River

Thesociodark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
93points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Yep, Just About What I Expected

Yep, Just About What I Expected

reddit_is_real_bad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
90points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Being A People Pleaser Is A Major Tenant Of Being A Pickme. Men Will Only Love The 50/50, Sex Supply, And Maid Service, Not You As A Person

Being A People Pleaser Is A Major Tenant Of Being A Pickme. Men Will Only Love The 50/50, Sex Supply, And Maid Service, Not You As A Person

Vmchik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
d-l-walker1988 avatar
Red Reilly
Red Reilly
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is true, once I stopped people pleasing, I've lost 'friends' that I realise are actually just really toxic people.

Vote comment up
21
21points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Thinking About Being Married To Any Of My Exes Fuels My Single Hood

Thinking About Being Married To Any Of My Exes Fuels My Single Hood

Vmchik , willmarie_s Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
82points
Add photo comments
POST
lested-barbara-a avatar
devotedtodreams
devotedtodreams
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't talk about it with anyone other than my Mom and my therapist, but I've only had one ex... and yet, "the one that got away" for me is a classmate I had a huge crush on, but was too shy to tell him (let alone, you know, do anything). It's been over 20 years, and I still litereally dream of him sometimes.

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Love Everything About This, People Are Finally Waking Up To It

Love Everything About This, People Are Finally Waking Up To It

hodgehogs , VestigialAcct Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
82points
Add photo comments
POST
zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My fam is me my lady and our 2 beasts (obviously cats)

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

The Truth About "The Wall"

The Truth About "The Wall"

Madholley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
82points
Add photo comments
POST
the_true_opifex avatar
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If anyone told me "no man wants you" I'd just say "well I don't want a man so that's no big loss".

Vote comment up
32
32points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

100%

100%

PinkestMango Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
rjaoliver avatar
Islandchild
Islandchild
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The strip club is not the problem, it's the "last night of freedom" stupidity that is. That means the person saying it sees future with their partner as constricting how they want to live their life. It means they're not happy about their vows. The person who's against them going clearly doesn't trust them, either with cause or without. There's nothing wrong with watching a strip show, but it should never, ever involve touching. And for the record, I've worked strip clubs. Women are worse than the men as an audience, and the male strippers have no way to safely defend themselves as if they touch a woman to stop them the women invariably lie and cry victim.

Vote comment up
44
44points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Oop

Oop

pascalines Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
77points
Add photo comments
POST
chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The reality is that, regardless of how empowering it might hypothetically be in different circumstances, real women in prostitution are for the most part being exploited and abused.

Vote comment up
42
42points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Flip That Script And Call A Spade A Spade!

Flip That Script And Call A Spade A Spade!

herbivorouscarnivore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
65points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Men Calling Women Crazy, For A Justified Reaction, Isn't New. The Fact That So Many Women Are Gaslighted Into Believing It, Is Terrifying

Men Calling Women Crazy, For A Justified Reaction, Isn't New. The Fact That So Many Women Are Gaslighted Into Believing It, Is Terrifying

_xyoungbellax_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
makapaka avatar
maka paka
maka paka
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one i don't agree with. Their are a lot of crazy people out there (men and women) and some are genuinely nutty and have conditioned there SO's to accept it. this is bad

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Yessssssss Queen!

Yessssssss Queen!

TwistedRose1882 , candacecre8s_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
vaelyn avatar
Enlee Jones
Enlee Jones
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She was supposed to grovel at his feet and didn’t , now bro is upset that she’s not upset and isn’t fighting for the relationship he didn’t really want in the first place. 🤣 You go, girl!

Vote comment up
43
43points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

She Found Out Her Husband Was Cheating At 70 And Kicked Him Out! Found Love Again Are 73. Never Stop Vetting Ladies! Do Not Settle For Less

She Found Out Her Husband Was Cheating At 70 And Kicked Him Out! Found Love Again Are 73. Never Stop Vetting Ladies! Do Not Settle For Less

Jandi18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

The Truth About The "Honey Moon Phase"

The Truth About The "Honey Moon Phase"

pozzalovah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
59points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

What Power Shift?? Lies Men Tell. Women Get Better With Age

What Power Shift?? Lies Men Tell. Women Get Better With Age

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
49points
Add photo comments
POST
chanakaufman87_2 avatar
CK
CK
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Men get "more desirable" with age because it takes them 40 years to learn how to take a shower and read a book, and unfortunately, though women their age know better, some younger women are impressed by how much they stand out from younger men by seemingly matching the maturity one would expect from the average fetus.

Vote comment up
67
67points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Chris Pratt Continues To Be The Worst

Chris Pratt Continues To Be The Worst

SansaDeservedBetter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
44points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 57 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!