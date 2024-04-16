Some of such instances can be found on ‘ The Female Dating Strategy ’ subreddit—the only dating subreddit exclusively for women, according to its description. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see for yourself what matters women would like their male counterparts to be aware of or pay attention to.

Some jokes or comments are simply calling for a person to bring their author down a notch, especially when they are borderline sexist or misogynistic ; and they often find what they were calling for.

#1 How Are We Meant To Know?

#2 That Really Puts It In Perspective

#3 Wholesome

It’s clear to anyone who’s ever spent more than five minutes online that not every comment out there is a positive one or that there might be posts and thoughts shared that could be considered ambiguous at best. Both instances often entail traces—or an entire portion—of misogyny - contempt or prejudice directed specifically at women. While clearly not every internet user—male or female—is there to spread hate or negative views towards a certain group of people, such negativity is unfortunately not that rare of an occurrence. According to Statista, negative comments and generally abusive language tops the list of the most common forms of negative prejudice against women online, which is followed by sexist and misogynistic remarks as well as actual threats.

#4 God's Will

#5 Perfect Way To Deal With Their "Jokes"

According to the Canadian Women’s Foundation, as many as 44% of women aged 16 to 30 are targeted by online hate speech. But be it said type of speech, sexist remarks, or simply unpleasant comments that could have been kept to oneself, some women believe authors of all of the above are worth taking down a notch, and so they often take it upon themselves to do it.

#6 This Sh*t Right Here!!

#7 The Hypocrisy

While online comments directed at women focus on all sorts of aspects of their life—from career choices to their bodies, and beyond—some of them work as reminders that females are not always presented with the same rights or responsibilities in life as their male counterparts are, which is something feminists have long been fighting for. According to Pew Research Center’s 2020 data, more than three-in-five women in the US see themselves as feminists.

#9 No Lies Told

#11 Animals > Men

Pew Research Center’s 2020 survey found that while many women consider themselves feminists, the extent to which they feel the term represents them well seemingly differs depending on age, education, and political views. Younger females with a college degree, representing the Democratic political party are reportedly more likely to say that the term ‘feminist’ describes them very well.

#12 Here's What A HVM Looks Like In His Own Words, Then Shared By A Guy Friend Who I Know Is A HVM To His Wife

#13 All Straight Men

People’s views seem to differ not only in regards to how well the term ‘feminist’ describes them, but also in regards to how they see the movement itself. According to said survey from 2020, the majority of people in the US—roughly 64% of them—believe that feminism is empowering, four-in-ten say that it’s inclusive, too; however, nearly as many as the latter find it polarizing, while a third of Americans say it’s outdated.

#15 Yeah Yeah I Know The Answer Is Just To Leave, But This Visual Is Hilarious!

#16 They Know!

In addition to women taking down toxic men or showing support for certain feminism-driven ideas, the examples on this list also depict certain expectations—or lack thereof—women have when it comes to men and dating. While some of them are not something extreme or out of the ordinary—a gesture as simple as making plans for the first date can seemingly go a long way—women (especially those with a college degree) reportedly find it more difficult than men to find a partner who would meet their expectations.

#18 Since When Do I Have To Put In Effort??

#20 All Of His Exes Can't Be The "Crazy" Ones

#21 The Reality Of Being A Woman Today - And The Fear Of Sexual And Physical Abuse That Comes With It - Is Something That Most Men Will Never Have To Experience

#22 Nothing But Truth

#23 I Thought They Always Said Cat Ladies Were Gonna Die Alone

#24 Geee I Wonder Why

#25 Violence Against Women In Movies And TV? Oh, It's Just For The Realism Effect!

#26 The Discomfort Is Worth It

#27 The "Good Old Days" Weren't Good For Grandma. Now We Know Better- Suffer For What?

#28 Where Is The Lie?

#29 Absolutely The Right Response

#30 Groom Smashes Bride's Face Into Cake & She Rightfully Is Leaving Him

#31 Love This

#32 If They Want To Scrutinize Your Relationships, Then Scrutinize Theirs

#33 Misogyny At Its Finest. I Chortled

#34 Channeling This Energy Today

#35 Every One Of My Exes, Though

#36 Cry Me A River

#37 Yep, Just About What I Expected

#38 Being A People Pleaser Is A Major Tenant Of Being A Pickme. Men Will Only Love The 50/50, Sex Supply, And Maid Service, Not You As A Person

#39 Thinking About Being Married To Any Of My Exes Fuels My Single Hood

#40 Love Everything About This, People Are Finally Waking Up To It

#41 The Truth About "The Wall"

#43 Oop

#44 Flip That Script And Call A Spade A Spade!

#45 Men Calling Women Crazy, For A Justified Reaction, Isn't New. The Fact That So Many Women Are Gaslighted Into Believing It, Is Terrifying

#46 Yessssssss Queen!

#47 She Found Out Her Husband Was Cheating At 70 And Kicked Him Out! Found Love Again Are 73. Never Stop Vetting Ladies! Do Not Settle For Less

#48 The Truth About The "Honey Moon Phase"

#49 What Power Shift?? Lies Men Tell. Women Get Better With Age