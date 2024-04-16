50 Times Women Took Down Toxic Men Online (New Pics)
Some jokes or comments are simply calling for a person to bring their author down a notch, especially when they are borderline sexist or misogynistic; and they often find what they were calling for.
Some of such instances can be found on ‘The Female Dating Strategy’ subreddit—the only dating subreddit exclusively for women, according to its description. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see for yourself what matters women would like their male counterparts to be aware of or pay attention to.
How Are We Meant To Know?
That Really Puts It In Perspective
Wholesome
The world needs more mothers/mothers in law like this 💕
It’s clear to anyone who’s ever spent more than five minutes online that not every comment out there is a positive one or that there might be posts and thoughts shared that could be considered ambiguous at best. Both instances often entail traces—or an entire portion—of misogyny - contempt or prejudice directed specifically at women.
While clearly not every internet user—male or female—is there to spread hate or negative views towards a certain group of people, such negativity is unfortunately not that rare of an occurrence. According to Statista, negative comments and generally abusive language tops the list of the most common forms of negative prejudice against women online, which is followed by sexist and misogynistic remarks as well as actual threats.
God's Will
Unbelievable that this is how some tax dollars are spent, including, of course, women’s taxes.. 😬
Perfect Way To Deal With Their “Jokes”
According to the Canadian Women’s Foundation, as many as 44% of women aged 16 to 30 are targeted by online hate speech. But be it said type of speech, sexist remarks, or simply unpleasant comments that could have been kept to oneself, some women believe authors of all of the above are worth taking down a notch, and so they often take it upon themselves to do it.
This Sh*t Right Here!!
It's a horrible feeling. It's a feeling of regret and worthlessness and feeling used and it's just horrible. My best friend for most of middle school... turned out he thought I'd be "easy" (turns out how much he really knew me because most people know I'm Christian and waiting until marriage). I just felt like I'd wasted the last few years of my life.
The Hypocrisy
While online comments directed at women focus on all sorts of aspects of their life—from career choices to their bodies, and beyond—some of them work as reminders that females are not always presented with the same rights or responsibilities in life as their male counterparts are, which is something feminists have long been fighting for. According to Pew Research Center’s 2020 data, more than three-in-five women in the US see themselves as feminists.
No Lies Told
Animals > Men
Pew Research Center’s 2020 survey found that while many women consider themselves feminists, the extent to which they feel the term represents them well seemingly differs depending on age, education, and political views. Younger females with a college degree, representing the Democratic political party are reportedly more likely to say that the term ‘feminist’ describes them very well.
Here’s What A HVM Looks Like In His Own Words, Then Shared By A Guy Friend Who I Know Is A HVM To His Wife
All Straight Men
I need a friend like him. As an asexual woman, no matter how oft I tell that I'm not into relationships, especially sexua1 ones, the only male response is "lol you should just try it with me and you will be cured". I'm tired of it. It's not a sickness that is curable by seX. I just want to have friends.
I'd like to add "do you see a book as competition for your time and attention"?
People’s views seem to differ not only in regards to how well the term ‘feminist’ describes them, but also in regards to how they see the movement itself. According to said survey from 2020, the majority of people in the US—roughly 64% of them—believe that feminism is empowering, four-in-ten say that it’s inclusive, too; however, nearly as many as the latter find it polarizing, while a third of Americans say it’s outdated.
Yeah Yeah I Know The Answer Is Just To Leave, But This Visual Is Hilarious!
They Know!
this isnt exclusively a women-to-men kind of thing. Of course, in this context it speaks volumes about how some women (and men too, but personally ive heard more women facing this issue) face blatant disrespect in relationships, but this can also really just be used as life advice regarding toxic people. Don't be toxic and don't let toxic people in, whether in friendship, relationships (I guess especially this one though, because they'd be closer to you and stuff), or just life! have a lovely day x
In addition to women taking down toxic men or showing support for certain feminism-driven ideas, the examples on this list also depict certain expectations—or lack thereof—women have when it comes to men and dating. While some of them are not something extreme or out of the ordinary—a gesture as simple as making plans for the first date can seemingly go a long way—women (especially those with a college degree) reportedly find it more difficult than men to find a partner who would meet their expectations.
Since When Do I Have To Put In Effort??
All Of His Exes Can’t Be The “Crazy” Ones
The Reality Of Being A Woman Today - And The Fear Of Sexual And Physical Abuse That Comes With It - Is Something That Most Men Will Never Have To Experience
Nothing But Truth
I Thought They Always Said Cat Ladies Were Gonna Die Alone
Geee I Wonder Why
Yeah, thought so. Behold the incel in it's native habitat.
Violence Against Women In Movies And TV? Oh, It's Just For The Realism Effect!
The Discomfort Is Worth It
The "Good Old Days" Weren't Good For Grandma. Now We Know Better- Suffer For What?
Where Is The Lie?
Absolutely The Right Response
Groom Smashes Bride’s Face Into Cake & She Rightfully Is Leaving Him
Love This
If They Want To Scrutinize Your Relationships, Then Scrutinize Theirs
We don't need to settle down. We need chocolate and money to pay off student loans and bills and stuff (or so I hear, Im almost 14 so I only really can empathize with the first one)
Misogyny At Its Finest. I Chortled
I'm in the UK and our houses are small. We had a couch delivered a couple of years ago. I told the guys when they arrived to take it in thru the close and bring it in thru the back door. It's wider and there isn't a sharp turn from the front door and into the living room (I had already taken the kitchen door off the hinges for the couch to fit thru). But did they listen? Nope. Half an hour of trying to get it into the living room from the front.....not only did they ding the door frame, but they managed to get it wedged in the stairway and pull up a bit of the carpet. After I told them again about taking it around the back they finally listened to me and spent another half hour getting it back outside. 20 mins later I was sitting on my new couch, seriously pïssed! If my hubs had been home, how much you wanna bet, they would have done what I said immediately!
Channeling This Energy Today
Every One Of My Exes, Though
Cry Me A River
Yep, Just About What I Expected
Being A People Pleaser Is A Major Tenant Of Being A Pickme. Men Will Only Love The 50/50, Sex Supply, And Maid Service, Not You As A Person
This is true, once I stopped people pleasing, I've lost 'friends' that I realise are actually just really toxic people.
Thinking About Being Married To Any Of My Exes Fuels My Single Hood
I don't talk about it with anyone other than my Mom and my therapist, but I've only had one ex... and yet, "the one that got away" for me is a classmate I had a huge crush on, but was too shy to tell him (let alone, you know, do anything). It's been over 20 years, and I still litereally dream of him sometimes.
Love Everything About This, People Are Finally Waking Up To It
The Truth About "The Wall"
If anyone told me "no man wants you" I'd just say "well I don't want a man so that's no big loss".
100%
The strip club is not the problem, it's the "last night of freedom" stupidity that is. That means the person saying it sees future with their partner as constricting how they want to live their life. It means they're not happy about their vows. The person who's against them going clearly doesn't trust them, either with cause or without. There's nothing wrong with watching a strip show, but it should never, ever involve touching. And for the record, I've worked strip clubs. Women are worse than the men as an audience, and the male strippers have no way to safely defend themselves as if they touch a woman to stop them the women invariably lie and cry victim.
Oop
Flip That Script And Call A Spade A Spade!
Men Calling Women Crazy, For A Justified Reaction, Isn't New. The Fact That So Many Women Are Gaslighted Into Believing It, Is Terrifying
Yessssssss Queen!
She was supposed to grovel at his feet and didn’t , now bro is upset that she’s not upset and isn’t fighting for the relationship he didn’t really want in the first place. 🤣 You go, girl!
She Found Out Her Husband Was Cheating At 70 And Kicked Him Out! Found Love Again Are 73. Never Stop Vetting Ladies! Do Not Settle For Less
The Truth About The "Honey Moon Phase"
What Power Shift?? Lies Men Tell. Women Get Better With Age
Men get "more desirable" with age because it takes them 40 years to learn how to take a shower and read a book, and unfortunately, though women their age know better, some younger women are impressed by how much they stand out from younger men by seemingly matching the maturity one would expect from the average fetus.
Chris Pratt Continues To Be The Worst
Some of these really needed to be said. And they were, on Reddit
Yeah...reddit(!)
One thing that feminists need to STOP DOING is associating rape with specific sex(men). Yes,rape is horrible. Yes,rape is not just forcing person to have sex,rape is also touching,violiting with words,shaming. But,it is happening from all genders,towards all genres. Men rape men. Women rape men. Men rape women. Women rape women. So could you please stop saying this toxic stuff as “lets protect women from rape/lets educate men that sexual assault its bad”. Use the word “people” instead of men/women. Yes,there is some higher % of men who did it(reported cases at least). But just because of that you dont associate it with gender who is leading statistics where can be only 2. For good example,men are statisticly dying much more in accidents at work. But,do we say “give men better work conditions” or do we say “give working PEOPLE better working conditions”? Men have much higher rate of commiting suicide/mental illness also but we dont talk about about helping men with that,but PEOPLE
So,lets save PEOPLE from rape and educate PEOPLE so they dont commit rapeLoad More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
BP, you're better than this. Come on. You were doing so well with the recent art posts and the memes posts. ZomboDroid...cc70ab.jpg
