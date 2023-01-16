44 Hilarious YouTube Comments That Might Be Better Than The Videos Themselves (New Pics)
The YouTube comments section can be a breeding ground for trolls and negativity, but the good thing is that their toxicity is often buried under other people's cleverness and wit, which can add an extra layer of entertainment to our video-watching experience.
To remind ourselves that the clip is usually just part of the content and the remainder is below it, let's take a look at the Twitter account 'Absolutely Insane YouTube Comments.' From silly wordplay to surprising connections and references, it has a little bit of something for every sense of humor.
If you like what the account offers, open up our earlier publications on it here and here as well!
More info: Twitter
This post may include affiliate links.
Watching this video now, hoping it works well enou
*smiles* would you.. would you like fries with that? *ba-da-ba-ba-ba!* (sorry if anything is incorrect, I haven’t watched it yet)
*narrator voice* Joshua was never seen alive again. He was later found under a bridge, and in a river
Dang now I am too curious to try bad soup
I gotta try this… Pope Squid does have a ring to it
*laughing* well at least I’m not like that *glares at papers*
Such a shame he fell off the Grand Canyon, trying to cross over it by a ladder.
Wow such a good hack, I’ve been doing chiropractic stuff and this’ll be great for business
I’ll give him belly rubs, then get belly rips
eheheh what if toad from Mario Bros was jacked? Help me 😂
Fun fact: eggs are unfertilised babies, so they are chicken periods. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN
Psshhh me neither, totally failed as a heart surgeon my friend
Then it’ll be an even longer challenge
That’s dark. Not too dark though, or it’ll be burnt up