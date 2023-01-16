The YouTube comments section can be a breeding ground for trolls and negativity, but the good thing is that their toxicity is often buried under other people's cleverness and wit, which can add an extra layer of entertainment to our video-watching experience.

To remind ourselves that the clip is usually just part of the content and the remainder is below it, let's take a look at the Twitter account 'Absolutely Insane YouTube Comments.' From silly wordplay to surprising connections and references, it has a little bit of something for every sense of humor.

If you like what the account offers, open up our earlier publications on it here and here as well!

More info: Twitter

#1

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#2

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#3

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#4

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
33 minutes ago

*smiles* would you.. would you like fries with that? *ba-da-ba-ba-ba!* (sorry if anything is incorrect, I haven’t watched it yet)

2
2points
#5

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#6

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
40 minutes ago

*narrator voice* Joshua was never seen alive again. He was later found under a bridge, and in a river

5
5points
#7

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#8

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
46 minutes ago

The barman says "What's your order?" A time traveller walks into the bar.

7
7points
#9

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I gotta try this… Pope Squid does have a ring to it

3
3points
#10

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#11

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I think he is a Hugglepuff.

5
5points
#12

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
31 minutes ago

*laughing* well at least I’m not like that *glares at papers*

3
3points
#13

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Such a shame he fell off the Grand Canyon, trying to cross over it by a ladder.

5
5points
#14

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Artsy Bookworm
Artsy Bookworm
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Anyone else squinted? Just me? Aight, bye....

14
14points
#15

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#16

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#17

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

e gads
e gads
Community Member
26 minutes ago

What is this...sport called?

2
2points
#18

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#19

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#20

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#21

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Can I have instructions on how to comment on Bored Panda?

5
5points
#22

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Wow such a good hack, I’ve been doing chiropractic stuff and this’ll be great for business

2
2points
#23

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#24

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#25

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

ᶜʰᵃᵒᵗⁱᶜ ˡᵉᵍᵃˡ
ᶜʰᵃᵒᵗⁱᶜ ˡᵉᵍᵃˡ
Community Member
1 minute ago

eheheh what if toad from Mario Bros was jacked? Help me 😂

0
0points
#26

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited)

Fun fact: eggs are unfertilised babies, so they are chicken periods. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN

3
3points
#27

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#28

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Psshhh me neither, totally failed as a heart surgeon my friend

3
3points
#29

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#30

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#31

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#32

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#33

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
6 minutes ago

There are many other places on the body with hair sir. Like the eyebrows.

0
0points
#34

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I ain't gettin' on no plane fool!

0
0points
#35

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#36

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#37

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#38

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#39

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#40

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#41

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Is part of the pic missing or something? What is the context?

4
4points
#42

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#43

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

#44

Funny-Insane-Youtube-Comments

Alex and definitely not Sauron
Alex and definitely not Sauron
Community Member
19 minutes ago

That’s dark. Not too dark though, or it’ll be burnt up

1
1point
