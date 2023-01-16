The YouTube comments section can be a breeding ground for trolls and negativity, but the good thing is that their toxicity is often buried under other people's cleverness and wit, which can add an extra layer of entertainment to our video-watching experience.

To remind ourselves that the clip is usually just part of the content and the remainder is below it, let's take a look at the Twitter account 'Absolutely Insane YouTube Comments.' From silly wordplay to surprising connections and references, it has a little bit of something for every sense of humor.

