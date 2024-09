ADVERTISEMENT

We all know it’s an unspoken rule to steer clear of your friend’s crush. But what if that crush is a celebrity, and your friend is happily married? Surely that makes things a little different, right?

That’s what one woman on Reddit thought when she crossed paths with her friend’s “hall pass.” They ended up having a spontaneous fling, and she casually shared the story, assuming it wouldn’t be a big deal. But to her surprise, her friend was left heartbroken. Scroll down to see how it all unfolded.

By chance, the woman crossed paths with her friend’s celebrity crush

Image credits: Mental Health America (MHA) / pexels (not the actual photo)

They ended up having a fling, which broke her friend’s heart when she found out

Image credits: Ryan Holloway / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jackie—Daytona—

Image credits: Felipe Cespedes / pexels (not the actual photo)

Commenters tried to guess the identity of the mysterious celebrity

A few users raised questions about the whole situation

Others believed the woman wasn’t to blame, pointing out that her friend was married and never intended to pursue anything real with the musician

Some, however, felt the woman was in the wrong for bragging to her friend about what happened

The woman later posted an update, revealing that two people had figured out who the celebrity was

