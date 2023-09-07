Below, we have compiled the information and quotes that you need to become a true Beatles fan (in case you weren't already). Upvote the phrases that you liked the most, and share your thoughts on the group in the comments. Also, make sure to check out other musician quotes we have compiled.

Majority of the memorable The Beatles’ lyrics and thus phrases came from the duo of Lennon and McCartney. The two of them were the core writers of the songs and, in the media's eyes, the faces of the group. However, individually, they were very different. John Lennon quotes, for example, sound more existential.

Among the array of perfect songs , those by The Beatles stand out the most. This is all thanks to the vivid lyrics and the performances that the young, flamboyant group gave. The lyrics also explain why this group were seen as rebels and icons in the '60s.

From the greatest rock group in the world (the United Kingdom, at least) come some of the most famous phrases in the music industry. Even if you aren't a fan of rock n roll classics, it's hard to argue with the fact that the Beatles' quotes are as legendary as the group itself. Several of their phrases have reached the same popularity as the most memorable music lyrics ever written.

#1 “Love is the answer and you know that for sure.” – John Lennon

When did The Beatles start?

The Beatles were formed thanks to The Quarrymen, one of whose members was John Lennon. While touring with other members in 1956, Lennon formed a relationship and invited McCartney and his younger friend, Harrison, to join the group. After several members left, the trio renamed themselves The Beatles in 1960. However, in 1994, several decades after The Beatles' dissolution, The Quarrymen were reformed and alive again.

#2 “And, in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make.” — The Beatles

#3 “There’s nothing you can do that can’t be done.” – The Beatles

When were The Beatles popular?

The Beatles dominated the ‘60s, the same decade that they formed. They first became popular in the United Kingdom and later became cultural icons even in the United States. Even after their breakup, they remained cultural icons long after the ‘60s.

#4 “What we’ve got to do is keep hope alive. Because without it we’ll sink.” – John Lennon

#5 “There’s nowhere you can be that isn’t where you’re meant to be.” ― John Lennon

When did The Beatles break up?

As with all great things, there has to be an end at some point. For The Beatles, this breakup came in 1970 (de jure) and legally in 1974. There were multiple reasons why The Beatles decided to break up. The hype calmed down, the group's manager passed away, and some members started to dislike McCartney. Lennon left the group first, McCartney soon followed, and quickly, The Beatles were nothing more than a shell.

#6 “We need to learn to love ourselves first, in all our glory and our imperfections.” — John Lennon

#7 “All you need is love.” — The Beatles, 'All You Need Is Love'

#8 “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us. And the world will live as one.” – John Lennon, 'Imagine'

#9 “And when the brokenhearted people living in the world agree there will be an answer, let it be.” – The Beatles, 'Let It Be'

#10 “It’s being here now that’s important. There’s no past and there’s no future. Time is a very misleading thing. All there is ever, is the now.” — George Harrison

#11 “Life is what happens to you when you’re busy making other plans” – John Lennon

#12 “If being an egomaniac means I believe in what I do and in my art or music, then in that respect you can call me that… I believe in what I do, and I’ll say it.” — John Lennon

#13 “I only had two alternatives. Give up or carry on.” – Paul McCartney

#14 “Your own space, man, it’s so important. That’s why we were doomed because we didn’t have any. It is like monkeys in a zoo. They die. You know, everything needs to be left alone.” – George Harrison

#15 “Music is like a psychiatrist. You can tell your guitar things that you can’t tell people. And it will answer you with things people can’t tell you.” – Paul McCartney

#16 “Everyone should have themselves regularly overwhelmed by nature.” ― George Harrison

#17 “I really thought love would save us all.” ― John Lennon

#18 “With every mistake, we must surely be learning.” ― George Harrison

#19 “The Beatles saved the world from boredom.” ― George Harrison

#20 “Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” ― John Lennon

#21 “As usual, there is a great woman behind every idiot.” ― John Lennon

#22 “If someone thinks that peace and love are just a cliche that must have been left behind in the 60s, that's a problem. Peace and love are eternal.” ― John Lennon

#23 “Whatever gets you through the night” ― John Lennon, 'Whatever Gets You Through The Night'

#24 “I was the walrus, but now I am John... and so my friends, you'll just have to carry on. The dream is over.” ― John Lennon

#25 “I don't believe in Beatles, I just believe in me.” ― John Lennon

#26 “If you're listening, I'm the walrus, too.” ― George Harrison

#27 “And what's the point of changing when I'm happy as I am?” ― Paul McCartney

#28 “I’m not afraid of death because I don’t believe in it. It’s just getting out of one car, and into another.” ― John Lennon

#29 “Everything is clearer when you’re in love.” ― John Lennon

#30 “Love is a promise, love is a souvenir, once given, never forgotten, never let it disappear.” – John Lennon

#31 “A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.” — John Lennon

#32 “Living is easy with eyes closed, misunderstanding all you see” – The Beatles

#33 “I believe in yesterday.” – The Beatles, 'Yesterday'

#34 “There are two basic motivating forces: fear and love. When we are afraid, we pull back from life. When we are in love, we open to all that life has to offer with passion, excitement, and acceptance.” — John Lennon

#35 “If we cannot love ourselves, we cannot fully open to our ability to love others or our potential to create.” — John Lennon

#36 “Love is like a flower, give it time and it will grow.” – John Lennon

#37 “I believe in everything until it’s disproved. So I believe in fairies, the myths, dragons. It all exists, even if it’s in your mind. Who’s to say that dreams and nightmares aren’t as real as the here and now?” — John Lennon

#38 “I’m really glad that most of our songs were about love, peace and understanding.” – Paul McCartney

#39 “Get out there and get peace, think peace, and live peace and breathe peace, and you’ll get it as soon as you like.” – John Lennon

#40 “Take these broken wings and learn to fly.” – The Beatles

#41 “I used to think anyone doing anything weird was weird. Now I know that it is the people that call others weird that are weird.” — Paul McCartney

#42 “You can judge a man’s true character by the way he treats his fellow animals.” — Paul McCartney

#43 “If everyone could just be happy with themselves and the choices people around them make, the world would instantly be a better place!” – John Lennon

#44 “You’re all geniuses, and you’re all beautiful. You don’t need anyone to tell you who you are. You are what you are.” — John Lennon

#45 “Reality leaves a lot to the imagination.” — John Lennon

#46 “I’ve never really done anything to create what has happened. It creates itself. I’m here because it happened. But I didn’t do anything to make it happen apart from saying ‘Yes’.” – Ringo Starr

#47 “Nobody controls me. I’m uncontrollable. The only one who can control me is me, and that’s just barely possible.” – John Lennon

#48 “You don’t need anybody to tell you who you are or what you are. You are what you are!” — John Lennon

#49 “It’s all in the mind.” – George Harrison

#50 “Time wounds all heels.” – John Lennon

#51 “I’d like to end up sort of... Unforgettable.” ― Ringo Starr

#52 “Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” ― John Lennon

#53 “Our friends called us the four- headed- muster because we were never apart.” ― Paul McCartney

#54 “The thing is, we’re all really the same person. We’re just four parts of one.” ― Paul McCartney

#55 “The more I see, the less I know for sure.” ― John Lennon

#56 “One thing you can't hide - is when you're crippled inside.” ― John Lennon

#57 “If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be a vegetarian.” ― Paul McCartney

#59 “Even if it's being a Beatle for the rest of my life, it's still only a temporary thing.” ― George Harrison

#60 “Blackbird singing in the dead of night.” ― The Beatles, ‘Blackbird’.

#61 “Here comes the sun, here comes the sun and I say it's all right.” ― The Beatles, 'Here Comes the Sun'

#62 “If everyone demanded peace instead of another television set, then there’d be peace.” — John Lennon

#63 “We’ve got this gift of love, but love is like a precious plant. You can’t just accept it and leave it in the cupboard or just think it’s going to get on by itself. You’ve got to keep on watering it. You’ve got to really look after it and nurture it.” – John Lennon

#64 “When you do something noble and beautiful and nobody noticed, do not be sad. For the sun every morning is a beautiful spectacle and yet most of the audience still sleeps.” – John Lennon

#65 “Lots of people who complained about us receiving the MBE received theirs for heroism in the war-for killing people. We received ours for entertaining other people. I’d say we deserve ours more.” – John Lennon

#66 “I don’t believe in killing whatever the reason.” – John Lennon

#67 “Evolution and all hopes for a better world rest in the fearlessness and open-hearted vision of people who embrace life.” — John Lennon

#68 “I am going into an unknown future, but I’m still all here, and still while there’s life, there’s hope.” – John Lennon

#69 “Possession isn’t nine-tenths of the law its nine-tenths of the problem.” – John Lennon

#70 “When I was about twelve, I used to think I must be a genius, but nobody’s noticed. If there is such a thing as a genius… I am one, and if there isn’t, I don’t care.” – John Lennon

#71 “And any time you feel the pain, hey Jude, refrain. Don’t carry the world upon your shoulders.” – The Beatles, 'Hey Jude'

#72 “Doesn’t have a point of view, Doesn’t know where he’s going to, Isn’t he a bit like you and me?” ― The Beatles, 'Nowhere Man'

#73 “We all shine on... like the moon and the stars and the sun... we all shine on... come on and on and on...” ― John Lennon, 'Instant Karma!'

#74 “Close your eyes and I'll kiss you, Tomorrow I'll miss you.” ― Paul McCartney, 'All My Loving'

#75 “The thing the sixties did was to show us the possibilities and the responsibility that we all had. It wasn't the answer. It just gave us a glimpse of the possibility.” ― John Lennon

#76 “Show me that I m everywhere and get me home for tea.” ― George Harrison

#77 “It's all too much.” ― George Harrison

#78 “Anyway, there is one thing I have learned and that is not to dress uncomfortably, in styles which hurt: winklepicker shoes that cripple your feet and tight pants that squash your balls. Indian clothes are better.” ― George Harrison

#79 “The four of us were very close. Very possessive of each other in a way. We didn't like strangers much.” ― Ringo Starr