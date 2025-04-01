“We Don’t Drink Coffee”: Guestzilla Gets Dramatic Over No Coffee At Friends’ Home, Tells Them Off

ADVERTISEMENT

I do love coffee. I’ve had a horn-type coffee maker and a grinder at home for many years now, and I proudly consider myself a home barista. In fact, it’s damn great to start your day with a fragrant cup of an aromatic oily drink… wait, my task today is not to be a coffee evangelist—but to tell you another story.

The author of this story is user u/AITAcovfefe—as you can see from her username, she isn’t a coffee person at all, and neither is her husband. But the spouse has a friend whose girlfriend literally cannot imagine her morning without freshly brewed coffee. Almost like me… however, it’d never have occurred to me to behave like this lady.

The author of the post isn’t a coffee person at all, and neither is her husband or any of their relatives

So, the woman simply sees no reason to buy a coffee maker just for the guests

About once a year, the husband’s old friend comes over, and his girlfriend is an avid coffee lover

The guest wanted freshly brewed coffee badly, but the host told her that she could go to the local coffee shop

The situation repeated itself the following year—but this time, the guest simply told the author that she was a bad host

So, the Original Poster (OP), as I already said, doesn’t like coffee. Her relatives are not big fans of the drink either, but they still have a coffee maker at home. What if someone comes over? But in our heroine’s situation, everything is aggravated by the fact that she simply has no place to put a coffee maker in the kitchen—especially since she and her husband don’t use one.

About once a year, the husband’s bosom buddy comes to visit and stays with the couple for a few days. In recent years, he came with his girlfriend, who turned out to be an avid coffee fan. And when she found out that the author didn’t have a coffee maker at home, she was very upset that she wouldn’t have morning coffee, which she was used to.

Our heroine suggested going to the nearest coffee shop, which was two minutes away, and even offered to treat the guest at her own expense—but she refused. However, as it later turned out, while she was talking with other people, she complained about the OP, saying that she deprived her of her usual morning pleasure. Okay, that happens, too—the guests left, and the couple’s life returned to its usual coffee-free routine…

But a year passed—and the same guests came again. And the situation, as you probably guessed, repeated itself. Our heroine had absolutely no intention of buying a coffee maker for just a couple of days a year, and this time, the guest told her to her face that she was a bad host. And then, after the OP talked to her relatives, she began to have doubts—maybe it made sense to buy that ill-fated coffee maker, after all?

“On the one hand, I can partly understand this guest because, as a barista and a big coffee lover myself, I can say that nothing compares to a cup of coffee in the morning—and for many people, coffee first thing after waking up is not so much about the drink, but about rituals,” says Vlad Ostrometsky, the administrator of the UNIT Cafe in Odessa, Ukraine, who Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

“On the other hand, if you value delicious coffee that much, then a two-minute trip to a good coffee shop will definitely provide you with a better cup of drink than the one made in a cheap home coffee maker. So here, as it seems to me, the question is not about the coffee itself, but about the desire to satisfy her own whims…”

“Some home coffee makers—for example, capsule ones—are capable of producing a drink of quite decent quality, but a good barista and a professional coffee machine in a coffee shop are in a completely different league. And, by and large, this woman’s idea made sense. Be that as it may, it’s her home and her own rules,” Vlad summarizes.

People in the comments are also sure that the OP was absolutely right—if the guests wanted freshly brewed coffee so much while visiting, who stopped them from taking a home coffee maker with them on the trip? Well, if they are such coffee gourmets, then a trip to a coffee shop seems like a really reasonable step. “Seems like an awful friend,” someone added. And do you, our dear readers, agree with this?

Most commenters supported the author, claiming that this was not about the coffee but mostly about the whims

