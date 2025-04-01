Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“We Don’t Drink Coffee”: Guestzilla Gets Dramatic Over No Coffee At Friends’ Home, Tells Them Off
Friends, Relationships

“We Don’t Drink Coffee”: Guestzilla Gets Dramatic Over No Coffee At Friends’ Home, Tells Them Off

I do love coffee. I’ve had a horn-type coffee maker and a grinder at home for many years now, and I proudly consider myself a home barista. In fact, it’s damn great to start your day with a fragrant cup of an aromatic oily drink… wait, my task today is not to be a coffee evangelist—but to tell you another story.

The author of this story is user u/AITAcovfefe—as you can see from her username, she isn’t a coffee person at all, and neither is her husband. But the spouse has a friend whose girlfriend literally cannot imagine her morning without freshly brewed coffee. Almost like me… however, it’d never have occurred to me to behave like this lady.

    The author of the post isn’t a coffee person at all, and neither is her husband or any of their relatives

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So, the woman simply sees no reason to buy a coffee maker just for the guests

    Image credits: AITAcovfefe

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    About once a year, the husband’s old friend comes over, and his girlfriend is an avid coffee lover

    Image credits: AITAcovfefe

    Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The guest wanted freshly brewed coffee badly, but the host told her that she could go to the local coffee shop

    Image credits: AITAcovfefe

    The situation repeated itself the following year—but this time, the guest simply told the author that she was a bad host

    So, the Original Poster (OP), as I already said, doesn’t like coffee. Her relatives are not big fans of the drink either, but they still have a coffee maker at home. What if someone comes over? But in our heroine’s situation, everything is aggravated by the fact that she simply has no place to put a coffee maker in the kitchen—especially since she and her husband don’t use one.

    About once a year, the husband’s bosom buddy comes to visit and stays with the couple for a few days. In recent years, he came with his girlfriend, who turned out to be an avid coffee fan. And when she found out that the author didn’t have a coffee maker at home, she was very upset that she wouldn’t have morning coffee, which she was used to.

    Our heroine suggested going to the nearest coffee shop, which was two minutes away, and even offered to treat the guest at her own expense—but she refused. However, as it later turned out, while she was talking with other people, she complained about the OP, saying that she deprived her of her usual morning pleasure. Okay, that happens, too—the guests left, and the couple’s life returned to its usual coffee-free routine…

    But a year passed—and the same guests came again. And the situation, as you probably guessed, repeated itself. Our heroine had absolutely no intention of buying a coffee maker for just a couple of days a year, and this time, the guest told her to her face that she was a bad host. And then, after the OP talked to her relatives, she began to have doubts—maybe it made sense to buy that ill-fated coffee maker, after all?

    Image credits: taufiq muhammad / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    “On the one hand, I can partly understand this guest because, as a barista and a big coffee lover myself, I can say that nothing compares to a cup of coffee in the morning—and for many people, coffee first thing after waking up is not so much about the drink, but about rituals,” says Vlad Ostrometsky, the administrator of the UNIT Cafe in Odessa, Ukraine, who Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

    “On the other hand, if you value delicious coffee that much, then a two-minute trip to a good coffee shop will definitely provide you with a better cup of drink than the one made in a cheap home coffee maker. So here, as it seems to me, the question is not about the coffee itself, but about the desire to satisfy her own whims…”

    “Some home coffee makers—for example, capsule ones—are capable of producing a drink of quite decent quality, but a good barista and a professional coffee machine in a coffee shop are in a completely different league. And, by and large, this woman’s idea made sense. Be that as it may, it’s her home and her own rules,” Vlad summarizes.

    People in the comments are also sure that the OP was absolutely right—if the guests wanted freshly brewed coffee so much while visiting, who stopped them from taking a home coffee maker with them on the trip? Well, if they are such coffee gourmets, then a trip to a coffee shop seems like a really reasonable step. “Seems like an awful friend,” someone added. And do you, our dear readers, agree with this?

    Most commenters supported the author, claiming that this was not about the coffee but mostly about the whims

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baffling. Whenever I would travel with my wife we would always take some half-drinkable instant coffee and a travel kettle (electric) with us. If these people are so bothered then why would they not make the effort to make sure they're properly equipped rather than just expecting someone else to accommodate their needs? . . . . This is a bit like an alcoholic expecting teetotal hosts to stock a full bar for them, or for non-smokers to supply cigarettes and ashtrays.

    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those who don't like instant coffee: my husband and have travelled with a French press (hard plastic) for two cups and some ground coffee. A little messy to clean, but worth it to us.

    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She should travel with a French press (the size of a large coffee mug) and a small bag of coffee.

    anelia-framboise avatar
    rainy_days (fae/faer)
    rainy_days (fae/faer)
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were warned beforehand there was no coffee and didn't head the warning, she offered to take her to the coffee shop when she didn't have to, op did everything right and the guest still talk behind her back? That's just a bad guest, and i'm extrapolating but she's probably a bad friend in general

