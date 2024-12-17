Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Chooses Toxic Sister Who Keeps Testing Boundaries Over His GF, She Can’t Take It Anymore
Couples, Family

Man Chooses Toxic Sister Who Keeps Testing Boundaries Over His GF, She Can’t Take It Anymore

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Boundaries are essential in every relationship. They indicate what is and isn’t appropriate in people’s interactions. However, due to a lack of awareness, self-centered behavior, or unclear communication, some individuals may feel like they can test or violate them.

Like this woman, who constantly barged in unannounced with her kids to her brother’s house. Even though his girlfriend tried re-establishing their boundaries a few times, the family didn’t care, which made her take more extreme measures. 

RELATED:

    Boundaries are there to establish what is and isn’t okay in a relationship

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately, this woman violated every limit her SIL tried to set, which resulted in the couple breaking up

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mesut çiçen / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ksenia Makagonova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Own_Information9013

    “Boundaries let others know how they should treat us and how far they can go”

    When a person ignores a negative response from others, does the opposite of what they were asked, or mocks the requests they receive, they’re violating boundaries. Knowing when someone trespasses on other people’s limits is important to maintaining healthy relationships. 

    “Boundaries let others know how they should treat us and how far they can go,” says clinical and educational psychologist, Aura De Los Santos. “They are a form of security we have against what we do not want in our life. Boundaries protect us from situations we don’t want to be in and provide us with well-being and satisfaction,” she says.

    In any relationship, boundaries might be disrespected because they weren’t communicated clearly or confidently enough. Any hesitation or confusion can invite others to violate them. People might also be more likely to test the limits if they aren’t reinforced every time they’re disrespected. In case they don’t suffer any consequences for their disrespectful behavior, it can motivate them to do it next time too. It’s also possible that the person who violates boundaries lacks self-awareness and how it affects others. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    With a more particular example, like the in-laws, it could be that the partner’s family members overstep boundaries because they see it as a way to maintain control over their family dynamics or decisions, as change in family structure or roles can be frightening. 

    Image credits: Hrant Khachatryan / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When establishing boundaries with in-laws, the partner’s support is very important

    When establishing or re-establishing boundaries with in-laws, the partner’s support is very important. It’s even better if the couple creates limits together, which allows them to grow and become one unit rather than being separated. 

    A starting point should be to address the issue that is bothering the couple. Then discuss it together. The partner whose family is perhaps a bit too controlling or intrusive still sees them as an important part of their life, so it’s important to talk openly about these issues before bringing them to the in-laws. 

    Then, if the couple agrees that there’s a boundary that needs to be established, they should talk about it with the family. The in-laws may find it hard to understand the reason they’re feeling that way so it’s important to explain why they think their behaviors have a negative impact on their lives. After they communicate this sensibly, they should be clear and firm about the limits they want to set and add potential consequences if they’re violated. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    In case this isn’t helpful, other alternative boundaries might be established, like limiting how much time is spent together or avoiding talking about certain topics.

    At times, setting boundaries might feel like an uphill battle, but don’t lose your patience. “If you plan to have a long-term relationship, play the long game,” says Erin Rayburn, a couples therapist and founder of Evergreen Therapy. “Try to make incremental changes and be gracious to your partner’s family. It’s important to remember that regardless of how you feel, they are your loved one’s family and you need to keep that in mind for the good of your relationship with your partner.”

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author provided more details in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most readers justified the original poster’s behavior

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While others thought that she was a jerk for staying with the guy for so long

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Later, the woman posted an update

    Image credits: Nini FromParis / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Michal Balog / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Family
    Homepage
    Trending
    Family
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Family Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda