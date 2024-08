ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing wrong with work events and doing something nice for the folks at one’s office. However, there is always a line one needs to draw, as “something nice” can turn into multiple obligations all too quickly.

A woman wondered if she was wrong to decline baking something for a coworker’s “grandma shower.” She believed this was just an unnecessary party and wasn’t willing to spend her own time and resources. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Work events can be fun or a chore, depending on the circumstances

Image credits: mstandret (not the actual image)

But one woman was unsure if she was wrong to refuse baking something for an office “grandma shower”

Image credits: Alexander Suhorucov (not the actual image)

Image credits: Afif Ramdhasuma (not the actual image)

She gave some more context in an edit

Image credits: theamazingloki

The woman answered some reader questions in the comments

Readers were split on this question