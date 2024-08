ADVERTISEMENT

Having a lazy manager or boss can be incredibly frustrating, but sometimes it might work out in your favor in the most unexpected ways.

For instance, a supervisor shared online about being forced by their manager to handle a workplace injury during their second consecutive double shift. Left with no choice, the author decided to use malicious compliance to conduct an all-night investigation, which resulted in them getting some benefits. Read on to discover how things unfolded.

Dealing with coworkers who avoid responsibility can be challenging

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: yavdat / envato (not the actual photo)

Image source: undercover_union145

Having a bad boss can negatively impact your work

In a perfect world, all of us would have wonderful bosses and managers—those who support our success, care about our well-being, and are overall great people. Unfortunately, things aren’t always like that. Whether the person you work for takes credit for everything you do, has anger management issues, never gives feedback, or simply lacks competence, you might still have to deal with them professionally.

Working with a difficult person on a daily basis can impact our overall well-being. We might start feeling overwhelmed or stressed at work due to this. Eloïse Eonnet, Muse career coach and founder of Eloquence, points out, “Over time, working with a difficult manager every day feels like a fight, a real struggle. In some cases, employees may start investing more energy in tip-toeing around the boss instead of focusing on their projects and tasks.”

“It’s not only frustrating and hard to directly work together, but constantly thinking about it and knowing it will happen all the time starts to weigh on us, which adds mental stress and lowers our ability to do good work and thrive,” she adds.

Employees typically spend at least eight hours a day at their job, so it’s important to have a good relationship with your boss, manager, or supervisor. Especially if you enjoy working at your current company and don’t wish to switch jobs.

Setting boundaries at work is crucial for maintaining a healthy work-life balance



You can address the situation by honestly speaking with your boss or manager. Let them know how their behavior affects you. Additionally, remember to keep a respectful and constructive tone. It could also be helpful if you can point out the specific instances that are bothering you. If it goes well, you can also offer suggestions to improve the situation.

You can also try to get to know your colleagues better. Have a quick chat with them or talk about non-work topics like hobbies or weekend plans to find common interests. You can also pay attention to their communication style and preferences to better understand their approach.

It’s also important that you align your priorities with the upper management at your workplace. This enables you and your immediate supervisors to work towards a common goal. If you’re unsure about any particular task, just ask for clarification. If you are headed in the same direction, chances are you won’t run into problems with them.

Even though everyone has a different idea of what a junior should be, people frequently like working with employees who are receptive. You could try to give a daily or weekly update to your boss. You should also try to be active and participate in office events and functions.

While working with rude or lousy bosses, it’s important you clearly set boundaries. Whether you are dealing with a workaholic boss who expects you to do extra hours or a lazy manager who dumps their work on you, it’s okay to politely say no to them.

The supervisor in this instance was able to take advantage of his manager’s incompetence. Have you ever had a bad boss? How did you deal with them? Don’t forget to share this with a friend or relative who has a terrible manager.

People online were surprised by the manager’s behavior, some even shared their own overtime stories in response

