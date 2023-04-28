Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Manager Participates In Tip Pool, Employee Wonders What To Do To Stop Her
32points
Work & Money2 hours ago

Manager Participates In Tip Pool, Employee Wonders What To Do To Stop Her

Ignas Vieversys and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

The infamous Murphy’s law says that, “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” Buttered toast falling off a table will almost invariably fall buttered side down. When queuing, the other line will 99% of the time move faster than the one you just gave up on. And if you work in hospitality, your tips may simply be stolen by a careless manager who couldn’t give two cents about your feelings or the laws of thermodynamics.

And this is what happened to u/mddnaa, a coffee chain store employee. “Manager makes $1000 a week. But she still illegally participates in the tip pool. What should I do?” he asked the r/antiwork community earlier this week, tired of the injustice that fell upon his crew – some of which are homeless or on Medicaid. He tried turning to higher-ups, but even they were powerless, blaming the confusing laws and not its abuser.

A person saw how unfair it was for their manager to participate in tip pooling and decided to do something about it

Image credits: Dave Dugdale (not the actual photo)

After seeing how deeply-rooted the problem is, the worker decided to consult the internet

Image credits: Anna Nekrashevich (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

The author was thankful for everyone’s responses and added a few key details to the story

Image credits: mddnaa

People online were just as mad at the manager and hurried to give suggestions to the author

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just the idea that a “tip pool” could be formally defined and regulated by the local labor law is mesmerizing.

2
2points
reply
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Regardless of the law, it's morally be beyond wrong that employees who can barely feed themselves have to share tips with someone who should be living reasonably comfortable, all the more so when she's not contributing to service. There are worker shortages in many low paid jobs atm, you'd think the district manager would be keen to resolve the issue.

0
0points
reply
POST
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just the idea that a “tip pool” could be formally defined and regulated by the local labor law is mesmerizing.

2
2points
reply
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Regardless of the law, it's morally be beyond wrong that employees who can barely feed themselves have to share tips with someone who should be living reasonably comfortable, all the more so when she's not contributing to service. There are worker shortages in many low paid jobs atm, you'd think the district manager would be keen to resolve the issue.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda