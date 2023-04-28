Manager Participates In Tip Pool, Employee Wonders What To Do To Stop Her
The infamous Murphy’s law says that, “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” Buttered toast falling off a table will almost invariably fall buttered side down. When queuing, the other line will 99% of the time move faster than the one you just gave up on. And if you work in hospitality, your tips may simply be stolen by a careless manager who couldn’t give two cents about your feelings or the laws of thermodynamics.
And this is what happened to u/mddnaa, a coffee chain store employee. “Manager makes $1000 a week. But she still illegally participates in the tip pool. What should I do?” he asked the r/antiwork community earlier this week, tired of the injustice that fell upon his crew – some of which are homeless or on Medicaid. He tried turning to higher-ups, but even they were powerless, blaming the confusing laws and not its abuser.
A person saw how unfair it was for their manager to participate in tip pooling and decided to do something about it
After seeing how deeply-rooted the problem is, the worker decided to consult the internet
The author was thankful for everyone’s responses and added a few key details to the story
Just the idea that a “tip pool” could be formally defined and regulated by the local labor law is mesmerizing.
Regardless of the law, it's morally be beyond wrong that employees who can barely feed themselves have to share tips with someone who should be living reasonably comfortable, all the more so when she's not contributing to service. There are worker shortages in many low paid jobs atm, you'd think the district manager would be keen to resolve the issue.
