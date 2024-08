ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us usually feel an instant connection to a new baby born into the family. Whether your brother is blessed with a child or your daughter is having twins, we naturally have protective and parental instincts towards the newborn. However, sometimes the attachment might prove to be unhealthy.

An 18-year-old shared online how her twin sister had a dispute with their mom to get her daughter back. The author recounted how her twin had asked their mother to look after her kid while she and her boyfriend moved to a new place. However, once they had settled and requested to have their child back, their mother refused, accusing her daughter of being a “gold digger.” Below, you will find the author’s detailed account of the entire incident and the perspectives of an experienced grandmother of six.

Grandparents and grandkids often share a unique and special bond

Image credits: Helena Lopes / pexels (not the actual photo)

A teenager recounted how her mother refused to return her twin sister’s daughter after accusing her of abandoning the child

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Teona Swift / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: WiseTrainer2624

Grandmothers have a strong emotional bond with their grandchildren

It’s been said that having grandchildren is the greatest joy in life. Grandparents not only love spoiling the little ones, but also find great enjoyment in the day-to-day activities of raising them. Their involvement often goes beyond mere indulgence. To explore this unique bond further, Bored Panda spoke with Warsha Baid, who runs a clothing boutique with her daughter-in-law, to gather her insights on the emotional connections grandparents often feel with their grandchildren.

Warsha, who has 3 grandsons and 3 granddaughters, says, “I deeply cherish my grandkids. When I care for them, it stirs up precious memories of my own children’s childhood. I didn’t have the chance to spend as much time with my kids as I wanted to, so now, every moment I spend with my grandkids—whether I’m bathing them, combing their hair, or feeding them—feels like a beautiful second chance. These moments fill me with joy and allow me to relive those precious early years of my life.”

According to a study by Prof. James Rilling, an anthropologist at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, grandmothers often experience increased activation in brain areas linked to emotional empathy when they are with their grandchildren. The research indicates that grandmothers might feel a stronger emotional bond with their grandchildren than they do with their own sons and daughters.

Reflecting similar sentiments, Warsha shares, “Seeing them happy and well cared for makes me feel fulfilled, and when they’re hurt or upset, it affects me deeply. I can’t see any one of them crying. I try my best to console them and bring a smile to their faces.”

Image credits: Min An / pexels (not the actual photo)

Grandparents enjoy sharing their life experiences with the younger generations

The elderly love sharing their wisdom and values with the new additions to the family. Through the guidance, they play a crucial role in shaping the character of the grandkids. Sometimes, they trust their own experience so much that they are hesitant to leave the upbringing of their grandchildren solely to their own children.

Warsha explains, “With years of experience raising three children, I know what works best. I understand what to feed them and how to care for them, all from firsthand knowledge. I believe my experience gives me a unique perspective on nurturing and guiding my grandchildren.”

While both grandparents and grandchildren often feel close to each other, grandmothers and grandfathers sometimes feel a stronger bond than the younger generation does. As children grow and build new relationships, they spend less time with the elders in the house. This shift can make grandparents feel more distant, as their role becomes less central in a grandkid’s life.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

As children grow up, they spend less time with older members of the house

Jabar Pincha, a homemaker and grandmother to 7 kids, says, “I was there for the birth of all my grandkids. I have changed their diapers, dropped them off at school, and watched them grow up. When they were younger, they spent a lot of time with me, and they still do whenever they can. However, with their classes, work, and other commitments, we don’t have as much quality time together as we used to. It’s all part of the circle of life, and while it’s bittersweet, I cherish the moments we share.”

Many grandparents find that as their social circles get smaller over time, their children and grandchildren take up more and more room in their lives. Naturally, they make every effort to maintain as much contact as they can with their children, even if it’s only through brief conversations or video chats.

In this specific situation, many people online felt that the grandma overstepped a boundary. They believed that the author’s twin sister had every right to get her daughter back. What are your thoughts about this entire incident?

Image credits: freestocks.org / pexels (not the actual photo)

Many folks online felt that the author’s mother was being completely unreasonable

Some people were unhappy that the author wasn’t more actively involved in the situation

The 18-year-old also provided further updates, including information about her niece’s whereabouts

Image credits: WiseTrainer2624