Woman Promises Never To Be A Single Mom, Follows Through After Husband Shocks Her With Divorce
Couples, Parenting

Woman Promises Never To Be A Single Mom, Follows Through After Husband Shocks Her With Divorce

Interview With Expert
Even though most women are naturally able to have children, not all of them are made out of mother material. And we, as a society, are doing a great job at spreading the message that motherhood is a choice, not the inevitable or obligation, making people already more accustomed to this idea. However, there are still times when women crumble under societal pressure, which leads them to make choices they don’t necessarily want. 

This Reddit user recently shared how she was set on not having children but her partner said all the right things to convince her otherwise. After she gave in and endured a traumatic pregnancy and postpartum period, her husband decided to leave. Despite him wanting a clean slate, she wasn’t going to be a single mom and passed the full daughter’s custody to him, turning the tables around. 

Scroll down to find the full story and conversation with Christina Rhyser, parental wellness educator, coach, and founder of Parental Burnout Center, who kindly agreed to talk with us more about non-custodial mothers.

    Admittedly, not all women are made to be mothers

    Image credits: Maierean Andrei / pexels (not the actual photo)

    This Redditor felt like she definitely wasn’t cut out to be a mom, but her partner convinced her otherwise, and now she’s suffering the consequences

    Image credits: nd3000 / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Budget-Fishing7420

    The number of non-custodial mothers is growing

    Image credits: Kristina Paukshtite / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Even though most women work and earn similarly to men, even outperforming them in some ways, they are still the ones who primarily care for their children. In fact, they spend at least twice the amount of time than men do trying to juggle childcare and household responsibilities in addition to their personal activities.

    In the case of divorce, 2018 data shows that almost 80% of the time custodial rights are passed down to women. It’s a 2.6% decline from 2014, showing that the number of non-custodial mothers is growing.

    Despite paying more in child support than fathers (almost double) and being significantly less likely to abandon their children after divorce, female parents are still seen as horrible mothers when they give up their children’s custody rights. Unfortunately, over 2 million non-custodial mothers in the US have to live with such a perception every day.

    “I don’t believe it is ever fair to judge a woman (or a man) for giving up their custodial rights, whether they were pressured into becoming parents or not,” says Christina Rhyser, parental wellness educator, coach, and founder of Parental Burnout Center to Bored Panda. “Judging others for difficult choices only brings shame and division and pushes them further away from receiving any help they might need.”

    Even though we might not approve of such behavior, no human should ever be stripped of respect, she says. We need to understand that sometimes the best thing a parent can do for their children is to let go of them.

    “Having grace for one another is not the same as granting blanket approval for any/all behaviors. All choices have desirable and undesirable outcomes that must be accepted—but one of these outcomes should NEVER be being stripped of our inherent value as humans, who are always worthy of dignity and respect. Judgment has no place here.”

    One reason why parents might feel the need to leave their children is parental burnout

    Image credits: Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)

    One big reason why parents might feel the need to leave their children is parental burnout. “Parenthood is stressful enough as it is when freely chosen, but when obligation comes into play, the stress can become insurmountable and may ultimately lead to child abandonment (among other risks),” explains Rhyser.

    “Parental burnout is a real, diagnosable (and treatable) syndrome caused by trying too hard for too long to manage too much parenting stress without enough resources. Emotional exhaustion; emotional distancing from our kids; and a lost sense of joy and fulfillment in the parental role are three main symptoms,” she says.

    More extreme cases of burnout can manifest in yelling and uncontrolled outbursts, feelings of exasperation and confinement, longing for a different lifestyle, fantasizing about ways to escape from their families, as well as self-harm and substance abuse. “It’s no laughing matter, to say the least,” stresses Rhyser.

    Often, people who surround mothers aren’t any help either. They are often guilty of providing advice like “Just take a nap,” “Be more patient,” “Stop freaking out,” “Keep pushing through,” or “Enjoy it while you can.”

    “If only it was that easy,” says Rhyser. “What if she needs more help than that? What if she needs an extended break? What if she doesn’t want to be a mom anymore? We need to be able to ask and answer these questions without fear of condemnation
    and judgment.”

    Rhyser stresses that it’s important that we acknowledge that all women are unique, individual human beings whose needs, desires, and contributions matter the exact same as anyone else’s. “Choosing to become—or not to become—a mother is possibly the most personal and life-changing decision to be made. To allow women the freedom to make this choice for themselves is a matter of human dignity at its most fundamental level.”

    The author provided more information in the comments

    A lot of eaders felt bad that the child has such parents

    Some were more empathetic towards the mom

    While others thought she was the jerk

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes. That kid is going to have it rough because she was born to two people who really shouldn't have had kids in the first place. I'm definitely on the ESH train. Honestly, if she would have given her up for adoption if her husband had died, she may as well take that same course now because he clearly does not want to be a father any more than she wants to be a mother.

    Sathe Wesker
    Sathe Wesker
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I completely agree with all of this. Definitely on the ESH train as well, but I gotta admit that first YTA I really agreed with too. When I read she just kissed her daughter and left her with a violent man who just admitted he didn’t want the responsibility. I was stunned. She couldn’t have ANYONE to help her for at least that one night? Nah, both seem really off to me.

    AbandonAllHope
    AbandonAllHope
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men do the same s**t all the time, they refuse to use BC and this asshat coerced her int o having a baby, then has the gall to get mad cuz he has to take responsibility??? F that noise. She did the right thing.

