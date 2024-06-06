ADVERTISEMENT

It’s totally normal to get caught up in the thrills of a new romantic endeavor and want to spend every free second with your partner. However, we have to remember that there are other important people in our life, including our precious friends.

One guy maintained contact with his buddies through summer trips. They stuck with him even after he had lost his leg and had a special place in his heart. However, as one of their journeys was approaching, the guy’s girlfriend wanted to join the gang.

So much so that after he said no she even hid his prosthesis in an attempt to make him stay as well. As the guy explained in his post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, this quickly escalated into a full-blown fight.

After reading the guy’s story, people expressed their support for him and said he did nothing wrong

