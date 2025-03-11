Woman Furious After Her Friends Refuse To Reimburse Her For Her Trip: “I Don’t Think It’s Fair”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a pretty unbeatable feeling when the girls’ trip finally makes it out of the WhatsApp group chat and into reality. Months of researching, planning, and saving pay off as the excitement builds before take-off. One can only hope that the travel adventure is all and more than you imagined it would be.

A woman has shared how her girls’ dream holiday turned into a disaster when her friends didn’t do their electronic visa applications on time. One of them was denied entry to Egypt just hours before they were due to fly in. The friend in question now wants to be reimbursed for accommodation, flights and excursions. But the other women don’t see why they should pay the price for her failure to plan ahead. They’ve turned to the internet for advice. Bored Panda spoke to travel expert Lukas Van Lishout from Secret Africa luxury travel agency for his tips when it comes to planning a girls’ getaway on the African continent.

Traveling can be exciting but stressful at the same time, and it helps to have all your ducks in a row

One woman learned the hard way when her friends took off without her after she failed to do her electronic visa application on time

Despite some negative perceptions, Africa is an amazing destination for female travelers

Travelers have long been attracted to Egypt. The northeast African country is home to the Great Pyramids, the Nile River, gorgeous beaches, and incredible diving spots in the Red Sea. Millions of tourists flock to the ancient corner of the earth every year.

According to the E Visa portal, it’s possible to get an Egypt eVisa within 3-6 business days. The standard visa takes the longest, at a cost of $69 per applicant, while an emergency visa can be received within 4 working days for an extra ten dollars. Anyone needing an Egypt eVisa in a rush can cough up $99, and you should have it within three days, provided your visa is approved.

But on a continent made up of 54 countries, Egypt is by no means your only option when it comes to incredible destinations for your next girls’ trip. Bored Panda reached out to Lukas Van Lishout, an Africa Travel Expert from the luxury travel agency Secret Africa. According to him, Africa is vast and diverse, and while safety depends on various factors, there are many destinations fit for a girls’ getaway.

The expert gave us loads of suggestions when we asked what countries he would recommend. Rwanda, he says, is one of the cleanest and safest countries in Africa, with friendly locals and an incredibly low crime rate. “Kigali is one of the safest capitals on the continent,” Van Lishout told us but added that with the current political conditions in Rwanda and the DRC, now might not be the ideal time to travel.

“Botswana is a top-tier safari destination with a stable government and luxurious lodges in the Okavango Delta and Chobe National Park,” says Van Lishout. “The crime rate is very low in Botswana.” To get the best of both bush and waterfalls, he would advise a Botswana and Zimbabwe combination.

“Start your trip with a luxurious safari the Okavango Delta,” suggests Van Lishout. “Relax along one of the beautiful hotels at Victoria Falls.”

If your girls’ group is into adventure and wildlife, the expert says Kenya and Tanzania are your bets. “Safari in Masai Mara and Serengeti to witness the Great Migration,” he says. And then head over to Zanzibar to relax on the beautiful beaches post-safari.

Those wishing for white, sandy beaches, warm water, spa treatments, seafood, and sundowners might want to jet off to Mauritius, Seychelles, or Zanzibar. These island nations are known for pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and a relaxed, safe environment, says Van Lishout. He suggests trying the local cuisine, doing some snorkeling, and booking a catamaran cruise.

The expert also suggests Namibia, calling it a “self-drive paradise with breathtaking landscapes, excellent roads, and low crime rates.”

Then, of course, there is South Africa, particularly the Cape Winelands, Garden Route, and Kruger National Park. Despite the current discourse coming from the American President, SA is an amazing place to visit. “While some areas require caution, regions like Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, and the Greater Kruger are safe and perfect for a mix of adventure and relaxation,” Van Lishout told Bored Panda.

If you’re looking for a luxury safari and wine retreat, the travel expert says you should start in Cape Town. Visit Table Mountain, the V&A Waterfront, and go for wine tastings in Franschhoek. Then consider flying to The Greater Kruger or Kwandwe Private Game Reserve for a Big Five safari in a luxury lodge.

And if you, like the women in our story, are into culture and history, why not head to Egypt? “Explore Cairo’s souks, stay in a riad, and visit the Pyramids,” says Van Lishout. “Cruise down the Nile to Luxor & Aswan.” But for the love of Africa, make sure all your paperwork and visas are in order.

A travel expert shares his safety advice for women visiting the continent

Regardless of where you go in Africa, the expert says there are some general tips that all women should keep in mind when traveling. He advises that you only book reputable accommodation. “Stay in well-reviewed hotels, lodges, or resorts that prioritize security,” he told us.

Also, remember to research your destination and dress respectfully and accordingly. “While beach destinations are relaxed, in conservative countries like Morocco and Egypt, covering shoulders and knees can help avoid unwanted attention,” cautioned Van Lishout.

Don’t take chances when getting around. Use official transport, warns the travel expert. “Opt for hotel transfers, registered taxis, or ride-hailing apps like Uber or Bolt in major cities. Always be cautious when walking, especially at night.

Just like anywhere in the world, always keep an eye on your drink and avoid accepting drinks from strangers. Van Lishout says that while solo travel is doable, group travel is a plus. It gives you an extra level of fun and safety, especially in remote areas.

Lastly, he says you should know the local emergency contacts. “Have embassy and emergency numbers saved before your trip,” advises Van Lishout.

People wanted to know why the woman’s visa was denied

“Her problem, not yours”: netizens felt the friend got what she deserved

Some shared their own similar stories