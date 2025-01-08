Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL’s Reaction
Couples, Relationships

Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL’s Reaction

They say you don’t just marry a person; you marry into a family. So TikToker Keely Grace Gaffney decided to learn more about her future in-laws.

During the holidays, she and her fiancé orchestrated a situation at the table, where he started throwing rude comments at her in an attempt to see what his mother’s reaction would be and whose side she would take.

Keely secretly recorded the exchange, and the outcome gave her valuable insight into her future family dynamics.

More info: Instagram | TikTok

    Keely, 22, has known her fiancé Nash, 26, for two years

    Image credits: keely1123

    And now that they’re getting married, the couple decided to see whose side Nash’s mom would take if he suddenly became mean to Keely

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Image credits: keely1123

    keely1123: Can you pass me the butter, please?

    Fiancé: The thing is already soaked in butter; do you really think you need more butter? It’s like a lot of calories. You were supposed to be on a fitness thing anyway.

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Image credits: keely1123

    MIL: Excuse me. Hey, who raised you?

    Fiancé: You did.

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Image credits: keely1123

    MIL: I did and I did not raise you to be talking to her like that. She asked you for something—you need to get it for her.

    Fiancé: I was trying to help her out; it’s for her benefit.

    MIL: She doesn’t need you counting her calories or intake of her butter. She wants butter; she can have butter.

    Fiancé: She was supposed to turn over a new leaf this next New Year; she’s just not paying attention, apparently.

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Image credits: keely1123

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Image credits: keely1123

    MIL: Who are you? Seriously, who are you? Because you are not my child, I didn’t raise you like this.

    Fiancé: Oh, I tried to be helpful.

    MIL: Do you realize that you outkick your coverage with this girl?

    Fiancé: Oh, I don’t know about that. You sure about that one?

    MIL: I don’t understand you. I didn’t raise you to talk to her that way, to any woman that way. You don’t treat me that way.

    The video has gone viral, garnering over 46 million views

    @keely1123 Safe to say i have the BEST mother in law 😭 #coupleprank #prank ♬ original sound – keely grace

    And people have had a lot of different reactions to it

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL's Reaction

    deb_14 avatar
    Carrie de Luka
    Carrie de Luka
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm. Several things occur. Firstly, don't trick and test people like this, that's a horrible thing to do to the MIL. She ends up disappointed in her son and/or upset that they felt the need to test her like that. Second, lovely that she stood up for her DIL and wasn't happy with her son. It's not how he should speak to her. However, it's also between the couple. Their wanting to see her response is manipulative but they're the ones in the relationship and parents, unless there is genuine concerns of harm, should mostly stay out of it. Parents in law stepping into conversations and issues between couples isn't necessarily going to be appreciated. In this instance, if it happened for real, rather than a set up, wonder how they'd feel. I didn't appreciate it when my FIL stepped into a conversation between me and partner. Not. His. Business. This, of course, is just my opinion and I mostly think it's just simply a horrible thing to do to the MIL and she certainly meant well.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I nearly stopped at "tiktokker" but this was ok. But as Carrie de Luka says - don't do that - don't "prank" people as a test.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should hade TT in title so to know which not to read post is ny thought 🤷‍♂️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Prankers' rhymes with 'w@nkers' after all......

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
