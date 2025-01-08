Woman Secretly Films Her Fiancé Pretending To Insult Her To See Her Future MIL’s Reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

They say you don’t just marry a person; you marry into a family. So TikToker Keely Grace Gaffney decided to learn more about her future in-laws.

During the holidays, she and her fiancé orchestrated a situation at the table, where he started throwing rude comments at her in an attempt to see what his mother’s reaction would be and whose side she would take.

Keely secretly recorded the exchange, and the outcome gave her valuable insight into her future family dynamics.

More info: Instagram | TikTok

Keely, 22, has known her fiancé Nash, 26, for two years

Image credits: keely1123

And now that they’re getting married, the couple decided to see whose side Nash’s mom would take if he suddenly became mean to Keely

Image credits: keely1123

keely1123: Can you pass me the butter, please?

Fiancé: The thing is already soaked in butter; do you really think you need more butter? It’s like a lot of calories. You were supposed to be on a fitness thing anyway.

Image credits: keely1123

MIL: Excuse me. Hey, who raised you?

Fiancé: You did.

Image credits: keely1123

MIL: I did and I did not raise you to be talking to her like that. She asked you for something—you need to get it for her.

Fiancé: I was trying to help her out; it’s for her benefit.

MIL: She doesn’t need you counting her calories or intake of her butter. She wants butter; she can have butter.

Fiancé: She was supposed to turn over a new leaf this next New Year; she’s just not paying attention, apparently.

Image credits: keely1123

Image credits: keely1123

MIL: Who are you? Seriously, who are you? Because you are not my child, I didn’t raise you like this.

Fiancé: Oh, I tried to be helpful.

MIL: Do you realize that you outkick your coverage with this girl?

Fiancé: Oh, I don’t know about that. You sure about that one?

MIL: I don’t understand you. I didn’t raise you to talk to her that way, to any woman that way. You don’t treat me that way.

The video has gone viral, garnering over 46 million views

And people have had a lot of different reactions to it

