“Just Evil”: Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

A woman in Germany has been jailed for life after brutally murdering her lookalike in a twisted attempt to fake her own death.

In a chilling case that has gripped the entire country, 25-year-old beautician Schahraban K. and her alleged accomplice Sheqir K killed Khadidja O, 23, a social media personality and blogger, in 2022.

The trial lasted a whole year and took place at Ingolstadt Regional Court. It resulted in both the murderer and her accomplice receiving a life sentence.

The victim was lured with a fake promise of a cosmetic treatment before she was stabbed to death.

The initial to deceive the killer's family worked briefly after her parents saw the disfigured body.

Schahraban K., a woman from Germany, has received life imprisonment after murdering a lookalike blogger

Image credits: dw (Not the actual photo)

According to court reports, Schahraban had spent weeks scouring social media, trying to find a doppelgänger. When she stumbled upon Khadidja, she knew the 23-year-old would make an ideal target.

On August 9, 2022, the alleged murderers sent the victim a message with the promise of featuring her in a video for the German rapper Lune.

“You don’t have to do much,” it read. “Would be great to hear from you. Would take place in Offenburg.”

Image credits: khadija2299

Initially, Khadidja was suspicious and asked the music star for confirmation, in which he replied, “It’s fake, sis. Don’t reply!” But Schahraban and Sheqir were determined, as they used another Instagram account to lure her in.

“This time, they offered a beauty treatment which would come free of charge if the victim advertised it on social media,” Prosecutor Gieser said, as reported by Daily Mail.

After Khadidja’s agreement, the three agreed to meet in the victim’s hometown of Eppingen.

There, the defendants allegedly drove her into a secluded area of a forest before stabbing her 56 times in the chest, head, neck, and face, as revealed by evidence.

Her entire appearance had been severely disfigured, which led to Schahraban’s next step.

Khadidja was driven into an isolated wooded area under the false pretense of a cosmetic treatment, free of cost

Image credits: khadija2299

The 25-year-old placed the dead body at the foot of her Mercedes, hoping it would fool authorities and family members into believing Schahraban was the victim instead.

“We have determined that the female suspect had decided to go into hiding due to family-internal arguments,” Prosecutor Veronika Grieser stated to local media last year. “She wanted to fake her own death and start a new life.”

And for a while, that plan worked.

Image credits: WorldWikis

On August 16, 2022, Schahraban’s parents witnessed the gruesome scene and were convinced it was her daughter who lay in the quiet street in Igolstadt, face slashed beyond recognition.

Shortly thereafter, however, they realized Schahraban was instead suspected to hold responsibility for the crime. The defendants were arrested the following day.

Schahraban was determined to drag others down with her

Image credits: Creolus_Magnus

Found also at the gruesome crime scene was Schahraban’s attempt at throwing her ex-husband under the bus for something he didn’t do.

As per LBC, a crumpled photo of her previous partner Rawan K was discovered in the car, alongside two notes written in Arabic.

These messages, according to Rawan, were hinting at the usage of black magic — most prominently used to bring misfortune to others. He claimed the curse may have required a “significant sacrifice.”

In this case, that sacrifice was Khadidja.

“Her family portrayed me as her killer,” he said in court. “Today, I will not let myself be blackmailed.”

According to comments, Schahraban left out a key detail in her plan

Image credits: khadija2299

Netizens pointed out the various flaws in Schahraban’s “evil” line of thinking.

“She wasn’t very bright, was she? You can get DNA a few different ways… RIP beautiful lady xx,” someone wrote.

“never heard of DNA testing, to identify a body?” another questioned.

“Serial killers, nothing more to be said,” a user boldly labeled the defendants. “They themselves haven’t explained what went on or admitted anything even though the evidence must be vast.”

Image credits: khadija2299

Others pointed out the holes of the justice system, saying a life sentence in Germany would only consist of seven years, labeling a “pathetic” law.

The case encouraged users to take a moment to reflect on the “evils” of society

Image credits: KBGreyhoundlady

Image credits: Badgersgetabad

Image credits: LorraineWr288

Image credits: RedPillBeaner

Image credits: nauhcner

Image credits: Bkwrd1

Image credits: MindNezz