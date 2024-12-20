Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Just Evil”: Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence
Crime, News

“Just Evil”: Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in Germany has been jailed for life after brutally murdering her lookalike in a twisted attempt to fake her own death.

In a chilling case that has gripped the entire country, 25-year-old beautician Schahraban K. and her alleged accomplice Sheqir K killed Khadidja O, 23, a social media personality and blogger, in 2022.

The trial lasted a whole year and took place at Ingolstadt Regional Court. It resulted in both the murderer and her accomplice receiving a life sentence.

Highlights
  • A German woman has received a life sentence murdering a lookalike in order to fake her own death.
  • The victim was lured with a fake promise of a cosmetic treatment before she was stabbed to death.
  • The initial to deceive the killer's family worked briefly after her parents saw the disfigured body.
RELATED:

    Schahraban K., a woman from Germany, has received life imprisonment after murdering a lookalike blogger

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: dw (Not the actual photo)

    According to court reports, Schahraban had spent weeks scouring social media, trying to find a doppelgänger. When she stumbled upon Khadidja, she knew the 23-year-old would make an ideal target.

    On August 9, 2022, the alleged murderers sent the victim a message with the promise of featuring her in a video for the German rapper Lune.

    “You don’t have to do much,” it read. “Would be great to hear from you. Would take place in Offenburg.”

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: khadija2299

    Initially, Khadidja was suspicious and asked the music star for confirmation, in which he replied, “It’s fake, sis. Don’t reply!” But Schahraban and Sheqir were determined, as they used another Instagram account to lure her in.

    “This time, they offered a beauty treatment which would come free of charge if the victim advertised it on social media,” Prosecutor Gieser said, as reported by Daily Mail

    After Khadidja’s agreement, the three agreed to meet in the victim’s hometown of Eppingen.

    There, the defendants allegedly drove her into a secluded area of a forest before stabbing her 56 times in the chest, head, neck, and face, as revealed by evidence. 

    Her entire appearance had been severely disfigured, which led to Schahraban’s next step. 

    Khadidja was driven into an isolated wooded area under the false pretense of a cosmetic treatment, free of cost

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: khadija2299

    The 25-year-old placed the dead body at the foot of her Mercedes, hoping it would fool authorities and family members into believing Schahraban was the victim instead. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We have determined that the female suspect had decided to go into hiding due to family-internal arguments,” Prosecutor Veronika Grieser stated to local media last year. “She wanted to fake her own death and start a new life.” 

    And for a while, that plan worked.

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: WorldWikis

    On August 16, 2022, Schahraban’s parents witnessed the gruesome scene and were convinced it was her daughter who lay in the quiet street in Igolstadt, face slashed beyond recognition.

    Shortly thereafter, however, they realized Schahraban was instead suspected to hold responsibility for the crime. The defendants were arrested the following day. 

    Schahraban was determined to drag others down with her

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: Creolus_Magnus

    Found also at the gruesome crime scene was Schahraban’s attempt at throwing her ex-husband under the bus for something he didn’t do.

    As per LBC, a crumpled photo of her previous partner Rawan K was discovered in the car, alongside two notes written in Arabic. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These messages, according to Rawan, were hinting at the usage of black magic — most prominently used to bring misfortune to others. He claimed the curse may have required a “significant sacrifice.” 

    In this case, that sacrifice was Khadidja. 

    “Her family portrayed me as her killer,” he said in court. “Today, I will not let myself be blackmailed.” 

    According to comments, Schahraban left out a key detail in her plan 

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: khadija2299

    Netizens pointed out the various flaws in Schahraban’s “evil” line of thinking. 

    “She wasn’t very bright, was she? You can get DNA a few different ways… RIP beautiful lady xx,” someone wrote. 

    “never heard of DNA testing, to identify a body?” another questioned.

    “Serial killers, nothing more to be said,” a user boldly labeled the defendants. “They themselves haven’t explained what went on or admitted anything even though the evidence must be vast.”

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Image credits: khadija2299

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others pointed out the holes of the justice system, saying a life sentence in Germany would only consist of seven years, labeling a “pathetic” law.

    The case encouraged users to take a moment to reflect on the “evils” of society

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: KBGreyhoundlady

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: Badgersgetabad

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: LorraineWr288

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: RedPillBeaner

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nauhcner

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: Bkwrd1

    "Just Evil": Woman Who Assassinated Look-A-Like To Fake Her Own Passing Gets Life Sentence

    Image credits: MindNezz

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda