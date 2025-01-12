Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Don’t Know How To Handle This”: Mom Seeks Help After Sons Stab Each Other In The Back
Family, Relationships

“I Don’t Know How To Handle This”: Mom Seeks Help After Sons Stab Each Other In The Back

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Betrayal cuts deep, especially among family members. It carries a pain that lingers for years and may remain an open wound despite attempts at reconciliation. 

A mom of three is in this exact predicament after one of her sons began dating his brother’s girlfriend. The once-close siblings have since been torn apart, leaving their entire family in complete disarray. 

Feeling guilty about possibly failing her children, the mom now seeks advice from the Reddit community on how to prevent the situation from crumbling. Read the entire story below. 

RELATED:

    Betrayal stings much worse when it happens between family members

    Image credits: prathanchorruangsak / Envato (not the actual photo)

    A man began dating his brother’s girlfriend, causing their family to start falling apart

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Their mother is left feeling guilty and pressured to fix the situation and prevent worsening it any further

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThrowRA77688

    The path to forgiveness can be a long and difficult one

    The only way the author could achieve peace within her family is for Shane to forgive his brother Jacob. However, that may be a tall order.

    Psychology professor Dr. Glenn Geher noted that forgiveness can be a “complex emotion” because emotions and thinking are two completely different worlds. In his article for Psychology Today, Dr. Geher attributed this dichotomy to why people do things they regret, like committing infidelity. 

    So, even if we think forgiving the person who wronged us is the right thing to do, our conflicting emotions may hinder us from doing so. 

    “Our emotion system often puts the reins on actions that we consciously aspire toward,” Dr. Geher wrote. 

    An inaccurate perception of forgiveness may also hinder people from achieving it. Author and family violence consultant Dr. Steven Stosny explains that forgiving someone is not an act of condoning or excusing wrongful behavior. 

    Instead, it is “forgoing the impulse to punish, resent, and carry a grudge.” In the story’s case, it is more about Shane getting past the anger from betrayal and forgiving his brother to achieve peace within the family. 

    Self-care is the key to achieving forgiveness 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    According to Dr. Stosny, making forgiveness the ultimate goal may prolong the process, “like a carrot on a stick.” You think you’ve achieved it, only to realize it is again beyond reach. 

    What may help is to focus on self-care and compassion and developing one’s core values. 

    “Forgiveness sneaks up on you, whether in the form of detachment or, if you decide to repair your relationship, in full emotional reinvestment,” Dr. Stosny stated, suggesting repeating what it means at its core: taking control of your emotional well-being. 

    Of course, it is a two-way street. In this case, Jacob must extend an olive branch. Dr. Stosny advises making statements like, “I do not want you to trust or forgive me until you feel completely comfortable in doing so.” 

    The brothers may take a long time to forgive each other, but they must take these first steps to make it happen. 

    Many readers took the time to offer some sound advice to the woman

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda