Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Rekindle Relationship With Sister After The Man They Fought Over Has Died
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Rekindle Relationship With Sister After The Man They Fought Over Has Died

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

In our minds, family is supposed to have our backs no matter what. So, when they break our trust, it can feel more devastating than any betrayal imaginable. It shakes up our sense of security and everything we know about love and loyalty, which makes recovering from it far from easy. 

This woman downright refused to forgive and move on from her sister’s betrayal despite many family’s attempts to convince her otherwise. She went no contact with most of them, including her sibling, as she doesn’t think she could trust her ever again or those who support her ‘mistake.’

RELATED:

    Family betrayal is one of the most devastating

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    For this woman it was so earth-shattering she downright refuses to ever forgive her sister

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Betrayal can cause significant emotional distress and even turn into betrayal trauma

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Psychologically, betrayal involves the violation of trust or confidence in a way that causes significant emotional distress, like feelings of hurt, disappointment, and anger. This breach of loyalty is complex and multifaceted and can occur in various relationships, including friendships, romantic partnerships, family bonds, or professional connections. Regardless of the type of the relationship, betrayal can profoundly affect a person’s mental and emotional well-being and go beyond emotional distress. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People who get their trust violated by loved ones and can’t move forward from the negative emotions may experience betrayal trauma. “This type of trauma usually relates to primary attachment figures like a parent, caregiver, or other important relationship from childhood. In adulthood, it tends to repeat among romantic partners,” says Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD, a clinical psychologist and professor at Yeshiva University. 

    Betrayal trauma can affect a person’s self-esteem, emotional health, and relationships with others. Those who experience it tend to dissociate, struggle with PTSD, and can suffer from ongoing trust issues, self-doubt, anxiety, and depression. In order to distract themselves, it’s common for people to self-medicate with substances, food, relationships, or other forms of distraction.

    Individuals going through betrayal usually respond by pulling away from the person who broke their trust. This relationship often can’t be simply mended, which makes betrayal trauma extremely painful. 

    The path to recovery looks different for every person, but what can help is coming to terms with what happened

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The path to recovery looks different for every person, but what can help is coming to terms with what happened. People who got hurt by betrayal might be tempted to hide from upsetting emotions or block the breach of trust. However, doing this makes healing more difficult. The suppressed events still come back. So, choosing to acknowledge them can be the first step towards recovery. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While trying to accept what happened, it’s best not to blame oneself, as it can interfere with the healing process. No matter how things went down, the blame for betrayal lies with the person who did it, not whose trust was broken. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It can help to vent the feelings of disloyalty by writing a journal or talking about the situation with someone trusted (a therapist is a great option). It helps to create a space to reflect on the emotions and clear the thoughts instead of suppressing or avoiding them. 

    In addition, patience and self-care throughout the whole process are essential. “Self-care after betrayal can include eating balanced meals, getting enough sleep, and engaging in activities that bring you joy,” licensed therapist and wellness coach Rebecca Capps explained

    Readers seem to support the original poster

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda